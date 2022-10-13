Read full article on original website
Brooklynites show NYC’s urban forest some love on City of Forest Day
Hundreds of Brooklynites came out on a Saturday to celebrate the city’s urban forest on the first-ever City of Forest Day. This special day gave residents the opportunity to learn about the importance of the urban tree canopy, which serves as the “lungs” of the city, and show some love by shoveling compost and cleaning habitat.
Brooklyn Tower’s façade nears completion in Downtown Brooklyn
EDITORS’ NOTE: The transformation of Downtown Brooklyn represents billions of dollars of investment in recent years, culminating, ironically, during the difficult COVID era. The most visible sign, in essence the capital F in ‘future’ is the completion of modern high-rises. Latest jewel in the crown is The Brooklyn Tower, a development in a niche where DeKalb Avenue intersects with Flatbush and Fulton. Thoughtful and impactful incorporation of the landmark Dime Savings Bank is a hallmark feature. Thanks to the intrepid website YIMBY, we can share with readers an update and slide show (and we include all of their links as an homage to their comprehensive presentations of new development.)
Brooklyn Heights residents have mixed feelings about first ‘BQE Central’ engagement meeting
BROOKLYN HEIGHTS — Dozens of Brooklyn Heights residents trekked to the New York City College of Technology on a rainy Thursday night to attend the NYC Department of Transportation’s first community engagement meeting for the redesign of the “Central” portion of the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway (BQE). BQE...
Susan Mauro introduces the Sylvia Hinds-Radix scholarship at BWBA party
It was a rainy evening, but the Brooklyn Women’s Bar Association kept things warm inside Brado NYC Thin Crust Pizza during its annual Membership Party on Thursday night where about 60 current and prospective members shared pizza and drinks together. “This is our opportunity to thank our members and...
Marchers go on annual Columbus voyage
Brooklynites celebrated Italian heritage on Oct. 8 at the annual Columbus Day Parade on 18th Avenue. The march, sponsored by the Federation of Italian-American Organizations, included elected officials, school bands, the NYPD, Boy Scouts of America and many others. The march began on 61st Street and ended at Il Centro...
October 15: ON THIS DAY IN HISTORY
ON THIS DAY IN 1860, the Brooklyn Daily Eagle reported, “Torchlight Procession. — There was another great rush to the ferries on Saturday night, for the purpose of witnessing the display in honor of the Prince of Wales. Many thousands crossed in the early part of the evening, and the jam on the return, from ten o’clock to midnight, was tremendous. The bridge on this side of the Fulton Ferry having been completed on Saturday morning, the crowd was transferred to Brooklyn with greater expedition than on other similar occasions recently. No accidents occurred, but a number of pockets were picked.”
Getting to ‘net-zero’ emissions: How energy leaders envision countering climate change in the future
Editors’ Note: Under current proposals from Brooklyn city council members – like the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, which the Eagle covered Oct. 13 – greenhouse emissions must be at least 80 percent below the 1990 output in order to avert the most catastrophic effects of the two-degree warming mark. Investors in energy companies are not feeling the pressure to completely move away from fossil fuels, yet such fuels are occupying a shrinking portion of energy producers. In 2021, the petroleum industry lost over 31,000 jobs (a net decrease of 6.4 percent) and the coal fuel industry lost over 7,000 (a total loss of 11.8 percent of the industry) according to the Department of Energy. As explained by legislators in the CLCPA, construction and building maintenance are on the frontlines of adapting the city to new environmental challenges posed by more extreme weather events, such as flooding. The government must set labor standards and play an institutional role to centralize the response to climate change, avoid ‘leakage’ or outsourcing, and pursue climate goals rigorously, despite some investors’ hesitancy.
