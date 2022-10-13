ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

St. Joseph Post

Congressman Graves opposes plan to double IRS agents

Northern Missouri Congressman Sam Graves opposes President Biden’s proposal to nearly double the number of IRS agents. Graves, a Republican, casts doubt on the wisdom of hiring 87,000 new agents at the Internal Revenue Service, pointing out the United States has a little more than 3,100 counties. “You do...
MISSOURI STATE
St. Joseph Post

Kan. teachers: Survey ban putting classroom lessons on hold

WICHITA — A new law requiring Kansas schools to get parental permission before surveying students’ personal attitudes or beliefs has put lessons on hold in many schools. The law doesn’t go as far as a proposed Parents’ Bill of Rights that Gov. Laura Kelly vetoed last spring. But it’s raising similar questions and fears among teachers that routine classroom discussions might now be illegal.
KANSAS STATE
St. Joseph Post

🎥 Biden designates his 1st new national monument

LEADVILLE, Colo. (AP) — President Joe Biden designated the first national monument of his administration at Camp Hale, a World War II-era training site in this state, as he called for protecting “treasured lands” that tell the story of America. (Click below to watch the President's comments)
COLORADO STATE
St. Joseph Post

Man charged in Blackwell Road shooting

A 45-year-old homeless man has been charged with unlawful use of a weapon in last week’s shooting on Blackwell Road. St. Joseph police report Jason Stanton, who lists St. Joseph as his hometown, has been charged in the shooting in the 2700 block of Blackwell Road. No one was...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph man arrested after carjacking

A 33-year-old St. Joseph man has been arrested for forcing a couple out of their vehicle at gunpoint and stealing it. St. Joseph police say the two were approached by a man armed with a handgun in the 2400 block of Olive Street just before nine o’clock Sunday night. He forced them out of the vehicle and fled.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
St. Joseph Post

Missouri Western sees growth in freshman class

Missouri Western State University reports a 4% increase in new students on the St. Joseph campus. Missouri Western President Elizabeth Kennedy notes the university hasn’t returned to pre-pandemic levels, but it finally is showing signs of growth after two very rough years. “It’s really a testimony to what Missouri...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
St. Joseph Post

I-29 reopened after crews clean up mess from tanker accident

The Missouri Highway Patrol has reopened both lanes of I-29 in far northwestern Missouri after clearing hazardous material from the roadway. I-29 was closed from mile marker 99 to mile marker 107 due to a wreck involving a tanker truck carrying fuel. The truck overturned in a construction zone forcing the closure so crews could clean up the mess. The closure lasted just around four hours.
MISSOURI STATE
St. Joseph Post

MWSU scores 17 unanswered in fourth quarter, survives Northeastern State

TAHLEQUAH, OK - Missouri Western's worst nightmare of the last couple of weeks was recurring in the first half Saturday. The Griffons were moving the ball and getting toward the endzone, but weren't getting in it. Missouri Western managed to punch through a couple of field goals in the first half to lead 6-0 at the break, but a new nightmare popped up in the third quarter.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
Saint Joseph, MO
