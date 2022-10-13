For the first time since 1987 and the third time since 1935, Syracuse football is 6-0. The No. 18 Orange used a complete game on both sides of the ball to smother No. 15 N.C. State 24-9 on Saturday, a second-straight win without allowing an offensive touchdown in front of a sell-out crowd of 49,705. It was the first top-20 matchup at the JMA Wireless Dome since 1998.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO