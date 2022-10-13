Read full article on original website
North Carolina to receive $1.54 Billion from Bipartisan Infrastructure Law
NORTH CAROLINA — The President Biden Administration is sending $1.54 billion to North Carolina from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that will help improve roads, bridges and more. President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law provides a $15.4 billion increase in national funding. It goes directly to North Carolina and all...
Washington Examiner
Democrats ramp up efforts to boost Beasley in North Carolina Senate race
Democrats are ramping up efforts to boost former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley in her race against conservative Rep. Ted Budd (R-NC) for North Carolina's open Senate seat. With recent polls showing the candidates neck-and-neck, Senate Majority PAC, a super PAC with close ties to Senate Majority Leader...
Whether Trump testifies or not, the January 6 committee has issued a devastating indictment
Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox. Yesterday’s hearing of the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 riot – probably its last – ended with the committee unanimously voting to subpoena former president Donald Trump to testify before the committee.
Joe Biden raises the threat of Donald Trump controlling states as he tries to rally disgruntled Democrats in crime-riddled Portland, where Republicans are on course to take back Oregon for the first time in 40 years
President Joe Biden warned that Donald Trump would continue to wield power over state governments so long as he controlled the Republican Party during a Saturday rally to boost Democrat Tina Kotek in Oregon's tight race for governor. Biden finished his western swing in Portland where Republicans believe they can...
Nancy Pelosi showed who she was during the Jan. 6 riot. We're better off for it.
It's Saturday, which means we have a note from Connie Schultz specifically for newsletter subscribers. Thanks for being one of them.
U.S. Supreme Court to consider case that could radically reshape the country’s elections
The U.S. Supreme Court could soon grant state legislatures unconditional control over federal elections, clearing the way for lawmakers to gerrymander their states with impunity and pass voter restriction measures without interference from state courts. The high-stakes election case, Moore v. Harper, comes out of North Carolina after its Republican-controlled legislature passed in November 2021 […] The post U.S. Supreme Court to consider case that could radically reshape the country’s elections appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
Washington Examiner
Biden urges Congress to 'pass an assault weapons ban' after Raleigh shooting
President Joe Biden called on Congress to pass an assault-style weapons ban in a statement conveying his condolences after five people were shot dead in Raleigh, North Carolina. "Jill and I are grieving with the families in Raleigh, North Carolina, whose loved ones were killed and wounded in yet another...
WDBJ7.com
Virginia senators remark on Jan. 6 committee vote to subpoena former president Trump
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - US Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) made comments regarding the House Jan. 6 committee vote to subpoena former president Donald Trump Thursday. Senator Warner says, “I commend the January 6 committee for its thorough investigative work and commitment to uncovering the truth. It’s...
Obama Praises Fetterman's Authenticity, Which 'Doesn't Always Apply' to GOP
Former President Barack Obama praised Pennsylvania senatorial candidate John Fetterman in a political podcast teaser Friday, adding a jab at Republicans during the two-minute clip. In the video snippet for the next episode of Pod Save America, a political commentary series hosted by four former aides to Obama, the 44th...
Opinion: The biggest mystery after the dramatic January 6 revelations
Julian Zelizer writes that Thursday's January 6 committee hearing broke new ground with two key moments -- the uninamous vote to subpeona former President Donald Trump and the never-before-seen footage of legislators calling for help during the riot. The question is whether we, as a nation, act on this information and demand accountability
Biden goes where he’s wanted on Western swing ahead of critical midterm elections
CNN — As President Joe Biden headed West this week, Air Force One flew over a string of states where marquee Senate and House races will determine which party controls Congress next year. It didn’t land in any of them. The President’s rare, four-day visit is unfolding with...
MSNBC
Thompson says committee may vote on ‘further investigative steps’ today
Just before concluding his opening remarks, Chairman Bennie Thompson explained that today’s hearing is not, in fact, just a hearing at all, but is instead what congressional committees call a “business meeting,” which allows them to take votes. In particular, Thompson said that today’s business meeting allows the committee to vote on further investigative steps that should be taken.
U.S. Senate Democrats cite insufficient election workers ahead of midterms
WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - A group of U.S. Senate Democrats sounded the alarm over a lack of election workers ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm voting, citing threats and harassment as hurdles to recruiting crucial staff.
Kinzinger: Jan. 6 conspiracies will go away because of panel’s work
Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) on Sunday said the work of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot has helped dissipate conspiracy theories and quell misunderstanding about the 2020 presidential election and the insurrection. “Our mandate is to tell the American people the truth, come up with...
'2000 Mules' Has Radicalized The 2022 Midterm Elections
The movie has inspired groups across the country to hold stakeouts at drop boxes and to mobilize again around Donald Trump’s election lies.
US News and World Report
As Jan. 6 Committee Discloses New Details, Trump Responds With Recycled Lines
In nine televised hearings over the course of more than four months, the House committee investigating the events of Jan. 6, 2021, made public heaps of new information about the violent insurrection: hours of illuminating witness testimony, reams of documents and communications, updated timelines and movements, and reels of never-before-seen video footage of the day – including, in the panel’s would-be final hearing Thursday, extraordinary videos of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other high-ranking lawmakers attempting to navigate and respond to the situation while the siege unfolded.
The Jan. 6 committee has done its job, but its impact depends on others
No matter how much news and attention a congressional panel may generate, the ultimate effect depends on whether they alter the arc of a presidency or otherwise change the course of national history.
