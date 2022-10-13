Pete Sampras admitted that he would have defeated Roger Federer in his prime, also revealed the match plan he would use to beat the Swiss maestro

Without a doubt, in 2022 Iga Swiatek has been the most dominant player that WTA Tour witnessed in the past few seasons. The young Pole leads WTA Rankings by almost 6000 points and she has more points than the second and third player combined. Overall, Iga Swiatek won 62 out of 70 matches she played and won 7 titles along the way. Moreover, she had a 37-match winning streak that was longer than one that Venus Williams had in 2000 (35 matches) and also Serena Williams' streak from 2013 which was 34 matches long. But despite the fact that the 23-time Grand Slam champion couldn't win more matches in a row than current world no. 1, her 2013 season was truly out of this world.

2 DAYS AGO