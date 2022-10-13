Read full article on original website
Future Democratic stars at risk of getting wiped out in the midterms
A number of second-term House Democrats are seen as future statewide candidates within their party.
Five takeaways from the second Ohio Senate debate
The second Ohio Senate debate between Democrat Tim Ryan and Republican J.D. Vance was a personal and combative affair, with each candidate repeatedly questioning the other’s character. The heated nature highlighted just how crucial this race has become as Republicans look to defend the seat and win control of...
Four takeaways from the Georgia governor’s debate
Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Democrat Stacey Abrams sparred over health care, crime and punishment, and voting rights in a Monday debate as they made their closing arguments to voters in a reprise of their fiercely contested 2018 race for the same job. The stakes for this night were arguably...
Indiana US Senate candidates split on abortion, spending
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Democrat Thomas McDermott tried to spark his underdog challenge to Indiana Republican U.S. Sen. Todd Young on Sunday by attacking his positions on issues from abortion to federal spending. Young responded with criticism of President Joe Biden and the Democratic-controlled Congress for sparking inflation as the candidates faced each other during their only scheduled televised debate ahead of the Nov. 8 election. McDermott backs a federal law reinstating abortion rights and criticized Young for voting to confirm three conservative Supreme Court justices nominated by former President Donald Trump. Young said he believed that state Legislatures should decide what abortion policies should be and that what he called a “conversation” in all 50 states should continue.
Biden has spent more than a fourth of his presidency working from Delaware, outpacing Trump’s regular trips away
President Joe Biden spent the weekend at his home in Delaware, where he met up with his wife, other family members and — if they followed usual practice — Willow the cat and Commander the dog. It’s a familiar weekly ritual. As of this point in his presidency,...
Mike Lee tries to distance himself from Trump in Utah debate
OREM, Utah (AP) — U.S. Senator Mike Lee has used a debate with his challenger Monday evening to try to draw a distinction between his record and former President Donald Trump’s. Lee is locked in a competitive race against independent Evan McMullin, hoping to win a third-term representing Utah in the U.S. Senate. The election has taken shape as a referendum on the direction Trump has taken the GOP. McMullin is attempting to harness anti-Trump sentiment, while Lee is attacking the direction President Joe Biden has taken the nation. Lee’s efforts to put space between his voting record and Trump’s stances depart from his past messaging as the election nears.
Democratic Senate nominees hold cash edge in fall home stretch but face GOP advertising onslaught
Seven Democrats in the 10 most competitive Senate races started this month and the home stretch to Election Day with bigger cash stockpiles than their Republican rivals, newly filed campaign finance reports show. But even with that financial edge, Democrats face a withering advertising assault in the final weeks of...
Giuliani’s lawyers submit witness list for upcoming DC attorney discipline hearing
Rudy Giuliani‘s attorneys plan to rely on several prominent former advisers to Donald Trump as witnesses in an upcoming attorney discipline hearing in Washington, DC, for the onetime Trump lawyer. Giuliani’s list of witnesses includes the former New York City mayor himself, along with other notable names related to...
Boris Epshteyn rises in Trump land
He's the target of criticism among other aides and allies to the former president. But he's also earned Trump’s ear and trust, which may be all he needs.
Heated Ohio Senate race gets ugly at second debate between JD Vance and Tim Ryan
The final debate before Election Day between JD Vance and Tim Ryan in Youngstown, Ohio, was puncuated by vicious back-and-forth sniping between two candidates with a clear personal disdain for one another.The night began with Rep Tim Ryan wielding Donald Trump’s “ass-kissing” quote – made in the same city just a few weeks ago by the former president when he visited town to stump for Mr Vance – like a club and portraying the Republican candidate as a spineless, two-faced politician. Mr Ryan was quick to note that Mr Vance was campaigning alongside a man he once compared to...
Political mood tilts in Republicans’ favor with economy and inflation top of mind three weeks from midterms
The economy and inflation are the dominant issues three weeks out from the midterm congressional elections, challenging Democrats’ chances of maintaining control of Congress, according to a string of new polls released in the last few days. Widespread impressions of the economy as bad and worsening, combined with dissatisfaction...
Senator’s human rights objections block some US aid to Egypt
WASHINGTON (AP) — A veteran senator’s objections over Egypt’s human rights record have trimmed a symbolically significant $75 million off annual U.S. military aid to that country. Senate Appropriations Chairman Patrick Leahy pointed Monday to Egypt’s holding of what rights groups estimate is 60,000 political prisoners. The U.S. gives more than $1 billion annually to Egypt, which it views as an important ally to the U.S. and Israel. But Egypt under President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi also has a poor human rights record, including what rights groups say is the imprisonment, killing and torture of critics. Congress has made payment of $300 million of that aid conditional to Egypt showing progress on human rights.
Democrats sweat House race in deep-blue Rhode Island
Republican Allan Fung is leading the polls in a congressional district Democrats have held since 1991.
Former Trump Adviser Says Elon Musk Transmitting A Message For Vladimir Putin
Putin uses prominent people as intermediaries says former Donald Trump adviser Fiona Hill. Hill said Elon Musk is being used by Putin in the Russia-Ukraine narrative because he has a huge Twitter following. Musk has previously denied discussing Ukraine with the Russian president. A former adviser to Donald Trump said...
Early voting begins in Georgia with slate of key races on the ballot
Polls for early voting have opened Monday in Georgia, home to a series of critical midterm races for the US Senate, US House and statewide posts from governor to secretary of state. Georgia’s new elections law allows in-person early voting for parts of the next three weeks — no fewer...
First lady Jill Biden talks cancer prevention on Newsmax
WASHINGTON (AP) — First lady Jill Biden has taken her husband’s unity agenda to an unlikely venue, sitting for an interview with conservative cable station Newsmax about cancer research. It was a friendly conversation on a channel that’s better known for its excoriations of President Joe Biden and his fellow Democrats. The interview aired Monday was conducted by Nancy Brinker, who hosts a show on the cable channel and is the founder of the breast cancer organization Susan G. Komen for the Cure. It’s named for Brinker’s sister, who died of cancer. Biden and Brinker have known each other for years and have worked together before.
Sri Lanka urged to withdraw bill allowing broad detentions
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — An international human rights group is urging Sri Lanka’s government to withdraw draft legislation that would create military-run rehabilitation centers, saying it would give authorities broad powers to detain people without charge and place them at risk of abuse. Rights activists and opposition lawmakers have strongly criticized the bill, saying it aims to suppress people seeking political reform and accountability during the country’s unprecedented economic crisis. The New York-based group Human Rights Watch says the Bureau of Rehabilitation Bill would allow compulsory detention in “rehabilitation centers” of “drug dependent persons, ex-combatants, members of violent extremist groups and any other group of persons.”
Russia Turning To 'Psychological Terror' as Forces Struggle: ISW
Missile attacks on civilian targets across Ukraine continued overnight on Monday.
US Rep. Ashley Hinson, of Iowa, treated for kidney infection
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — The office of U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson says the Iowa congresswoman will remain hospitalized with a kidney infection overnight Monday. That follows a statement issued Monday morning by Hinson’s chief of staff saying the congresswoman was admitted Sunday night to a hospital in Cedar Rapids. In light of Hinson’s medical emergency, a campaign debate she was set to participate in Tuesday night was canceled. Hinson, a Republican, is running for reelection against Democrat Liz Mathis, an Iowa state senator.
