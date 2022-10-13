Read full article on original website
cuse.com
Orange Race at Pair of Friday Meets
The Orange took 13th in both the men's and women's races at the Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational – an event that featured a combined 43 ranked programs across both races. Savannah Roark took 31st in 20:21.7 to lead the Orange women. Behind her, Abigail Spiers (85th/20:48.4), Sophia Jacobs-Townsley (126th/21:02.4), Ivy Gonzales (131st/21:04.1) and Oliva Joly (134th/21:05.1) made up the 'Cuse scoring.
cuse.com
No. 11 Field Hockey Falls at No. 1 North Carolina
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – Eleventh-ranked Syracuse University field hockey fell on the road at top-ranked North Carolina Friday afternoon, dropping a 6-1 decision at Shelton Stadium. Syracuse (12-3, 2-2 ACC) picked up a goal with 32 seconds left in the fourth quarter from Eefke van den Nieuwenhof, capitalizing on...
cuse.com
Hoops Season Begins in the Dome with Orange Tip-Off
Orange basketball fans had a first look at the men's and women's basketball teams Friday night at the JMA Wireless Dome for 'Orange Tip-Off'. Otto and the Syracuse Spirit Team also joined in on the event and "Voice of the Orange" Matt Park served as master of ceremonies. The event...
cuse.com
SIX AND OH YEAH!
For the first time since 1987 and the third time since 1935, Syracuse football is 6-0. The No. 18 Orange used a complete game on both sides of the ball to smother No. 15 N.C. State 24-9 on Saturday, a second-straight win without allowing an offensive touchdown in front of a sell-out crowd of 49,705. It was the first top-20 matchup at the JMA Wireless Dome since 1998.
cuse.com
'Cuse and NC State Square Off in Top-20 Battle
• Syracuse puts its unbeaten record to the test when it hosts ACC foe NC State. Saturday's game concludes the Orange's season-long, four-game homestand. • The game will air on ACC Network with Mike Monaco (PxP), Tim Hasselbeck (analyst) and Kelsey Riggs (reporter) on the call. • The Orange will...
cuse.com
Johnson, Opoku lead No. 5 Syracuse past No. 11 Louisville
LOUISVILLE, K.Y. – Clinical attacking performances from Nathan Opoku and Levonte Johnson sparked No. 5 Syracuse men's soccer in a critical 2-1 road win against No. 11 Louisville. The Orange cushioned their first-place lead in the Atlantic Division race. Syracuse has 15 points, five clear of second-place Louisville. There are just two conference matches remaining on Syracuse's schedule. The Orange travel to NC State on Oct. 22 before wrapping up the season against Atlantic Coast Conference rival Boston College on Oct. 28.
