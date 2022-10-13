DETROIT PISTONS NAME PACELINE AN OFFICIAL PARTNER, AS BRANDS COME TOGETHER TO REWARD FANS AND THE COMMUNITY FOR WORKING OUT￼

Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Troy Youth stepped up to help an underfunded school in Flint, MIRajender SandadiFlint, MI
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry Evens
Birwood Wall Historic Marker visited by Thomasville Native.Mykhael Ben YahudahThomasville, GA
Retailer Fined, License Suspended over Unregistered Cannabis Product Claims in MichiganWilliam DavisMichigan State
NBA
Memphis Grizzlies sign Dakota Mathias
Memphis, Tenn. – The Memphis Grizzlies today announced the team signed wing Dakota Mathias. Per team policy, terms of the deals were not disclosed. In addition, the Grizzlies waived forward/center EJ Onu and forward Romeo Weems. Mathias (6-4, 200) has appeared in 14 games (two starts) for the Grizzlies...
NBA
Cavaliers Waive Five Players
CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Cavaliers have waived guard Sharife Cooper, forward Mamadi Diakite, forward Nate Hinton, guard R.J. Nembhard, and forward Jamorko Pickett, Cavaliers President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman announced today from Cleveland Clinic Courts. Nembhard (6-4, 200), who originally signed a Two-Way contract with Cleveland on Oct....
NBA
New Orleans Pelicans waive Cheatham, Martin, Plowden, and Smart
The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has waived Zylan Cheatham, Kelan Martin, Daeqwon Plowden, and Javonte Smart. Cheatham, 6-5, 220, averaged 1.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.0 assist in four preseason games with New Orleans. Cheatham has appeared in five NBA games with New Orleans and Utah, holding averages of 2.4 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 0.6 assists.
NBA
Indiana Pacers Announce Roster Moves
INDIANAPOLIS -- The Indiana Pacers announced Friday night the team has waived forward Deividas Sirvydis and guard Langston Galloway. Additionally, the team signed guards Tevin Brown and Eli Brooks, and forward Jermaine Samuels.
NBA
Kings Announce 2022-23 Opening Night Roster
Today the Sacramento Kings announced the opening night roster. The regular season is set to begin next Wednesday, October 19 against the Portland Trail Blazers at Golden 1 Center. Sacramento waived guards Jeriah Horne, Sam Merrill and Alex O’Connell to set the roster at 17. Rookie guard Keon Ellis and...
NBA
SPURS WAIVE ALIZE JOHNSON
SAN ANTONIO (Oct. 15, 2022) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that the team has waived forward Alize Johnson. Johnson appeared in four preseason games for the Spurs, averaging 1.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 6.8 minutes per game. The Spurs roster now stands at 18...
NBA
Lakers Waive Harrison, Pierre-Louis, and Huff
The Los Angeles Lakers have requested waivers on guards Shaquille Harrison and Nate Pierre-Louis and center Jay Huff, it was announced today. Harrison, who was signed by the Lakers on Oct. 8, appeared in two preseason games and averaged 1.5 points, 1.5 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 12.0 minutes per game.
NBA
Memphis Grizzlies finalize 2022-23 opening night roster
The Memphis Grizzlies today announced the team waived forward/center Killian Tillie and wing Dakota Mathias to finalize their opening night roster for the 2022-23 regular season. The Grizzlies will tip-off the 2022-23 regular season against the New York Knicks at 6:30 p.m. CT on Wednesday, Oct. 19, at FedExForum. The...
NBA
RAPTORS WAIVE BROWN, JACKSON, AND WILSON
The Toronto Raptors announced Friday they have waived forwards Gabe Brown, Josh Jackson and D.J. Wilson. Toronto’s roster now stands at the league maximum 15 players, with two two-way players. Brown, 6-foot-8, 207 pounds, averaged 4.0 points, 1.0 rebounds and 9.6 minutes in four preseason games. He signed with...
NBA・
NBA
Memphis Grizzlies sign Brandon Clarke to multi-year contract extension
The Memphis Grizzlies today announced that the team signed forward/center Brandon Clarke to a multi-year contract extension. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. Clarke (6-7 ¾, 210) appeared in 64 games (one start) and averaged 10.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and a career-high 1.06 blocks...
NBA
Ask Sam Mailbag: who will be the Bulls starting power forward?
