Passenger, 18, Killed, Driver Badly Hurt in Bonsall-area Crash

A California Highway Patrol cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A young man from Baldwin Park died and another was badly injured Thursday when a sedan crashed into a broken-down tractor-trailer alongside Interstate 15 in North County.

The teen driver of the southbound Honda Civic lost control of the car for unknown reasons near Old Highway 95 in Bonsall at about 7:15 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

The car slammed into the back of the parked big rig, fatally injuring a male passenger, 18, riding in the smaller vehicle, CHP public-information Officer Hunter Gerber said. The victim, whose name was not released, died at the scene.

Paramedics airlifted the driver of the sedan, age 19, to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

The truck driver, a 32-year-old Riverside man, reported no injuries, Gerber said.

Updated at 12:20 and 4:25 p.m. Oct. 13, 2022

– City News Service