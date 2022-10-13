Read full article on original website
MSNBC
The Jan. 6 committee definitively shows Trump's malicious intent
Many of the House Jan. 6 hearings that preceded Thursday’s hearing discussed how Trump’s advisers constantly informed him that there was no evidence of fraud sufficient to overturn the election results, and that efforts to suggest there was such evidence were pointless. But focusing on what Trump was told still permitted the theoretical possibility that he didn’t believe it, and that he was irrational and blinded by emotion in his bid to find any information that could keep him in office.
MSNBC
Laurence Tribe: Jan. 6th Committee made Trump’s culpability “dramatically clear”
The January 6th Committee capped off months of painstaking work with a bang – voting unanimously to subpoena Donald Trump for documents and his testimony regarding the events of that day. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin spoke to Laurence Tribe, professor emeritus at Harvard Law School, about that subpoena and the possibility of a criminal case against Trump.Oct. 16, 2022.
MSNBC
Katyal: Trump getting ‘handed loss after loss in the courts’
MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell speaks to former acting U.S. solicitor general Neal Katyal, national security attorney Bradley Moss and former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner about the latest Justice Department filing in the Mar-a-Lago documents case asking the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals to vacate the ruling appointing a Special Master to review the documents that were seized by the FBI.Oct. 18, 2022.
MSNBC
Trump lawyer Christina Bobb got her wish. Now she's dealing with the fallout.
Christina Bobb had a simple wish: to work for former President Donald Trump. The 39-year-old lawyer spent the aftermath of the 2020 election producing segments in her native Arizona for the far-right OAN network, peddling conspiracy theories about faked ballots on camera while simultaneously working behind the scenes on former President Donald Trump’s ultimately doomed efforts to reverse the election’s outcome.
MSNBC
'MAGA trifecta of crimes': DOJ vet on legal heat for Trump, Bannon
Trump ally Steve Bannon faces sentencing after a jury found him guilty of contempt of Congress. The DOJ recommending 6 months in jail while Bannon's lawyers are seeking probation. It comes as Trump himself braces for the formal subpoena from the January 6th Committee for testimony and documents. Former Acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal tells MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber Trump will likely try to avoid testifying, adding “he can try and fight it, I suspect he will despite all his social media bluster because this is a guy who took the fifth amendment more than 400 times… The one time Trump doesn’t want to talk about the 2020 election is when he has to do so under oath.”Oct. 17, 2022.
MSNBC
Michael Cohen’s new book offers “stark warning” about Trump’s disloyalty
Donald Trump demands a lot from the people in his orbit, especially their loyalty. But Michael Cohen, Trump’s former personal lawyer and fixer, warns that Trump is nobody’s ally. “There wasn’t a night that I would go out for dinner…when he didn’t call 1, 2, 3 times, including when I was on vacation,” he tells Ali Velshi. For more than a decade, he was loyal to Trump - to a fault. “Did I lie to Congress? I did,” Cohen says about a false statement he made to Congress for which he was eventually charged (he revealed three Moscow deals, and now says it was ten). He was charged for other crimes he committed on Trump’s behalf and sentenced to 3 years in prison. “I was there to be used by him the same way he’s using all these other individuals.” And in his new book “Revenge: How Donald Trump Weaponized the US Department of Justice Against His Critics,” Cohen writes about his former boss’s disloyalty. “I’m not prescient, I’m not Nostradamus, I just know the man well enough to know that he doesn’t care about anyone or anything.”Oct. 16, 2022.
MSNBC
'Delay, disrupt, deflect': The ongoing delay tactics by Trump over the documents probe
MSNBC Legal Analyst Barbara McQuade and MSNBC Contributor Joyce Vance joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez. They discuss the latest legal setbacks faced by Donald Trump regarding the documents taken to Mar-a-Lago, after the Justice Department appealed the appointment of a special master and the Supreme Court rejected to intervene in the case. The co-hosts of the #SistersInLaw podcast also dive into why Trump’s lawyers formed "Trump Organization II” on the same day the New York AG sued the Trump Organization for fraud.Oct. 17, 2022.
MSNBC
Report: Trump’s Secret Service grift
A new House Oversight committee report found the Trump Org. overcharged Secret Service agents for hotel stays while protecting the first family. Plus, the disturbing appeals to racism this midterm season. Oct. 18, 2022.
MSNBC
Why Trump is facing new allegations of antisemitism (yes, again)
By some estimates, roughly 22% of Jewish voters supported Donald Trump’s candidacy in 2020. The Republican expected a stronger showing, and with the latest reporting from NBC News in mind, it seems the former president is expressing his frustrations in rather provocative ways. Former President Donald Trump attacked Jews...
