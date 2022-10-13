Nvidia Allegedly Restores Mining Performance On GeForce RTX 30 LHR GPUs

Nvidia's latest drivers for Microsoft's Windows and Linux operating systems disable the company's LHR (Lite Hash Rate) mining hash rate capping technology introduced last year and essentially re-enable the mining potential of GeForce RTX 30-series LHR graphics cards. Meanwhile, now that Ethereum — the most popular cryptocurrency to mine on GPUs — has moved to the proof-of-Stake concept, it does not look like GPU mining will come back.

Nvidia's recently released Windows driver version 522.25 and Linux driver version 520.56.06 no longer activate LHR technology when mining software is used, according to Reddit user Timbers007 (via I_Leak_VN ). As a result, all of Nvidia's GeForce RTX 30-series LHR and GeForce RTX 3070 Ti , RTX 3080 Ti , and RTX 3090 Ti boards can again serve for mining at their total hash rate.

To lower demand for its GeForce RTX 30-series graphics cards by Ethereum miners, Nvidia introduced its LHR-series products with a reduced hash rate in May 2021. While the solution did not last long and was broken by multiple mining applications , it still somewhat limited the appeal of Nvidia's GeForce RTX 30-series boards for miners.

(Image credit: Timbers007/Reddit)

Since Ethereum now requires proof-of-stake, GPU mining is no longer that appealing for this cryptocurrency. But other algorithms like Autolykos (used by the Ergo Platform) can take advantage of graphics processors and are meant to be ASIC-resistant. Technically, Ergo has an LHR unlocker built-in, but it has to be launched as Administrator (in Windows) or with root permissions (in Linux), which sometimes adds complexities.

Now that Ethereum is no longer suitable for GPU mining, it is logical for Nvidia to disable its LHR hash rate capping technology. Yet, with LHR limitations gone, Nvidia's GPUs are again suitable for mining, so the question is whether someone manages to come up with an appropriate algorithm or cryptocurrency and revives the GPU mining craze.