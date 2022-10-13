Read full article on original website
Related
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Raymond P. Kessner, 80, Saint Anthony
Raymond P. Kessner, 80, of Saint Anthony, passed away Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at his home. Raymond was born in Bristow on December 8, 1941, to Jennings and Enid Kessner. He was united in marriage to Norma Troesch on June 9, 1962, in Saint Meinrad. Norma preceded him in death on March 18, 2020.
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Janice Carol Rainey, 79, Oakland City
Janice Carol Rainey, 79, of Oakland City, passed away peacefully Sunday, October 16, 2022, at her home. She was born May 23, 1943, in Lorado, W.V., to Melvin and Geneviee (Presnell) Miller. She married Russell Wayne Rainey on October 10, 1963, in Carmi, Ill. She was employed by East Gibson...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
John S. Simmons, 77, Loogootee
John S. Simmons, 77, of Loogootee, passed away on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Memorial Hospital and Healthcare Center. He was born July 13, 1945, in Rutherford Township, Indiana, to the late John O. and Melva (Hembree) Simmons. John married Sandra Pendley on November 10, 1965, and shared nearly 57...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
New display is bridge of commonality for Hispanic immigrants
Residents took part in a celebration of the Dubois County Museum’s newest display featuring the history of Hispanic immigration in the county. During the event, several local Hispanic community leaders spoke of their journeys and efforts to help bridge the gaps between the Dubois County cultures. José Gil and Luis Dubon both helped to form Association of Latin Americans in Southern Indiana (ALASI). The non-profit is involved in improving the lives of Latinos in Southern Indiana by promoting civic engagement as well as helping these groups access trustworthy support systems. Their goal is to make these connections in the community more accessible to strengthen the community.
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Coalition against Mid-States Corridor honored by Hoosier Environmental Council
The Coalition Against the Mid-States Corridor, formed in 2019 by a group of concerned Dubois County residents opposed to the proposed new terrain highway, received the Frontline Organizer of the Year Award from the Hoosier Environmental Council (HEC) at the 2022 Greening the Statehouse event in Westfield, Ind. [Eleven other entities received awards as well]
duboiscountyfreepress.com
County Commissioners meeting notes: Corrections needs officers
The Dubois County Commissioners met Monday, October 17, 2022, and took the following actions. Community Corrections needs help: Dubois County Community Corrections Director Wyatt Madden said the department desperately needed officers as they housed the participants in the jail pod. He noted that he felt corrections had never been adequately staffed to ensure the safety of the officers and participants. “I need help,” he told the commissioners. “Can’t we do something?” With the legal reporting requirements as well as the budget cycle timing, he is concerned that funding won’t be available in an appropriate time for him to hire another officer. Commissioner Chad Blessinger said he would support an emergency declaration to fund the new positions, but Morton said that with the public publishing requirements and the schedule, the earliest she could get the legal notice in the paper would allow them to hold the emergency meetings the first or second week of November. The commissioners approved hiring one new officer (pending funding approval from the council) with plans to take steps to fund it in the coming weeks. Is that enough? “It’s not enough,” Madden told commissioners. “But, it’s a start.”
Comments / 0