MSNBC
In Kari Lake and Tudor Dixon, the GOP offers a cynical alternative to Trump
Arizona Republican nominee for governor Kari Lake declared in a Sunday interview on CNN that she will accept the results of her state election in November — if she wins. In that declaration, and in her refusal to say if she will accept election results if she loses the Arizona gubernatorial election, the former local TV news anchor was merely doing an impression of a previous candidate for office who ascended an escalator more than seven years ago, ushering in a new brand of made-for-TV politics. “I’m a reporter, I’ve been sitting on your side of the desk for a long time,” Lake told CNN’s Dana Bash, while casting skepticism on the U.S. electoral system.
MSNBC
Report reveals greater extent of Trump admin interference in CDC than previously known
Rep. James Clyburn, chair of the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis, talks with Rachel Maddow about a new report containing the results of the committee's investigation into the Trump administration's handling of the Covid epidemic and the surprising extent of its corruption of the CDC's public output. Oct. 18, 2022.
MSNBC
Trump hotels charged Secret Service more than five times recommended government rate
Former Senator Claire McCaskill and editor-at-large of the Bulwark Charlie Sykes react to reporting that the Trump Organization charged the Secret Service $1,185 per room at Trump HotelOct. 17, 2022.
Future Democratic stars at risk of getting wiped out in the midterms
A number of second-term House Democrats are seen as future statewide candidates within their party.
MSNBC
The U.S. is not ready for possible escalation with China, warns House member
House Armed Services Committee members Seth Moulton and Michael Waltz warn time is running out for the U.S. to prepare itself and allies for a possible war with China. Reps. Moulton and Waltz join Morning Joe to discuss.Oct. 17, 2022.
MSNBC
The conservative judge who saved democracy with a Twitter thread
When John Eastman suggested that Pence had the power to subvert the election and “throw out” the disputed electoral votes, Eastman referenced the Electoral Count Act. Former federal Judge Michael Luttig refuted Eastman’s misguided reading of the Electoral Count Act, and advised - via tweet - that Vice President Pence had to count and certify the votes. But that wasn’t the only tactic that Trump and his allies tried to use to remain in office. They also attempted to exploit vague language in a fringe concept known as the Independent State Legislature Theory (ISL). Extreme interpretations of the ISL doctrine argue that state legislatures have absolute power to set election rules and to determine disputed outcomes. It would give elected state representatives the authority to redraw districts without oversight, hand pick electors and even ignore their own state’s voting laws and constitutions. It was the “centerpiece of the effort to overturn the 2020 election long before the election itself,” Luttig tells Velshi. And arguments currently being made are “not tenable under any of the normal tools of constitutional interpretation.”Oct. 16, 2022.
Heated Ohio Senate race gets ugly at second debate between JD Vance and Tim Ryan
The final debate before Election Day between JD Vance and Tim Ryan in Youngstown, Ohio, was puncuated by vicious back-and-forth sniping between two candidates with a clear personal disdain for one another.The night began with Rep Tim Ryan wielding Donald Trump’s “ass-kissing” quote – made in the same city just a few weeks ago by the former president when he visited town to stump for Mr Vance – like a club and portraying the Republican candidate as a spineless, two-faced politician. Mr Ryan was quick to note that Mr Vance was campaigning alongside a man he once compared to...
MSNBC
Political strategists explain why Herschel Walker is unfit to serve in U.S. Senate
Senator Raphael Warnock and Republican candidate Herschel Walker sparred over personal matters and hot topic issues during Friday’s debate. Some political analysts say Walker’s behavior on the debate stage illustrated he’s unfit to serve in the senate. They joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez on to discuss. Oct. 17, 2022.
MSNBC
Frank Figliuzzi: FBI is developing a ‘crisis of credibility’
Former FBI Assistant Director for Counterintelligence Frank Figliuzzi, former Justice Department prosecutor Andrew Weissmann, and former FBI counterintelligence agent Peter Strzok discuss reporting that some FBI agents sympathized with Jan. 6 riotersOct. 17, 2022.
MSNBC
Republicans attack Democrats on crime ahead of midterms. Is it working?
Republicans are making crime a central issue with the midterms a little more than three weeks away. And in some places - it may be working … with races that were once favoring Democrats over the summer now tightening.Oct. 16, 2022.
MSNBC
Scalise acknowledges GOP plan to change Social Security, Medicare
The latest New York Times/Siena College poll asked respondents about the major issues facing the country. The volunteered responses highlighted familiar problems and challenges: the economy, inflation, the health of our democracy, abortion rights and so on. The future of programs such as Social Security and Medicare did not make the list.
