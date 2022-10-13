ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston, MO

Five people hospitalized after crash Wednesday night

By Riley Funk News-Press NOW
St. Joseph News-Press
St. Joseph News-Press
 4 days ago
Five people were taken to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash on Wednesday night.

The vehicle, a 2008 Chevy Uplander, was traveling on Interstate 35 just before 11 p.m. three miles northwest of Winston when it traveled off the roadway into the median, overcorrected and returned to the roadway, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report. It then began to overturn and traveled off the roadway again before coming to rest on its wheels.

