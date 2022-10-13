More What’s Booming RVA: Oct 13 and Beyond

More of What’s Booming in Richmond, Virginia, from Oct. 13 and beyond – way beyond! Including fall festivals, spooky Halloween happenings, educational events, event news, and more.

Featured image, above: Step Afrika! comes to Hands on History for a conversation on stepping, community development, and African American identity through movement. Presented by Modlin Center on Oct. 19, 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia, Richmond.

Oct. 13 to 20

Note: Check websites for more details, including prices, Covid policies, and registration requirements.

Thursday, Oct. 13

The United States of Virginia: Jefferson’s Invention of American Through a Virginian Lens. Learn from Dr. Robert Pierce Forbes about Thomas Jefferson’s only published book, “Notes on the State of Virginia.” Released while the United States was just taking shape, it profoundly influenced perceptions of the young republic. Livestreamed or in person on Oct. 13, 6 p.m. at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture, Richmond.

Boo & Brew: Isley Brewing Company Beer Garden. Pumpkin pickin’, haunted tours, delicious beers, and family fun. Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, 4 to 8 p.m. each day, at Ashland Berry Farm, Beaverdam.

Garden Glow. Dramatic lighting transforms the historic buildings and gardens, including Big Bright Mega Light. Oct. 13 to Nov. 6 at Maymont, Richmond.

Friday, Oct. 14

The Little Church That Could: A Tribute to the Revered Elam Baptist Church.Dr. Daryl Dance discusses one of the oldest continually operating independent Black churches in Virginia. Oct. 14, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia, Richmond.

Halloween Festival and Haunted Woods. Face painting, a live DJ, Uncle Dave’s kettle corn, and Richmond Comics. The festival is family friendly, while the Haunted Woods is PG-13. Mwahaha! Oct. 14, 6 to 10 p.m. at Midlothian Mines Park, Midlothian.

YAS Queen! LGBTQ+ Comedy Night by Pearl St Comedy. Oct. 14, 8:30 p.m. at the Perkinson Center, Chester.

New Art Exhibitions, Receptions, and Artist Talks. ArtSpace Gallery presents exhibitions by Kay Franz, Lew Lott, Margery Albertini, and Andrea Ernest-Sheehan, and a group show by Artspace artist members. Opening reception on Oct. 14, 6 p.m.; artist talks on Oct. 15, 2 p.m.; reception Oct. 28, 6 p.m. All at Artspace Gallery, Richmond.

Richmond Coin and Currency Show. US, foreign, and ancient coins and currency and appraisals available at this family-friendly event. Oct. 14 to 16 at Acca Shriners’ Center, Richmond.

“The Valkyrie.” The saga of the Ring enters the mortal realm. Following the hit production of “Das Rheingold” last year, Virginia Opera continues the story. Adapted from Norse mythology (think Thor), “The Valkyrie” explores a hero’s destiny and a confrontation between gods. Sung in German with English surtitles. The journey of Wagner’s four-opera Ring cycle will continue, with “Siegfried” in 2023 and “Twilight of the Gods” in 2024. Oct. 14 and 16 at Dominion Energy Center at Carpenter Theatre, Richmond.

RESONATE Podcast Festival. Workshops, exhibitions, and special performances showcase celebrated podcasters and offer opportunities to learn and win. Oct. 14 to 15 at the Institute for Contemporary Art at VCU, Richmond.

See our top 5 event picks at this week’s “What’s Booming RVA: Wine and Learn and Hug a Tree”

Saturday, Oct. 15

Ride for a Cure with CycleBar GreenGate. Ride for breast cancer awareness through the Susan G. Komen Foundation. Various classes during the morning of Oct. 15 at CycleBar GreenGate, Short Pump.

¡Virginia Fiesta! Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with cultural performances, live demos, food trucks, vendors, and more. Oct. 15, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Science Museum of Virginia, Richmond.

Czech and Slovak Folklife Festival. A cultural celebration of music, mulled wine, beer, and food: think kielbasa, Czech Angel Wings, goulash, cabbage, dumplings. Oct. 15, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Prince George Regional Heritage Center, Prince George.

Festival of Grapes and Hops, Petersburg. Historic Petersburg hosts the annual festival of Virginia wine, beer, and crafts, plus food vendors, downtown restaurants, live music, and shopping. Oct. 15 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. in downtown Petersburg.

Scott’s Addition Pumpkin Festival. Live music from local bands, fall treats, craft beer, and costume contests. Oct. 15, noon to 6 p.m. on Arthur Ashe Blvd., Richmond.

Richmond Bluegrass Festival. Music, food, and beer to toast Hardywood’s 11th anniversary. Oct. 15, noon to 9:30 p.m., at Hardywood Park Craft Brewery, Ownby Lane, Richmond.

