Game day updates: Scott 32, Start 10 — Final

Here are updates from Thursday’s high school football game between Scott and Start. This story will be updated following each quarter.

FOURTH QUARTER

Scott's Amon Haynes capped a Bulldogs scoring drive with a 22-yard touchdown run with 8:05 remaining to put his team ahead 32-10.

THIRD QUARTER

Start's Marqise Yarbro turned a high punt snap into a a touchdown, leaping high to catch the ball, then bolting 47 yards around the right end for the score, as the Spartans pulled within 18-10 just 1:45 into the third quarter.

Scott answered late in the quarter after Daryl Barnett returned an interception 40 yards to the Start 35.

Five plays later, Bulldogs quarterback Carnell Smith hit Tylin Davis on a 19-yard TD pass, and those two connected again on the two-point conversion for a 26-10 Scott lead with 34 seconds left in the quarter.

SECOND QUARTER

Scott took advantage of a short field following a Start punt, needing to cover just 29 yards for its second score of the game.

Quarterback Carnel Smith fired a strike to Daryl Barnett, who made a one-handed catch in the end zone on an 18-yard touchdown pass for a 12-3 lead 10:14 before halftime.

The Bulldogs turned a Start turnover just before halftime into a 15-point lead.

Spartans quarterback Marqise Yarbro lost a fumble at his 12 and, one play later, Smith threw his third TD pass of the half.

This time he hit Tylin Davis in the right side of the end zone from 20 yards out, and Scott pushed its lead to 18-3 just 28.8 seconds before halftime.

FIRST QUARTER

After Scott's Amon Haynes lost a fumble on the opening kickoff return at his 16, Start moved to the Bulldogs' 6 before settling for a 22-yard field goal by Austin Hernandez, giving the Spartans a 3-0 lead 2:55 into the game.

But after the ensuing kickoff went out of bounds, Scott needed just one play to take the lead on a 65-yard touchdown pass from Carnell Smith II to Daryl Barnett. Smith's two-point conversion run attempt was stopped, and the Bulldogs had a 6-3 lead with 8:53 left in the quarter.

PREGAME

When Start travels to Scott Thursday night, first place in the City League football standings will be on the line.

The host Bulldogs (6-2, 3-0) have emerged as the league's top team through eight weeks, having outscored their opponents 268-89 (33.5 to 11.1 per game).

Leading the Scott attack have been 6-foot-6, 205-pound junior quarterback Carnel Smith II, who has passed for 1,525 yards and 16 touchdowns. His top targets have been junior Daryl Barnett (64 catches, 805 yards, 8 TD), senior Nytwuan Williams (34 catches, 423 yards, 5 TD), and sophomore Tylin Davis (32 catches, 337 yards).

The balanced Bulldogs have also featured the 1-2 rushing punch of junior Amon Haynes (74 carries, 891 yards, 8 TD) and sophomore Demecus Beach (82 carries, 585 yards, 8 TD).

Scott's only losses came in nonleague play at Columbus East, 22-20, which is 7-0 and Ohio's eighth-ranked Division IV team, and at Clyde, 34-16. The Bulldogs have outpointed their three CL foes 180-6 thus far (Woodward, 48-0; Bowsher, 76-0; Rogers, 56-6).

Start comes in as the two-time defending City champion, and the Spartans have won six of the last seven CL titles. Head to head, Start has beaten Scott in 15 of the last 16 years.

The Bulldogs' only win in the series came in 2014, when Scott prevailed 18-13. That year, the Bulldogs ended 8-2 overall and tied for first place in the CL standings at 4-1 with Bowsher and Waite.

Start has shaken off a humbling five-game nonleague opening to its season. After being outscored 251-6 in those games, the Spartans have rebounded to beat Rogers, 19-6, Woodward, 46-0, and Waite, 34-12, in league play.

Scott closes its regular season Oct. 21 at Waite (2-6, 2-1), and Start finishes next Thursday at home against Bowsher (1-7, 1-2).