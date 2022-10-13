Read full article on original website
Jamie Foxx Denied Entry Into Cardi B’s Birthday Party – Watch
Jamie Foxx was turned away at the door for Cardi B's 30th birthday party last night, and the incident was captured on camera. On Tuesday night (Oct. 11), Cardi B celebrated her 30th birthday at Poppy nightclub in West Hollywood, Calif. The stars were out for the event, which was attended by Offset, Tyga, GloRilla, Chance The Rapper, Wale, DDG, O.T. Genasis and others. Jamie Foxx also showed up to the place to be, but he was denied entry into the event. TMZ captured footage of the strange incident.
Kanye West Resurfaces With Kid Rock and Ray J at Premiere of Candace Owens’ Black Lives Matter Documentary ‘The Greatest Lie Ever Sold’
Following the controversy filled events of last week, Kanye West resurfaced last night alongside Kid Rock and Ray J at the premiere of Candace Owens' Black Lives Matter documentary The Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd and the Rise of BLM. On Wednesday night (Oct. 12), right-wing pundit and author...
Kanye West Believes George Floyd Died Because of Fentanyl, Says Cop’s Knee Wasn’t ‘on His Neck Like That’
Kanye West appeared on N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN's Drink Champs podcast and said George Floyd died because of fentanyl and that the cop's knee wasn't "on his neck like that." During his interview on Drink Champs, which premiered on Saturday (Oct. 15) on Revolt TV, Kanye West was discussing Candace Owens' documentary on Black Lives Matter, The Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd and the Rise of BLM, and apparently in the movie it talks about George Floyd's death by the hands of former White Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. The film has now led Kanye to believe that George Floyd's death was actually caused by his alleged usage of fentanyl and that the cop's knee wasn't "on his neck like that."
Britain’s Got Talent star Jonathan Goodwin reflects on stunt that left him paralysed
Former Britain’s Got Talent star Jonathan Goodwin has reflected on the stunt that left him paralysed.In October 2021, Goodwin performed an escapology stunt in which he planned to remove a straight jacket while hung upside down between two suspended cars 30 feet in the air.The cars, however, were released prematurely and Goodwin was crushed between them.His fiancée, Sherlock star Amanda Abbington, revealed the news on the podcast Out to Lunch with Jay Rayner, stating: “He fell 30 feet and lost a kidney, broke both shoulder blades, shattered both legs. Third degree burns, broke his spine and severed his...
Jack Black serenades young School of Rock fan in heartwarming video
Jack Black delighted a School of Rock fan with an impromptu performance of a song from the film.The actor was in attendance at the Layla Paige and Friends Walk for TrinityKids Care, an event that raises funds for a hospice program providing end-of-life care to children in Southern California.In a heartwarming video, Black, 53, is seen being introduced to 15-year-old Abraham, a teenager who is receiving palliative care.Abraham tells the star that his favourite song from Black’s 2003 hit film School of Rock is “In the End of Time,” prompting an impromptu performance of the track from the actor.Abraham’s...
Kanye West Blasts Diddy, Says Meek Mill Is a Fed on Drink Champs
On the latest episode of Drink Champs, Kanye West called out Diddy and said he believes Meek Mill is a fed. Kanye West delivered another explosive interview on the Drink Champs podcast, which premiered Saturday (Oct. 15) on Revolt TV. During his conversation with hosts N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN, Ye said that he doesn't have any celebrity friends because no one helped him when he went on social media asking for assistance after he allegedly claimed his ex-wife Kim Kardashian kidnapped his daughter North earlier this year. The Chicago rapper-producer then aimed his vitriol at Diddy and Meek Mill, whom he both called "fake hard niggas."
Kanye West’s New Drink Champs Interview Removed From YouTube
Kanye West's latest controversial Drink Champs interview has been taken down from YouTube. On Monday (Oct. 17), two days after the infamous sit-down aired, the official interview was removed from both the Revolt and Drink Champs YouTube channels. People on Twitter have had mixed reviews about the decision to take the interview down.
George Floyd’s Family Considers Lawsuit Against Kanye West After Ye Said Floyd Died of Fentanyl on Drink Champs
Kanye West's recent comments on the Drink Champs podcast about the manner of George Floyd's death might lead to a lawsuit by Mr. Floyd's family. On Sunday (Oct. 16), Lee Merritt, a civil rights attorney who has represented the Floyd family, announced on Twitter that the family of the George Floyd, the man killed in May of 2020 when former Minneapolis, Minn. police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for nine minutes, is considering suing the controversial rap artist.