Virginia Writers Club. Hear thriller book author Brad Parks speak about his writing journey. Oct. 15, 2 to 4 p.m. at Publix Market, 2250 John Rolfe Parkway, Henrico. Email Susan Schwartz at ncc17lu@aol.com for more information.

Meet the Llamas. Real live llamas and alpacas and their owners will be there for guests to meet and walk. Kids’ craft activities, too. Part of a three-day gathering of llama owners and enthusiasts. Oct. 15, 3:30 to 5 p.m. at Doubletree by Hilton Richmond-Midlothian.

Virginia Vines Wine Festival. Wine selections from wineries around the commonwealth, live jazz, food trucks, and after-hour access to museum galleries, including “Cheers, Virginia!” Oct. 15, 6 to 9 p.m. at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture, Richmond.

Richmond Kickers Fan Appreciation Night. Join Richmond’s soccer team for their last home game of the season. Purchase your tickets through the RPAA affiliate link to support the Richmond Performing Arts Alliance at the same time. Oct. 15 at 6:30 p.m. at City Stadium, Richmond.

Hot Club of Cowtown. Get your boots stomping with Western swing and hot jazz, fiddle tunes, hoedowns, and songs of the American West, during this seasoned band’s 25th anniversary world tour. Oct. 15 at 7 p.m. at Cultural Arts Center, Glen Allen.

“War of the Worlds.” Experience a live reading of the legendary Orson Welles show from 1938, presented by Firehouse Radio Players, a cast of voice actors and sound effects artists. Just remember: it’s not real! Oct. 15, 7 p.m. at Ashland Theatre.

Harvest Fest. Drink specials, live music, themed menus, brunch, mini market, apple product sales, and more. Oct. 15 and 16 at Courthouse Creek Cider, Goochland.

The Festival of India 2022. Music, dance, food, and culture – arts, crafts, and entertainment. Oct. 15 to 16 at the Greater Richmond Convention Center, Richmond.

Gourds, Goblets and Ghouls Festival. Live music, wine, cider, spirits, a beer garden, 75+ vendors, hayrides, pumpkin picking, corn maze, and lots of fun activities for the whole family. Add The Red Vein Haunted House to your experience, if you dare. Oct. 15 and 16 at the Hanover Vegetable Farm, Hanover.

ArborDayRVA. Nearly two-dozen tree-hugging events, Oct. 15 to 23, at various locations around Richmond. Join Reforest Richmond for parties, tree giveaways, educational events, and volunteer opportunities to beautify and renew the city’s environmental health. Eat, drink, and be green!

Sunday, Oct. 16

12th Annual Celebration of Dance. Music and a wide range of dance styles from the UR Department of Theatre and Dance. Oct. 16 at 2 p.m. at Alice Jepson Theatre, University of Richmond.

Court End Walking Tour. Explore Richmond origin stories in The Valentine museum’s Court End neighborhood, one of the oldest Richmond neighborhoods. Learn of stories of early Richmonders and surviving architectural gems. Oct. 16, 2 to 3:30 p.m., meeting at The Valentine, Richmond.

Apples & Ales. Wander the English-inspired gardens and trails while supping on beer, cider, and mead from Garden Grove Urban Winery and Brewery and pre-ordered picnic meals from The Broken Tulip. Oct. 16, 4 to 7 p.m. at Agecroft Hall, Richmond.

Tuesday, Oct. 18

Hidden Creek Community Celebration & Grand Re-opening. See the county’s updates and renovations while enjoying live music, pickleball demonstrations, face painting, free food, and raffles. Oct. 18, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Hidden Creek Park & Recreation Center, Henrico.

“Dear Evan Hansen.” Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he’s always wanted: a chance to finally fit in. Catch the deeply personal musical from Oct. 18 to 23 at Altria Theater, Richmond.

Wednesday, Oct. 19

Lunch Break Science: “RVAir: Community Science Findings.” Devin Jefferson, Community Science Catalyst at SMV, discusses RVAir findings. Oct. 19, noon to 12:45 p.m. at the Science Museum of Virginia, Richmond.

Hands on History with Step Afrika! Join the conversation with Step Afrika! on stepping, community development, and African American identity through movement. Presented by Modlin Center on Oct. 19, 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia, Richmond.

Thursday, Oct. 20

Grown Up Field Trip. Go on a scavenger hunt around the Valentine museum, do arts and crafts, and play games. And because you’re all grown up now, you can also have free wine and beer. Oct. 20, 5 to 7 p.m. at The Valentine, Richmond.

Get your ghouls on!

“The Rocky Horror Show.” The popular cult classic musical returns just in time for Halloween month. Oct. 8 to 22 at Richmond Triangle Players, Richmond.

