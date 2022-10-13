“That’s how good he is”- WWE Hall of Famer says that the best matches of his career were against Shawn Michaels

Ricky Hatton insists boxers are using banned substances “a lot” as the sport recovers from a week of shame.Conor Benn returned an adverse finding of clomifene in a Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (Vada) drugs test ahead of his super fight against Chris Eubank Jr. The fight was eventually postponed two days before the first bell with the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC) maintaining the contest was “prohibited”.Benn maintains his innocence as a “clean athlete” and has vowed to clear his name. While Hatton, 44, has detailed his own experience from a legendary 15-year professional career inside the ring alongside training...

38 MINUTES AGO