Matt Riddle Says His Personal Life Is In Shambles
During a recent appearance on the “After the Bell with Corey Graves” podcast, Matt Riddle commented on proving himself as a top singles star in WWE and the evolution of his character, the issues in his personal life and his quest for a singles title, and more. You...
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE RAW (10/17/22)
WWE invades the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, OK for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW. Here is what’s on tap for tonight’s show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – United States Championship: Seth Rollins defends against Matt Riddle. – The Miz vs. Dexter...
Jojo Offerman Not Working For WWE Despite SmackDown Appearance
Jojo Offerman is not the next former WWE Superstar to return despite being backstage at last week’s SmackDown TV tapings. Offerman was backstage for last Friday’s show, and an image of her was shared by SmackDown announcer Samantha Irvin. After the photo was shared, a rumor spread on...
Why The Bray Wyatt 6 Should Not Be Actual WWE Superstars
Since Bray Wyatt’s return to WWE, one of the major talking points has been the now humanoid versions of the Firefly Fun House characters. Previously, Wyatt had changed his Twitter handle to “Windham6” and sparked a lot of discussion of what he would do next. After coming back to WWE, this has changed to Wyatt 6 and all signs pointed to the series of characters we had previously seen in puppet form.
Results From WWE Live Event In Phoenix, AZ: Six-Man Tag Team Match
WWE held a live event on Saturday night from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ. You can check out the results below, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:. Hit Row (Ashante “Thee” Adonis & Top Dolla) (w/ B-Fab) defeated Maximum Males Models (ma.çé & mån.sôör) (w/ Maxine Dupri)
Davey Boy Smith Jr. Has No Idea What Happened With Doomed WWE Return
Davey Boy Smith Jr. is just as confused as fans as to why his return to WWE did not pan out. Smith, the son of the British Bulldog, returned to WWE last year but had one untelevised match before his release in November. Speaking to ‘The Total BeezSheez Show,’ Smith...
Triple H Discusses White Rabbit Project Setting Up Bray Wyatt’s WWE Return
WWE head of creative Paul “Triple H” Levesque gave some insight into the planning that led into Bray Wyatt’s return to the company. Speaking to The Wrap on Monday, Triple H said they discussed how to bring Wyatt back “in the most engaging way possible.” He didn’t say how much Wyatt was involved in the planning.
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Has Spoken To Nick Khan About Purchasing WWE
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has spoken to Nick Khan about purchasing WWE but isn’t confident that the role is for him. The Brahma Bull is no stranger to being a business owner, as he runs his movie studio ‘Seven Bucks Productions,’ and is the owner of the XFL.
Matt Hardy Discusses “Bad Taste” WWE Storylines Involving Himself & Jeff Hardy
During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, AEW wrestler Matt Hardy commented on some of the past WWE storylines involving himself and his brother that were bad in hindsight, the factors affecting declining angles pushed by a promotion, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast...
New Match Added To Stacked Tonight’s WWE NXT Show
WWE has announced Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams will face Wes Lee and Oro Mensah tonight on NXT. This is the latest match to be added to the loaded card for tonight’s show that will go head-to-head with AEW Dynamite. Here is the updated card for the episode, which...
WWE Monday Night RAW Results For October 17, 2022
Welcome to EWrestlingNews’ WWE Monday Night RAW results for October 17, 2022!. We open up RAW with Bobby Lashley calling out Brock Lesnar. Lashley says if Lesnar has a problem with him they can fight about it. Lesnar’s music hits and he makes his way out to the ring. Lashley meets him outside and they begin to brawl. Lashley puts Lesnar through the announce desk before they’re separated.
Kevin Owens To Appear On Tonight’s Episode Of WWE NXT
Kevin Owens is slated to make his return to the WWE NXT brand on tonight’s loaded show to be the moderator for a segment featuring NXT World Champion Bron Breakker, Ilja Dragunov, and JD McDonagh. The three stars will meet in a triple threat match at Halloween Havoc this...
Rhea Ripley Will Compete On This Week’s Episode Of WWE NXT
Rhea Ripley will compete on this week’s episode of WWE NXT, which is going head-to-head with AEW Dynamite. On Monday night’s episode of RAW, Cora Jade asked Ripley to be Roxanne Perez’s “Pick Your Poison” opponent this week ahead of their Halloween Havoc match. Ripley happily obliged.
WWE RAW News – Big Title Match Set For Next Week, Dominik Mysterio Gets Upset Win
We’ve got a big title match set for next week’s episode of RAW. During this week’s broadcast, it was announced that Bayley vs. Bianca Belair for the RAW Women’s Championship will be taking place next week. As of this writing, this is the only match announced...
Title Match Added To The NJPW Battle Autumn Event
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced an IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Title match for its Battle Autumn event, which takes place on November 5. We’ll see United Empire (Francisco Akira & TJP) facing off against Titan & BUSHI. You can check out the updated lineup for NJPW Battle Autumn...
Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat Reveals Where He Got His Ring Name From, More
WWE Hall of Famer Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat was a recent guest on the “Stories With Brisco & Bradshaw” podcast. Steamboat began his professional wrestling career by working under his birth name of Richard Blood. When asked about getting a name change, Steamboat said it was Eddie Graham who switched his name because the latter said his real name wouldn’t work as a babyface.
The Updated WWE Crown Jewel 2022 Card, NJPW Conflict
Pwinsider is reporting that Karl Anderson is currently booked to defend his NEVER Openweight Championship against Hikuleo for New Japan Pro Wrestling on the same day as WWE Crown Jewel. It’s worth noting that it is a 16-plus hour flight from Riyadh to Tokyo so it’ll be interesting to see how the situation plays out given the fact that The O.C. are booked for a match on the show.
Kurt Angle Discusses His Deal With WWE, Says He’s Doing Production Work Backstage
During a recent interview with Bubba The Love Sponge, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle commented on his current role with WWE. Angle elaborated on some details regarding his WWE contract, saying that he’s involved backstage doing some production work. You can check out some highlights from the interview...
Saraya Provides An Update On The Status Of Her Neck, More
Saraya recently returned to the world of professional wrestling, making her AEW debut on an episode of Dynamite several weeks ago. During a recent appearance on the “Talk is Jericho” podcast, the former Paige commented on the status of her neck, taking the time to let herself heal, and more.
Who Is Running Tonight’s WWE RAW TV Tapings?
It was reported earlier today that WWE Head of Talent Relations and Creative, Triple H, tested positive for COVID-19 and is not backstage at tonight’s RAW TV tapings in Oklahoma City, OK. According to a report from Pwinsider, Road Dogg is the head man in charge of running tonight’s...
