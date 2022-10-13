Cheers! San Diego Breweries Win 3 Golds, Multiple Medals at Great American Beer Festival

The brewing team from North Park Beer Company which won four medals at the Great American Beer Festival. Photo credit: @NorthParkBeerCo via Instagram

San Diego breweries made their presence known at the Great American Beer Festival, the nation’s largest professional brewing competition which takes place in Denver.

Three breweries took home gold medals – BNS Brewing & Distilling for “My Bloody Nightmare” in the Strong Red Ale category, North Park Beer Company for “NZ-FU!” in the English IPA or New Zealand IPA category), and Rouleur Brewing Company for “Domestique Blonde Ale” in the Belgian-style Ale or French-style Ale category.

North Park Beer Company won a local-best four medals, including one silver and two bronze. It also took home 2022 Brewery of the Year honors for 2,001-5,000 barrel breweries.

The competition, presented by the Brewers Association, drew 9,904 entries in 98 categories with average of 99 beers entered in each one. The medals were awarded based on decisions by a panel of 235 judges.

The other San Diego winners, starting with the silver medalists:

Athletic Brewing: “Lemon Radler,” for Non-alcohol beer

Bagby Beer Company: “Three Beagles,” for English-style Brown Ale

Gravity Heights: “Brewer’s Best,” English Mild or Bitter

Kilowatt Brewing: “Maple Smoked Maibock,” for Specialty Beer

Mother Earth Brew Company: “Hop Diggity” for Imperial India Pale Ale (Mother Earth, founded in Vista, operates a brewhouse there, but this beer was produced in Idaho.)

North Park Beer Company: “X-Raying Citra” for Juicy or Hazy Imperial India Pale Ale

Pizza Port Brewing Company – Ocean Beach: “Guillame,” Session Beer or Belgian-style Table Beer

Societe Brewing: “The Coachman,” Session India Pale Ale

Stone Brewing World Bistro & Gardens – Liberty Station: “Stone Cimmerian Portal,” American Black Ale or American Stout.

And the bronze medalists:

North Park Beer Company: “Double-Fu!” for Imperial IPA

North Park Beer Company: “Hop-Fu!” for American IPA

Pizza Port – Ocean Beach, Chula Vista Brewery, Karl Strauss Brewing, and Nickel Beer Company, for “Guns Out For Grains Out,” for Collaboration Competition

The Lost Abbey: “Peach Afternoon” for Fruited Wood and Barrel-aged Sour Beer

San Diego has the most craft breweries among all counties in the U.S. with more than 150. San Diego Brewers Guild, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary, was founded in 1997 with just 15 breweries.

The Guild’s 14th-annual San Diego Beer Week is scheduled for Nov. 4-13, with Guild Fest, the official kick-off, happening Nov. 5 at Surf Sports Park in Del Mar.