UNDATED (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 15, 2022) – Carter St. John threw for two touchdowns, including one to Eddie Williams of 36 yards with 4:05 left in the third quarter that proved to be the decisive score, as the Alma Scots held off visiting Hope on Saturday, 28-26. The Flying Dutchmen entertain the Olivet Comets at Ray & Sue Smith Stadium next Saturday afternoon, with broadcast time at 1:30 PM on 99 7/1450 WHTC.

HOLLAND, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO