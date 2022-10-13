Pete Sampras admitted that he would have defeated Roger Federer in his prime, also revealed the match plan he would use to beat the Swiss maestro

Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Fans left furious as broadcaster chooses pickleball match over Gauff vs Andreescu
Tennis fans voiced their displeasure about Tennis Chanell interrupting tennis matches to show off a new emerging sport - pickleball. Tennis Channel, the San Diego Open's official broadcast partner, paused multiple tennis matches to display pickleball events, which infuriated many tennis fans. Recently, the sport has gained popularity as a result of increased media coverage.
tennisuptodate.com
Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka, Emma Raducanu and Rafael Nadal feature on list of 50 most marketable athletes for 2022
WTA legend Serena Williams is only behind Cristiano Ronaldo in SportsPro’s latest annual list of the 50 Most Marketable Athletes (50MM) with eight other tennis players also featuring. Portugal and Manchester United forward Ronaldo tops the list with a Marketability Score of 91.21 out of a possible 100 with...
Yardbarker
52-years-old Sabatini to play mixed doubles with Nadal in Argentina
Gabriela Sabatini will play mixed doubles during Rafael Nadal's stay in Argentina for his exhibition Tour with Casper Ruud. After the ATP Finals, Nadal and Casper Ruud, a former student at the Rafael Nadal Tennis Academy, will go to South America to play a few exhibition matches. A brief Spanish skit was used on social media a few weeks ago to publicize the tour.
Yardbarker
Andreas Seppi announces sudden retirement from professional tennis
Andreas Seppi enjoyed a lengthy tennis career and after 20 years on the ATP Tour, he has decided to announce retirement which appears to be very sudden. In 2013, the Italian reached his career-high 18th place in the ATP Rankings and despite never getting past fourth round at Grand Slam tournaments, he managed to win 3 ATP titles and defeated likes of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Lleyton Hewitt.
Shakira & Gerard Pique Have Awkward Run-In At Son’s Baseball Game After Split: Photos
Shakira and Gerard Pique, who announced their separation in June, had a seemingly uncomfortable run-in with each at their 9-year-old son, Milan‘s, baseball game in Barcelona over the weekend. The pair sat on opposite sides of the field during the Saturday, Sept. 24 game and did not even look each other’s way until after the game when they went to interact with both of their sons. They also share 7-year-old Sasha, who left the game with Gerard. Shakira, 45, was accompanied by her mom, Nidia Ripoll, and some of her friends, while the La Liga club player, 35, sat with his own mother, Montserrat Bernabeu.
Yardbarker
Iga Swiatek's dominance confirms that Serena Williams' 2013 season was out of this world
Without a doubt, in 2022 Iga Swiatek has been the most dominant player that WTA Tour witnessed in the past few seasons. The young Pole leads WTA Rankings by almost 6000 points and she has more points than the second and third player combined. Overall, Iga Swiatek won 62 out of 70 matches she played and won 7 titles along the way. Moreover, she had a 37-match winning streak that was longer than one that Venus Williams had in 2000 (35 matches) and also Serena Williams' streak from 2013 which was 34 matches long. But despite the fact that the 23-time Grand Slam champion couldn't win more matches in a row than current world no. 1, her 2013 season was truly out of this world.
tennisuptodate.com
Kyrgios drops hint at potential early retirement - "Go to the Bahamas and just sit and do nothing"
Nick Kyrgios dropped a retirement hint during a Q and A session on social media admitting that he probably won't play past 30. The 27-year-old Australian enjoyed the best season of his career with several incredible results that included the Wimbledon final. He took a set off of Djokovic in the final but lost in four. During a recent Q and A session Kyrgios asked fans to keep him entertained with questions:
tennismajors.com
Medvedev surprises fans with news of daughter’s birth
While tennis fans were eagerly looking forward to the birth of the first child of Rafael Nadal and tennis couple Gael Monfils and Elina Svitolina over the past few weeks, Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev surprised the tennis world with news that he had also become a father for the first time.
Tim Duncan Subtly Threw Shade At Kevin Garnett When Describing His Game After Retirement: "I'm Not A Yeller And A Screamer, A Jumper And A Pusher... I'm Not Gonna Go Out There And Try To Hurt Somebody Or Win By All Means."
Tim Duncan's take on his game after retiring could be construed as a slight shot at Kevin Garnett.
Yardbarker
"We're in his last years" - Suarez Navarro hints Nadal's retirement
Carla Suarez Navarro enjoyed a lengthy tennis career that ended just recently and she spoke about a lot of topics related to tennis in a recent interview with AS. The 34-years-old Spanish player won two WTA titles in her career when she triumphed in Oeiras in 2014 and in Doha in 2016. In the same year, Carla Suarez Navarro also reached her career-high 6th place in the WTA Rankings. Now, she spoke about her compatriot, Rafael Nadal, who won 22 Grand Slam titles in his career.
tennismajors.com
October 17, 1982: The day Jimmy Connors had the chair umpire removed
On this day, October 17, 1982, while facing Gene Mayer in the semi-finals of the Sydney Indoor Open, Jimmy Connors, unhappy with decisions made by the chair umpire, Peter Duncan, created such drama that the supervisor finally agreed to replace him. This change didn’t help Connors in the end, as he eventually lost the match, 6-2, 2-6, 6-3.
golfmagic.com
Darren Clarke tells INCREDIBLE Tiger Woods story: "I'll never see it again"
2011 Open Championship winner Darren Clarke recently revealed a story about Tiger Woods in which the American produced something "he will never see again." Speaking on the No Laying Up podcast, Clarke discussed his joy at winning the Claret Jug 11 years ago at Royal St. George's in Kent and also winning the Senior Open earlier this year in Scotland.
Yardbarker
"Giving wild card to retiring player would have been a waste" - Seppi slams Italian Tennis Federation
Andreas Seppi had a successful tennis career that lasted for many years. After 20 years on the ATP Tour, he chose to announce his retirement, which seems to have come out of nowhere. Although the Italian never advanced past the fourth round of a Grand Slam tournament, he managed to...
In 2005, Michael Jordan Spoke On Players Leaving College Early For The NBA: "I'm A Firm Believer That A Player Should Be 20 Years Old Or Older Before Going To The Pros. Anything Less Than That Is Potentially Bad."
In an interview back in 2005, Michael Jordan explained why he thinks that an NBA prospect should not enter the draft before turning 20 years old.
LeBron James Talks On How Powerful The 2008 Redeem Team Was: "Seriously, If You Got D-Wade Coming Off Your Bench, You Got The Greatest International Team Ever."
While he did come off the bench, Dwyane Wade was the leading scorer for the side averaging 16 points per game.
Comments / 15