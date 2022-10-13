ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Washington Examiner

Democrats ramp up efforts to boost Beasley in North Carolina Senate race

Democrats are ramping up efforts to boost former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley in her race against conservative Rep. Ted Budd (R-NC) for North Carolina's open Senate seat. With recent polls showing the candidates neck-and-neck, Senate Majority PAC, a super PAC with close ties to Senate Majority Leader...
Daily Mail

Joe Biden raises the threat of Donald Trump controlling states as he tries to rally disgruntled Democrats in crime-riddled Portland, where Republicans are on course to take back Oregon for the first time in 40 years

President Joe Biden warned that Donald Trump would continue to wield power over state governments so long as he controlled the Republican Party during a Saturday rally to boost Democrat Tina Kotek in Oregon's tight race for governor. Biden finished his western swing in Portland where Republicans believe they can...
New Hampshire Bulletin

U.S. Supreme Court to consider case that could radically reshape the country’s elections

The U.S. Supreme Court could soon grant state legislatures unconditional control over federal elections, clearing the way for lawmakers to gerrymander their states with impunity and pass voter restriction measures without interference from state courts. The high-stakes election case, Moore v. Harper, comes out of North Carolina after its Republican-controlled legislature passed in November 2021 […] The post U.S. Supreme Court to consider case that could radically reshape the country’s elections appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
Washington Examiner

Biden urges Congress to 'pass an assault weapons ban' after Raleigh shooting

President Joe Biden called on Congress to pass an assault-style weapons ban in a statement conveying his condolences after five people were shot dead in Raleigh, North Carolina. "Jill and I are grieving with the families in Raleigh, North Carolina, whose loved ones were killed and wounded in yet another...
CNN

Opinion: The biggest mystery after the dramatic January 6 revelations

Julian Zelizer writes that Thursday's January 6 committee hearing broke new ground with two key moments -- the uninamous vote to subpeona former President Donald Trump and the never-before-seen footage of legislators calling for help during the riot. The question is whether we, as a nation, act on this information and demand accountability
MSNBC

Thompson says committee may vote on ‘further investigative steps’ today

Just before concluding his opening remarks, Chairman Bennie Thompson explained that today’s hearing is not, in fact, just a hearing at all, but is instead what congressional committees call a “business meeting,” which allows them to take votes. In particular, Thompson said that today’s business meeting allows the committee to vote on further investigative steps that should be taken.
US News and World Report

As Jan. 6 Committee Discloses New Details, Trump Responds With Recycled Lines

In nine televised hearings over the course of more than four months, the House committee investigating the events of Jan. 6, 2021, made public heaps of new information about the violent insurrection: hours of illuminating witness testimony, reams of documents and communications, updated timelines and movements, and reels of never-before-seen video footage of the day – including, in the panel’s would-be final hearing Thursday, extraordinary videos of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other high-ranking lawmakers attempting to navigate and respond to the situation while the siege unfolded.
