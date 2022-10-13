Read full article on original website
Related
Biden's pot pardons could boost states' legalization drives
KANSAS CITY (AP) — There are few surprises expected on Election Day in solidly Republican Arkansas, where Donald Trump's former press secretary is heavily favored in the race for governor and other GOP candidates are considered locks. But one big exception is the campaign to make Arkansas the first...
Missouri voters will be required to have ID in hand to cast ballot in November
Missouri voters will have to show photo identification to cast a ballot in the November 8th General Election. Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft defends the change to require photo identification, saying it’s part of the effort to make Missouri elections accessible, secure, and credible. “Photo ID, government-issued photo ID,...
Mo. families still waiting for summer food benefits for low-income children
As food prices spiked over the summer and her children lost access to school-provided subsidized meals, Jennifer Sheils scrambled to feed her family. Summers, without the free breakfasts and lunches four of her children qualify for at school, are often challenging — but this one was particularly so. Inflated...
GOP hopefuls turn to Pence to broaden appeal before election
NEW YORK (AP) — In Donald Trump's assessment, Mike Pence “committed political suicide" on Jan. 6, 2021. By refusing to go along with the then-president's unconstitutional push to overturn the results of the 2020 election, Pence became a leading target of Trump's wrath and a pariah in many Republican circles.
Fate of Christian boarding school on hold as hearings delayed
KANSAS CITY (AP) —Hearings are again on hold in the state of Missouri's effort to shut down a Christian boarding school whose staff members have been accused of abuse by numerous current and former students. Cedar County Associate Circuit Judge Thomas Pyle on Tuesday canceled hearings that had been...
Congressman Graves opposes plan to double IRS agents
Northern Missouri Congressman Sam Graves opposes President Biden’s proposal to nearly double the number of IRS agents. Graves, a Republican, casts doubt on the wisdom of hiring 87,000 new agents at the Internal Revenue Service, pointing out the United States has a little more than 3,100 counties. “You do...
Federal judge weighs effort to halt student loan forgiveness
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A federal judge in St. Louis is weighing the fate of the Biden administration's plan to forgive student loan debt for tens of millions of Americans following a court hearing on Wednesday. It's unclear when U.S. District Judge Henry Autrey will rule on the lawsuit...
Kan. teachers: Survey ban putting classroom lessons on hold
WICHITA — A new law requiring Kansas schools to get parental permission before surveying students’ personal attitudes or beliefs has put lessons on hold in many schools. The law doesn’t go as far as a proposed Parents’ Bill of Rights that Gov. Laura Kelly vetoed last spring. But it’s raising similar questions and fears among teachers that routine classroom discussions might now be illegal.
St. Joseph woman accused of defrauding government out of COVID relief funds
A St. Joseph woman has been charged with defrauding the federal government out of nearly $80,000 in coronavirus relief aid. A federal grand jury empaneled in Kansas City handed down a four-count indictment against 38-year-old Brooke Stewart. The federal indictment accuses Stewart of filing false unemployment claims by using the...
Tanker turnover closes I-29 in far northwestern Missouri
UPDATE: The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the southbound lanes on I-29 at the accident site have been opened. Interstate 29 in far northwestern Missouri has been closed as hazardous material is cleared from the highway. The Missouri State Highway Patrol closed I-29 from mile marker 99 to mile marker...
Councilmember says November vote is important for St. Joseph safety
St. Joseph city councilmembers are pushing for support of a half cent tax measure on the November 8th ballot. The tax measure is estimated to generate 5-point-5 million dollars in revenue to pay for increased police officer salaries. Councilmember-at-Large Kenton Randolph says the goal of the tax hike is to...
🎥 Biden designates his 1st new national monument
LEADVILLE, Colo. (AP) — President Joe Biden designated the first national monument of his administration at Camp Hale, a World War II-era training site in this state, as he called for protecting “treasured lands” that tell the story of America. (Click below to watch the President's comments)
Man charged in Blackwell Road shooting
A 45-year-old homeless man has been charged with unlawful use of a weapon in last week’s shooting on Blackwell Road. St. Joseph police report Jason Stanton, who lists St. Joseph as his hometown, has been charged in the shooting in the 2700 block of Blackwell Road. No one was...
St. Joseph man arrested after carjacking
A 33-year-old St. Joseph man has been arrested for forcing a couple out of their vehicle at gunpoint and stealing it. St. Joseph police say the two were approached by a man armed with a handgun in the 2400 block of Olive Street just before nine o’clock Sunday night. He forced them out of the vehicle and fled.
Missouri Western sees growth in freshman class
Missouri Western State University reports a 4% increase in new students on the St. Joseph campus. Missouri Western President Elizabeth Kennedy notes the university hasn’t returned to pre-pandemic levels, but it finally is showing signs of growth after two very rough years. “It’s really a testimony to what Missouri...
I-29 reopened after crews clean up mess from tanker accident
The Missouri Highway Patrol has reopened both lanes of I-29 in far northwestern Missouri after clearing hazardous material from the roadway. I-29 was closed from mile marker 99 to mile marker 107 due to a wreck involving a tanker truck carrying fuel. The truck overturned in a construction zone forcing the closure so crews could clean up the mess. The closure lasted just around four hours.
MWSU scores 17 unanswered in fourth quarter, survives Northeastern State
TAHLEQUAH, OK - Missouri Western's worst nightmare of the last couple of weeks was recurring in the first half Saturday. The Griffons were moving the ball and getting toward the endzone, but weren't getting in it. Missouri Western managed to punch through a couple of field goals in the first half to lead 6-0 at the break, but a new nightmare popped up in the third quarter.
St. Joseph Central's Ava Gaddie, Ali Perry off to state golf for a third straight season
Qualifying for state golf almost feels routine at this point for St. Joseph Central senior Ava Gaddie and junior Ali Perry. The two have now qualified for state for a third straight season. It's getting through districts, they say, that doesn't feel quite as routine. "In my mind, districts is...
St. Joseph Post
Saint Joseph, MO
36K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
St. Joseph, Mo., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellationshttps://stjosephpost.com/
Comments / 0