Trax Records faces lawsuit over alleged unpaid royalties and lack of payment
More than a dozen artists are suing the pioneering Chicago house label Trax Records, the estate of co-founder Larry Sherman, and current owners Screamin’ Rachael Cain and Sandyee Barns, Rolling Stone reports. The plaintiffs, among them Trax co-founder Vince Lawrence and musicians Marshall Jefferson, Adonis and Maurice Joshua –...
Coachella and Goldenvoice Is Suing Afrochella For Trademark Infringement
Coachella is heading to court after suing Afrochella for trademark infringement, Pitchfork reports. The lawsuit was filed last Wednesday in a California federal court, with the famous LA-based festival and its organizer Goldenvoice, claiming the African music festival is “intentionally trading on the goodwill of [Coachella and Goldenvoice’s] well-known COACHELLA and CHELLA festivals and trademarks by actively promoting music events in the United States and in Ghana using the confusingly similar mark ‘AFROCHELLA’ and by fraudulently attempting to register Plaintiffs’ actual trademarks as their own,” according to the suit.
