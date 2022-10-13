ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

This "boring" graveyard is considered one of the scariest in Florida

Stock photo. Not Orange Hill Cemetery in Orlando, FloridaGabor Bejo on Pixabay. Happy spooky season, everyone! It is October , and Halloween is fast approaching, making everyone (whether they want to or not) get into the scary spirit. For me, I'm a little more hardcore and can go for spooky stuff anytime of the year, but this is the perfect time to really continue on with the "most haunted" project I've slowly been chipping away at, and I think I found an excellent subject to explore today.
Florida Authorities Capture Huge 10-Foot Alligator Seen Swimming in the Ocean

Folks hanging out on the beach in Delray Beach, Florida got a huge surprise this morning as a massive 10-Foot Alligator swam close to shore. It is a very rare sight to see an alligator swimming in the ocean. Not only is it rare it is actually completely terrifying. Imagine swimming off the coast and turning around to see one coming at you. Definitely not something I would want to experience.
Naloxone distribution begins across Florida

On Wednesday, Aug. 31, the Tallahassee Democrat announced for International Overdose Awareness Day that the Florida Department of Health would be extending its overdose protection initiative to all 67 Florida counties. Between January and June of 2021, 4,140 opioid-related deaths were documented in Florida. The Florida Department of Health (FDOH)...
This Is The Creepiest Place To Visit In South Carolina

As Halloween draws ever closer, why not give yourself a scare by visiting the creepiest place in South Carolina? Thrillist searched around the country to find the spookiest places to explore in each state, from abandoned prisons and hospitals to vintage hotels and secluded spots in the woods. According to the site:
You’re saying it wrong: Commonly mispronounced Florida cities

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida natives may be familiar with the long list of unusual names bestowed to land across the Sunshine state, but to many newcomers, some names may stand out as much as the state’s renowned “Florida man” headlines. The following is a list of cities that locals have hotly debated to be […]
Hurricane Ian swamped cars in Florida, what to do if yours was flooded

APOPKA, Fla. - Hurricane Ian damaged cars, along with Florida homes and businesses. Mechanic Steve Alfieri, from Russell Automotive, said water and cars don't mix. "It can be catastrophic or it can be minimal. The biggest problem is if the front of the car goes in too deep it can suck water into the intake."
L. Cane

The Best Places in Florida to See Fall Foliage

Many people believe that Floridians can't enjoy fall colors in the way that the rest of the country can. Fortunately, that's not an entirely true assumption. There are places in Florida that showcase some of the colors we associate with fall, and not all of them are in north Florida.
“Everyone Is Moving To Florida!” Here Are the Top 25 States Moving There Most, Including Massachusetts

And here I was thinking Massachusetts would be #1 on this list. I feel like at a certain age most Massachusalites… errr… Massachusetters? No. Most Massholes feel the gravitational pull dragging them away from the cold and the snow – to the sunny warmth of Florida beach life. But alas, we aren’t the top state in the country packing up and moving to the Sunshine State.
How Many Alligators Live in Florida’s Massive Lake Kissimmee?

How Many Alligators Live in Florida's Massive Lake Kissimmee?. Alligators are quite a common sight in Florida, and while most Floridians are used to spotting the occasional baby alligator in a pond or pool, they are still an extremely cool sight. Although almost every freshwater lake across the state has alligators, some have a lot more than others.
