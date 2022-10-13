Read full article on original website
MNF best bets: Another AFC West clash to come down to the wire
Each Monday we'll finish off the week that was in the NFL with a look at value spots in the remaining game - under one condition: you promise not to chase. Whether Sunday provided a boost to the accounts or left a little to be desired, Monday Night Football provides an opportunity to show responsibility in your betting, as there will always be another wild Sunday to get lost in.
Trubisky comes off bench to beat Bucs after Pickett concussion
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mitch Trubisky came on for an injured Kenny Pickett to throw a 6-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter and the Pittsburgh Steelers' maligned defense made it stand up in a stunning 20-18 win over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. The Steelers...
Fantasy Podcast: Anderson trade, top waiver adds, injury roundup
Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. Welcome to theScore Fantasy Football Podcast, hosted by Justin Boone. In this episode, Boone discusses the latest injuries and goes over the top players available on the waiver wire. Fantasy impact: Robbie Anderson traded...
Panthers' Anderson sent to locker room vs. Rams after arguing with coaches
Carolina Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks sent wide receiver Robbie Anderson to the locker room midway through Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Anderson had a testy exchange with wide receivers coach Joe Dailey on the sideline earlier in the contest. He wasn't targeted in the first half.
Wentz undergoes finger surgery, reportedly set to miss 4-6 weeks
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz underwent surgery after fracturing the ring finger of his throwing hand, the team announced Monday. Wentz is facing an absence of four-to-six weeks due to the injury, sources told Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. He reportedly could be placed on injured reserve.
Broncos' Hackett: Wilson injured hamstring in MNF loss
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson suffered a hamstring injury in an overtime defeat to the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night, head coach Nathaniel Hackett said postgame. Hackett didn't elaborate on the severity of the ailment. Wilson played every offensive snap for the Broncos, who fell to 2-4 after another...
Panthers' Wilks: Mayfield won't be gifted QB job when healthy
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield won't automatically assume the starting quarterback job once he returns from injury, interim coach Steve Wilks said Monday, according to ESPN's David Newton. Wilks alluded to an open competition, saying all quarterbacks are "considered to be in the mix" to start the Week 7 meeting...
Report: Trubisky confronted Johnson in locker room before Week 4 benching
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitchell Trubisky confronted wide receiver Diontae Johnson in the locker room before his second-half benching against the New York Jets in Week 4, sources told Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Johnson reportedly yelled at Trubisky to throw him the ball more, and Trubisky stood up as...
Guardians rookie Gabriel Arias starting at 1B in Game 3 vs. Yankees
CLEVELAND (AP) — Guardians rookie infielder Gabriel Arias will make just his second career major league start at first base Saturday night in Game 3 of the AL Division Series against the New York Yankees. Arias will replace Josh Naylor, who came up hobbling in Game 2 after beating...
Report: Panthers listening to trade offers for McCaffrey
The Carolina Panthers are taking calls from other teams about a possible trade for star running back Christian McCaffrey, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. However, the Panthers intend to hold on to McCaffrey unless they receive a competitive offer that potentially includes a high draft pick or multiple picks, Schefter adds. At least two teams were rejected last week when calling about McCaffrey, Schefter notes.
Staley: Chargers benched prized acquisition J.C. Jackson vs. Broncos
The Los Angeles Chargers benched cornerback and prized offseason signing J.C. Jackson for the second half of Monday Night Football versus the Denver Broncos, head coach Brandon Staley said postgame. "It just wasn't good enough in the first half and we felt like we needed to make a change," Staley...
Alabama's Young returns to lineup, starts vs. Tennessee
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young started Saturday's game against Tennessee after missing last weekend's contest against Texas A&M. Young, who has been dealing with an AC sprain, returned to practice this past week. The third-year passer sustained the injury to his throwing shoulder in the first half of the Crimson Tide's 49-26 win against Arkansas on Oct. 1.
Prescott plans to return vs. Lions
Quarterback Dak Prescott told reporters after the Dallas Cowboys' loss to the Philadelphia Eagles that he is preparing himself to return Sunday against the Detroit Lions. "Yeah, for sure, that's my plan," Prescott said when asked if he'll be available for Week 7, according to Pro Football Talk's Michael David Smith. "I'm preparing myself for the Lions, getting ready to play this week."
Panthers trade Robbie Anderson to Cardinals
The Carolina Panthers are trading wide receiver Robbie Anderson to the Arizona Cardinals, a source told Jordan Schultz, theScore's NFL insider. The teams later confirmed the deal, which is pending Anderson passing a physical. Carolina will receive a sixth-round pick in 2024 and a seventh-round selection in 2025, a source...
Report: Rams expected to seek Akers trade amid issues over role
The Los Angeles Rams are expected to field trade offers for running back Cam Akers, sources told Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Akers "has philosophical and football-related differences with head coach Sean McVay," Rapoport reports. The running back is expected to garner significant interest, and L.A. will sign off on...
What to watch for when Chiefs host Bills in potential game of the year
Two AFC powerhouses clash Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET when the Buffalo Bills visit the Kansas City Chiefs. Presented below are six storylines - one for every scoring drive in the fourth quarter or overtime of the playoff classic they staged last January. Mahomes vs. Allen. Bills-Chiefs will always have...
Jets hand laboring Packers 2nd straight loss
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Breece Hall, Quinnen Williams and the young New York Jets are making a convincing statement to the rest of the NFL. They aren't the same old Jets who haven't reached the playoffs since the 2010 season, the league's longest active drought. Hall ran for...
Colts without Taylor, Hines for Week 6 vs. Jaguars
The Indianapolis Colts will be without running backs Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines for Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the team announced. It's the second consecutive missed game for Taylor, who's dealing with an ankle injury. Hines sustained a concussion in Week 5. Both running backs were listed as...
Report: Cardinals' Brown avoids season-ending foot injury, out 6 weeks
An MRI revealed that Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown's foot injury isn't as bad as was initially thought, a source told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Brown, who reportedly faced a potentially season-ending injury, will instead be sidelined for about six weeks, according to Rapoport. The 25-year-old, who hurt his...
Winston active as emergency QB vs. Bengals; Olave out
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston is active for Sunday's Week 6 game against the Cincinnati Bengals as the team's emergency backup. Andy Dalton will start for the second straight week, with Taysom Hill likely taking over if Dalton suffers an injury. Jake Luton had acted as the No. 2 quarterback, but New Orleans waived him Saturday.
