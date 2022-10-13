Five people hospitalized after crash Wednesday night

Five people were taken to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash on Wednesday night.

The vehicle, a 2008 Chevy Uplander, was traveling on Interstate 35 just before 11 p.m. three miles northwest of Winston when it traveled off the roadway into the median, overcorrected and returned to the roadway, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report. It then began to overturn and traveled off the roadway again before coming to rest on its wheels.