The Sleepy Hollow Experience. Lose your head at this thrilling Halloween attraction from producer Brian Clowdus. This immersive theatrical nightmare transports you into the classic Washington Irving tale with a fresh and horrifying new spin as the audience becomes part of the action. Oct. 6 through 31 at Mount Rouge Farm, Roseland.

Red Vein Haunt, Summer of ’87. Step into four immersive Red Vein haunted attractions, with creepy performers, frightening sets, and scary props – if you dare! Select days, Oct. 7 through Oct. 30 and Oct. 31, with a special less-scary night on Oct. 27. At Hanover Vegetable Farm, Ashland.

Creepy Hollow Scream Park 2022. Live actors, monsters, animatronics, illusions and plenty of screams, in legendary Scream Forest. Select days from Oct. 7 to 31 at 14437 Stone Horse Creek Rd., Glen Allen.

Ashland Halloween. Get the good kind of chilled with quaint and quirky events, themed Victorian homes, trick-or-treat, bar crawl, concerts, spooky movies, and ghost tours. Oct. 28 to 31 in Downtown Ashland.

Ongoing

PopUp RVA at The Diamond. Richmond’s largest vendor market, featuring dozens of artisan, craft, and other local businesses, plus beer and wine and food trucks. Saturdays through October, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at The Diamond, Richmond.

“Gaslight.” With an inheritance at stake, a husband attempts to drive his wife to insanity through incremental manipulation. This Victorian era psychological thriller explores trust, control and how we perceive our own reality. Now synonymous with mental and emotional abuse, the term “gaslight” originates from this tale of deception. Through Oct. 15 at Swift Creek Mill Theatre, South Chesterfield.

“Chicken & Biscuits.” Rival sisters come together for their father’s funeral, and a family secret arrives at the church, throwing the proceedings into comical chaos. Through Oct. 30 at Virginia Repertory Theatre, Richmond.

“Cheers, Virginia!” Learn about how everyday people and crafters have used their skills and ingenuity to make and improve beer, cider, spirits, and wine for their home tables and to consumers – from early settlers to today’s craft beverages. Through Jan. 29, 2023 at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture, Richmond.

Forging Freedom, Justice and Equality. An exhibition covering important themes of Black history across Virginia, from commerce to military, education, sports, entertainment, and more. Through April 29 at the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia.

“Storied Strings.” A new exhibition premiering at the VMFA explores the guitar’s symbolism in American art and its story, through a variety of artistic and musical media. Through March 19, 2023, at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, Richmond.

Ticket Flash Sale!

Christmas with C.S. Lewis. Join the thought-provoking Christian writer (well, a facsimile thereof) at his Oxford home for Yuletide recollections. Dec. 1 to 4 at the Gottwald Playhouse at Dominion Energy Center, Richmond. FLASH SALE OFFER: Save 50% off tickets with code ‘WRITER’ – act fast, inventory limited!

Hot Off the Press!

Broadway Sings for Haiti Benefit Concert. Broadway performers exit the Big Apple for RVA to perform a gala concert for the Richmond-based nonprofit, Hearts with Haiti, which supports providing housing, food, medical care, education, and employment to former street children, child slaves, and those affected by disability and poverty. Nov. 5, 6 p.m. (VIP reception) and 7 p.m. (general admission), at The Hippodrome Theater, Richmond.

Doug E. Fresh – Alternate Routes: A Night in NYC. See hip hop icon Doug E. Fresh in concert. Tickets available for the concert only, or wrap your evening up with the RPAA gala in support of the Richmond Performing Arts Alliance. Nov. 3: Gala begins at 5:45, concert at 7:30 p.m. at Dominion Energy Center, Richmond.

GardenFest of Lights. The Richmond holiday tradition features lights, decorations, model trains, holiday dinners, hot chocolate, and more. Tickets on sale now. Nov. 21 to Jan. 8, 2023 at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, Richmond.

Down the Road

“Let Me Entertain You” with Matt Beyer. Cabaret-style performance of song and spirits. Oct. 21 and 22 at Swift Creek Mill Theatre, South Chesterfield.

2022 Richmond Home Show. Besides more than 100 exhibits with home- and yard-focused products, services, demonstrations, and inspiration, the show features Patric Richardson, host of HGTV’s “The Laundry Guy.” Oct. 21 to 23 at Richmond Raceway Complex, Richmond.

“‘I made this…’: The Work of Black American Artists and Artisans.” The first exhibition looking solely at the work of diverse Black artists and artisans from three centuries opens at the Art Museums of Colonial Williamsburg. Oct. 22 through Dec. 31, 2025 at the DeWitt Wallace Decorative Arts Museum, Williamsburg.

