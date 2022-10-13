The Dubois County Commissioners met Monday, October 17, 2022, and took the following actions. Community Corrections needs help: Dubois County Community Corrections Director Wyatt Madden said the department desperately needed officers as they housed the participants in the jail pod. He noted that he felt corrections had never been adequately staffed to ensure the safety of the officers and participants. “I need help,” he told the commissioners. “Can’t we do something?” With the legal reporting requirements as well as the budget cycle timing, he is concerned that funding won’t be available in an appropriate time for him to hire another officer. Commissioner Chad Blessinger said he would support an emergency declaration to fund the new positions, but Morton said that with the public publishing requirements and the schedule, the earliest she could get the legal notice in the paper would allow them to hold the emergency meetings the first or second week of November. The commissioners approved hiring one new officer (pending funding approval from the council) with plans to take steps to fund it in the coming weeks. Is that enough? “It’s not enough,” Madden told commissioners. “But, it’s a start.”

DUBOIS COUNTY, IN ・ 11 HOURS AGO