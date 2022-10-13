ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Four takeaways from Utah's only Senate debate

Evan McMullin, the independent challenging Utah Republican Sen. Mike Lee, said in their only debate Monday night that Lee's actions around the 2020 election and the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol were "a betrayal of the American republic." Lee, meanwhile, said he accepted that President Joe Biden...
UTAH STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Four takeaways from the Georgia governor's debate

Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Democrat Stacey Abrams sparred over health care, crime and punishment, and voting rights in a Monday debate as they made their closing arguments to voters in a reprise of their fiercely contested 2018 race for the same job. The stakes for this night were arguably...
GEORGIA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

'SNL' takes on the January 6 Committee and Trump

"Saturday Night Live" opened this week's episode taking on one of the most notable moments in news as of late: the House Select Committee investigating the January 6, 2021, insurrection. Kenan Thompson, who played Rep. Bennie Thompson, opened the NBC variety show by introducing the crowd to the committee's ninth...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Ron Johnson's campaign paid law firm associated with January 6 false elector scheme for 'recount consulting,' per FEC records

Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson's Senate campaign has paid over $20,000 to a Wisconsin-based law firm that played a role in former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election in the state, paying the firm for "legal consulting," including efforts for a possible recount, Federal Election Commission records show.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

'I'm my own man': Colorado Republican Senate nominee fires back at Trump

Joe O'Dea, the Republican nominee for US Senate from Colorado, fired back at Donald Trump on Monday after the former President slammed him as a "RINO" and suggested Trump's supporters wouldn't vote for a "stupid" person like O'Dea. In a statement to CNN, O'Dea, the CEO of a Colorado construction...
COLORADO STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Democrats are facing stiff battles for governor in these key states

Democratic nominees for governor are facing the stiffest competition this year as the party tries to hold on to its gains from the "blue wave" of 2018, even though Republicans are defending more governorships in November. Democrats hold 16 of the 36 gubernatorial seats on the ballot, including in key...
ARIZONA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Prosecutors want Bannon to be sentenced to six months

Federal prosecutors want Steve Bannon, a former top adviser to former President Donald Trump, to be sentenced to six months in prison for contempt of Congress, according to a recommendation filed Monday. In addition to serving time, the government is seeking $200,000 in fines. "For his sustained, bad-faith contempt of...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Early voting begins in Georgia with slate of key races on the ballot

Polls for early voting have opened Monday in Georgia, home to a series of critical midterm races for the US Senate, US House and statewide posts from governor to secretary of state. Georgia's new elections law allows in-person early voting for parts of the next three weeks -- no fewer...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy