Furniture Today

Furniture sales slip in September as consumers grow increasingly weary of inflation

WASHINGTON — Furniture and home furnishings sales in September logged a slight dip in month-to-month comparison and an increase in year-over-year results, according to advance monthly estimates from the U.S. Department of Commerce. The month’s adjusted sales of $12.023 billion was up 0.9% from September 2021’s $11.974 billion. When...
Furniture Today

UPDATE: All of the furniture suppliers to drop freight surcharges so far

HIGH POINT – The number of furniture suppliers to either eliminate their ocean freight surcharges or to lower prices as a result of falling container rates continues to rise, with three companies making adjustments this week alone. So far, nine companies have told Furniture Today they’ve opted to drop...
