Biden administration to release millions of more barrels from oil reserve: report
The Biden administration is expected to release at least 10 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to stop gas prices from increasing further.
US Industrial Production Likely To Increase By This Much, Here Are The Major Macro Issues For Tuesday
U.S. stocks closed higher on Monday with the Nasdaq Composite gaining over 350 points amid a rise in Apple Inc. AAPL and Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN shares. Let’s have a look at the major economic events scheduled for today. Data on industrial production for September will be released at 9:15...
Former Trump Adviser Says Elon Musk Transmitting A Message For Vladimir Putin
Putin uses prominent people as intermediaries says former Donald Trump adviser Fiona Hill. Hill said Elon Musk is being used by Putin in the Russia-Ukraine narrative because he has a huge Twitter following. Musk has previously denied discussing Ukraine with the Russian president. A former adviser to Donald Trump said...
EXPLAINER: Why Germany is delaying its nuclear shutdown
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has ordered preparations to allow all of the country's three remaining nuclear reactors to continue operating until mid-April
Australia drops recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia has reversed a previous government’s recognition of west Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, the foreign minister said Tuesday, prompting consternation from Israel. The center-left Labor Party government agreed to again recognize Tel Aviv as the capital. The Cabinet also reaffirmed that Jerusalem’s status must be resolved in peace negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians, Foreign Minister Penny Wong said. Australia remained committed to a two-party solution to the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians, and “we will not support an approach that undermines this prospect,” Wong said. Israel’s Prime Minister Yair Lapid expressed disappointment in Australia’s changed position.
The world's biggest green ammonia plant is planned for South Africa
In Nelson Mandela Bay, South Africa, thousands of hectares of land could become the largest green ammonia plant in the world.
Senator's human rights objections block some US aid to Egypt
A veteran senator's objections over Egypt's human rights record have trimmed a symbolically significant $75 million off annual U.S. military aid to that country
$4.6 billion plant will make green ammonia 'the fuel of the future'
South Africa plans to build the world's largest green ammonia plant in Nelson Mandela Bay.
Russia Turning To 'Psychological Terror' as Forces Struggle: ISW
Missile attacks on civilian targets across Ukraine continued overnight on Monday.
It’s still early innings for the housing market downturn. Here’s when Wells Fargo thinks it will end
In 2023, Wells Fargo predicts that national home prices will sink 5.5%.
Tech giant Tencent was China's most valuable company for 6 years. In September, it finally lost the title — to a liquor company.
Tencent's value fell from $950 billion in January 2021 to around $325 billion in less than 22 months, per Bloomberg data.
‘Threat alert’ after China recruits RAF pilots to train military
China has recruited as many as 30 former RAF pilots to pass on their expertise on ways to defeat western warplanes and helicopters, prompting the British defence intelligence to issue a “threat alert”.Officials claim that Beijing has lured these retired military pilots, including those who flew sophisticated fighter jets, for a hefty annual salary of around £240,000.Britain, however, has its hand tied as the recruitment does not violate any of the existing laws, including the Official Secrets Act which covers espionage and sabotage. But officials are ramping up efforts to deter the hiring due to the “threat” they pose...
Ukraine news – live: Zelensky says 37 Iranian drones shot down during Kyiv attack
Volodymyr Zelensky says his forces intercepted and shot down nearly 40 Iranian suicide drones and several cruise missiles in just 12 hours during Monday’s early morning attack on central Kyiv. “In just 12 hours from 9pm Sunday, 37 Iranian ‘Shaheds’ and several cruise missiles were destroyed,” Mr Zelensky said...
