Biden has spent more than a fourth of his presidency working from Delaware, outpacing Trump's regular trips away
President Joe Biden spent the weekend at his home in Delaware, where he met up with his wife, other family members and -- if they followed usual practice -- Willow the cat and Commander the dog. It's a familiar weekly ritual. As of this point in his presidency, Biden has...
Future Democratic stars at risk of getting wiped out in the midterms
A number of second-term House Democrats are seen as future statewide candidates within their party.
As Democrats try to hold on in November, it's Pete Buttigieg who's in demand on the campaign trail
A selfie crowd formed around Pete Buttigieg as he stood in line for coffee at the airport in Washington. One woman said she wasn't going to stop because she wasn't sure it was him. "It's me," the Transportation secretary replied. An older man explained to his wife, "That's Pete BOOT-GUG,"...
Secret Service documents handed over to January 6 committee show law enforcement discussed Capitol threats
Documents provided to the House Select Committee investigating the January 6, 2021, insurrection by the US Secret Service show that the agency and its law enforcement partners were aware of social media posts that contained violent language and threats aimed at lawmakers prior to the US Capitol attack. The documents,...
Four takeaways from Utah's only Senate debate
Evan McMullin, the independent challenging Utah Republican Sen. Mike Lee, said in their only debate Monday night that Lee's actions around the 2020 election and the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol were "a betrayal of the American republic." Lee, meanwhile, said he accepted that President Joe Biden...
Four takeaways from the Georgia governor's debate
Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Democrat Stacey Abrams sparred over health care, crime and punishment, and voting rights in a Monday debate as they made their closing arguments to voters in a reprise of their fiercely contested 2018 race for the same job. The stakes for this night were arguably...
'SNL' takes on the January 6 Committee and Trump
"Saturday Night Live" opened this week's episode taking on one of the most notable moments in news as of late: the House Select Committee investigating the January 6, 2021, insurrection. Kenan Thompson, who played Rep. Bennie Thompson, opened the NBC variety show by introducing the crowd to the committee's ninth...
Ron Johnson's campaign paid law firm associated with January 6 false elector scheme for 'recount consulting,' per FEC records
Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson's Senate campaign has paid over $20,000 to a Wisconsin-based law firm that played a role in former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election in the state, paying the firm for "legal consulting," including efforts for a possible recount, Federal Election Commission records show.
'I'm my own man': Colorado Republican Senate nominee fires back at Trump
Joe O'Dea, the Republican nominee for US Senate from Colorado, fired back at Donald Trump on Monday after the former President slammed him as a "RINO" and suggested Trump's supporters wouldn't vote for a "stupid" person like O'Dea. In a statement to CNN, O'Dea, the CEO of a Colorado construction...
Boris Epshteyn rises in Trump land
He's the target of criticism among other aides and allies to the former president. But he's also earned Trump’s ear and trust, which may be all he needs.
Political mood tilts in Republicans' favor with economy and inflation top of mind three weeks from midterms
The economy and inflation are the dominant issues three weeks out from the midterm congressional elections, challenging Democrats' chances of maintaining control of Congress, according to a string of new polls released in the last few days. Widespread impressions of the economy as bad and worsening, combined with dissatisfaction with...
Democratic Senate nominees hold cash edge in fall home stretch but face GOP advertising onslaught
Seven Democrats in the 10 most competitive Senate races started this month and the home stretch to Election Day with bigger cash stockpiles than their Republican rivals, newly filed campaign finance reports show. But even with that financial edge, Democrats face a withering advertising assault in the final weeks of...
How a McConnell-linked group is closing the ad spending gap with Democrats in key Senate races
After being outspent by Democrats all summer, supporters of Republican candidates in the 10 most competitive Senate races have dumped more than $365 million on TV and digital ads since the beginning of September to catch up. That financial gap is being filled by the Senate Leadership Fund, a super...
Walker acknowledges sending $700 check to woman who alleges he paid for abortion but denies it was for that purpose
Republican Georgia Senate nominee Herschel Walker acknowledged in a new interview that he sent a $700 check to a woman who alleges the money was provided to reimburse her for an abortion, though Walker denies the check was for that purpose. In an interview with NBC News that aired Monday...
January 6 panel asks Secret Service for information about contacts between agents and Oath Keeper members
Investigators with the House select committee probing the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol have asked the United States Secret Service for information about contacts between its agents and members of the far-right Oath Keepers group. The inquiry comes after it was revealed during court testimony that members...
First on CNN: Biden to zero in on abortion rights at DNC event 3 weeks from Election Day
President Joe Biden will try to keep abortion rights in the spotlight when he speaks at a Democratic National Committee event in Washington, DC, on Tuesday, a Democratic official told CNN, as the White House hopes the issue will continue to galvanize voters heading into the midterm elections. Three weeks...
Democrats are facing stiff battles for governor in these key states
Democratic nominees for governor are facing the stiffest competition this year as the party tries to hold on to its gains from the "blue wave" of 2018, even though Republicans are defending more governorships in November. Democrats hold 16 of the 36 gubernatorial seats on the ballot, including in key...
Arizona Attorney General's office asks for federal investigation of conservative nonprofit True the Vote
The Arizona Attorney General's office has asked for a federal investigation related to potential violations of the Internal Revenue Code by the conservative nonprofit True the Vote, which claims to be trying to expose voter fraud. An investigator in Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich's office, Reginald Grigsby, said in a...
Prosecutors want Bannon to be sentenced to six months
Federal prosecutors want Steve Bannon, a former top adviser to former President Donald Trump, to be sentenced to six months in prison for contempt of Congress, according to a recommendation filed Monday. In addition to serving time, the government is seeking $200,000 in fines. "For his sustained, bad-faith contempt of...
Early voting begins in Georgia with slate of key races on the ballot
Polls for early voting have opened Monday in Georgia, home to a series of critical midterm races for the US Senate, US House and statewide posts from governor to secretary of state. Georgia's new elections law allows in-person early voting for parts of the next three weeks -- no fewer...
