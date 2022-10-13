21 of the Best Post-Prime Day Deals Still Happening at Amazon
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
So, the Prime Early Access Sale is over. The next Prime Day is still a long way off. What to do? Well...we keep shopping! Even if the official sale event has come to an end, there are still some major deals available to grab on Amazon!
If you missed out on beauty, fashion, home or other top categories you were planning on shopping, it's not too late. We've picked out 21 of the best post-Prime Day deals currently available — shop below!
21 Post-Prime Day Deals
Beauty
- SK-II Facial Treatment Essence — now 49% off!
- Verb Reset Sealing Mist — now 10% off!
- DevaCurl Microfiber Anti-Frizz Towel, Gray — now 12% off!
Fashion
- Qualfort 100% Cotton Oversized Cardigan — now 46% off!
- Guess Rainbow Stone Wide Small Hoop — now 16% off!
- BerryGo Boho V Neck Ruffle Floral Wrap Maxi Dress — now 26% off!
- Amazon Essentials Lightweight Water-Resistant Hooded Puffer Coat — now 16% off!
Home and Kitchen
- Ninja AF101 Air Fryer — now 23% off!
- Mecatny Boho Throw Pillow Covers — now 20% off!
- YIRDDEO Sage Green Queen Ball Pom Fringe Design Comforter Set — now 34% off!
- Voniki Cookware Set — now $45 off when you click the coupon!
- CandleTheory Scented Candle Gift Set with Crackling Wood Wicks — now 20% off!
Tech
- Acer Chromebook Spin 311 Convertible Laptop — now 20% off!
- Apple AirPods Max - Green (Renewed) — now 20% off!
- Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition Essentials Bundle — now 8% off!
Arts and Crafts
- Luna Bean Keepsake Hands Casting Kit — now 42% off!
- Crayola Super Tips Marker Set — now 26% off!
- Coo&Koo Charm Bracelet Making Kit — now 12% off!
Outdoor Essentials
- Addlon LED Outdoor String Lights — now 43% off!
- SOLIGT 8-Piece Gardening Hand Tools with Storage Organizer Basket — now 25% off!
- Yaheetech Multifunctional Fire Pit Table — now 41% off!
17 Leggings and Lounge Pants That Also Work As Going Out PantsRead article
Looking for more? Shop all of Amazon's Daily Deals here for more great finds!
Not done shopping? Explore some of our other favorite products below:
- We’re Calling It! These Sale Picks Will Be the Most Popular Holiday Gifts This Year
- The 13 Best Early Holiday Gifts for Him — All on Sale
- 7 Perfect Gifts to Give a 32-Year-Old Woman in Your Life
Comments / 0