Brian Tucker: I like the move by Billy to bring Pat off the bench. Not sure if it will continue, but I think it may be best for Pat because he can be the guy on the 2nd unit, which the team desperately needs. In the starting lineup he plays like a 4th option, which is understandable given that he is sharing the ball with 3 All-Stars. As long as Pat is finishing games and getting 24-30 minutes, I think he’s fine and the team is better off. That said, when we are playing bigger lineups, he’ll probably need to start. I like what Javonte brings to the 1st unit, but he’s just not big enough to be effective on the glass against bigger lineups. As good as Javonte is, should we consider trading him for someone bigger? I know it’s highly unlikely but I question whether he can be a starter on a contending team.
NBA
"I Like This Group A Lot" | Utah Shows Growth In Preseason Finale
Will Hardy understands the preseason isn't about winning and losing. It's about growth, seeing progress day in and day out, and watching that progress play out on the court. Although Utah's preseason ended on Friday night as the Jazz fell 115-101 to Luka Doncic and the Mavericks, Hardy was proud of how his team played.
NBA
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs at Magic
Tonight's contest between the Cavs and Magic represent the final game on the 2022 preseason schedule. Cleveland starts the season on Wednesday in Toronto while Orlando travels to take on Detroit on the same day. For the Wine & Gold, Caris LeVert will return to the lineup after sitting out...
NBA
Statement from NBA on Dikembe Mutombo undergoing treatment for a brain tumor
NEW YORK – The NBA issued today the following statement on behalf of Dikembe Mutombo and his family:. “NBA Global Ambassador and Basketball Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo is currently undergoing treatment for a brain tumor. He is receiving the best care possible from a collaborative team of specialists in Atlanta and is in great spirits as he begins treatment. Dikembe and his family ask for privacy during this time so they can focus on his care. They are grateful for your prayers and good wishes.”
NBA・
NBA
Timberwolves Convert Luka Garza to Two-Way Contract
Minneapolis/St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced the team convert the contract of center Luka Garza to a two-way contract. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released. Garza, 6-10, appeared in four preseason games for the Wolves averaging 7.3 points on 61.1% (11-of-18) shooting, including...
NBA
Report: Jordan Poole agrees to 4-year extension with Warriors
The Golden State Warriors and guard Jordan Poole have reportedly agreed to a multiyear extension, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The reported four-year deal is worth up to $140 million. Poole is entering his fourth season with the Warriors and has seen his numbers improve each season. The shooting...
NBA
Pelicans practice report presented by HUB International: Zion may return to full participation Monday
Brandon Ingram returned to the court from injury in Friday’s game vs. Atlanta and looked tremendous over 20 minutes of action. New Orleans is hopeful that its other starting forward will also make a full-scale return to the hardwood as soon as Monday. Per second-year head coach Willie Green,...
NBA
Will Guillory on preseason, Zion Williamson & Herb Jones | Pelicans Podcast
On our latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Joe Cardosi is joined by both co-host Jim Eichenhofer and guest Will Guillory of The Athletic. The trio discusses the New Orleans Pelicans preseason finale against the Atlanta Hawks on the road in Birmingham, Alabama as well as Will’s recent feature on Herb Jones. Will also shares his thoughts on what we’ve seen from forward Zion Williamson thus far in the preseason.
NBA
Bucks guard Pat Connaughton suffers right calf strain
The Milwaukee Bucks will be without swingman Pat Connaughton to start the 2022-23 NBA season due to right calf soreness, the team announced Sunday. An MRI revealed that Connaughton has a right calf strain and will be sidelined for approximately three weeks. The 29-year-old guard missed the Bucks’ final two...
NBA
Pelicans 2022 preseason profile: Naji Marshall
It’s been less than two years since Naji Marshall became an NBA player, but that timeframe often feels like much, much longer. In some ways, the vast distance Marshall has traveled as a player mirrors that of his team during the same span. Undrafted out of Xavier (Ohio), the hard-nosed, defensive-minded forward debuted on a two-way contract in 2020-21, perhaps the strangest season in league history – his first official appearance occurred in Los Angeles, in front of zero fans. Roughly 15 months later, Marshall looked around the Smoothie King Center before Game 3 of the Pelicans’ April playoff series vs. Phoenix and relished what he saw: A crowd of nearly 19,000 fans in red T-shirts, creating a raucous atmosphere. Marshall remembered back to his arrival in New Orleans, when he realized that his new team had the potential to accomplish something significant.