Profs & Pints: “The Life of the Vampire.” A look at the origins and evolution of vampires, with Stanley Joseph Stepanic, assistant professor of Slavic languages and literature at the University of Virginia, who teaches a course on Dracula and vampire folklore. Oct. 25, 6 p.m. at Triple Crossing Beer – Fulton, Richmond.

Spooktacular! Thomas Dale High School Band and Orchestra present a Spooktacular concert, followed by a trunk or treat. Costumes encouraged! Oct. 27, 5 p.m. at the Perkinson Center, Chester.

Wine Dinner: Flavors of Italy. Four courses paired with wines from a country that knows food and wine! Oct. 27 at 6:30 p.m. at Swift Creek Mill Theatre, South Chesterfield.

Rocky Horror Picture Show. Relive the fun of the interactive movie on the big screen, with your Transylvanian costume and approved props (sold at the center). Oct. 28, 7:30 p.m. and 11:59 p.m. at the Perkinson Center, Chester.

Harvest Hustle with Richmond Sports Backers. A fall festival for the whole family, with a 1-miler and 5k race in addition to festival fun – costumes welcome. Oct. 29 beginning at 9 a.m. at Byrd Park, Richmond.

HarvestFest. A festival vibe at the Garden with live music, food, adult beverages, and family-friendly activities, like pumpkin-carving demos, scary story time, and fairy-house building. German fare includes bratwurst, warm pretzels, beer cheese soup, and German potato salad. Oct. 29, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, Richmond.

Mummenschanz: Les Musiciens du Silence. Celebrate the 50th anniversary of this troupe of “genial madness” and mask-based theater with a journey through productions of years past. Oct. 29 at 7 p.m. at Chrysler Hall, Norfolk.

November

RPAA’s Alternate Routes: A Night in NYC Annual Gala. See hip hop icon Doug E. Fresh and support the Richmond Performing Arts Alliance. Nov. 3 at 7:30 p.m. at Dominion Energy Center, Richmond.

Inaugural William Buckland Architectural Tour. A special tour focused on the life and design works of 18th-century master architect William Buckland, with visits to Gunston Hall and Menokin in Virginia and the Hammond-Harwood House in Maryland – 3 days and 2 nights of bus transportation, lodging, partial meals, and more. Nov. 4 to 6, starting and ending at Menokin in Warsaw, Va.

Ales Through the Ages. International experts convene to share a wealth of knowledge about beer and history, a subject that stretches from ancient Mesopotamia and Egypt till today. Nov. 11 to 13 in Williamsburg.

The Richmond Marathon. America’s friendliest marathon, right here in RVA: from Broad Street to Riverside Drive through VCU up to Northside and down to Brown’s Island. Half Marathon and 8k options, too. Nov. 12 in Richmond.

The Last Waltz Tour. Capturing The Band’s historic 1976 Thanksgiving concert in San Francisco. Concert is on Nov. 13, 8 p.m. at Altria Theater.

The Science of Memory and the Art of Forgetting. Lisa Genova, New York Times best-selling author and neuroscientist speaks and answers questions. Presented by the Rick Sharp Alzheimer’s Foundation. Nov. 15, 7 p.m. at Dominion Energy Center.

J. S. Bach’s St. John Passion. The International Bach Academy of Stuttgart presents the composer’s celebration of faith on Nov.18, 7:30 p.m., at Saint Bede Catholic Church, Williamsburg.

Royal Comedy 2022. Get ready for an evening of laughter at Royal Comedy 2022, featuring performances by Sommore, Bruce Bruce, Lavell Crawford, and Tony Rock. Nov. 18 at 8 p.m. at Altria Theater, Richmond.

Light Up the Tracks in Downtown Ashland. The historic small town in the Center of the Universe transforms into a vintage Christmas village, with light displays and special events, along with ongoing shopping, dining, and entertainment. The holiday weeks include special events: a kick-off celebration on Nov. 19, Ashland Christmas Market on Dec. 4, Jolly Jaunt Bar Crawl on Dec. 10, and Light the Way on Dec. 31. Nov. 19 to Jan 1, 2023, in downtown Ashland.

The Autism Society of Central Virginia’s Annual Gala. The seated dinner, drinks, auctions, entertainment, and awards ceremony does more than just provide an enjoyable evening – it celebrates the local autism community and benefits the organization’s important work. Nov. 19, 6 to 10:30 p.m. at Altria Theater, Richmond.

Harry Connick Jr. Celebrate the 2022 holiday season with Christmas classics and Connick’s originals on Nov. 20 at the Altria Theater in Richmond

The Shockoe Swap Meet. Shop vintage pieces, jewelry from 50+ vendors. Nov. 20, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Main Street Station, Richmond.

“Pretty Woman: The Musical.” The popular romantic musical plays Nov. 22 to 27 at the Altria Theater, Richmond.

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas. Chip Davis, founder and creator of Mannheim Steamroller, will celebrate over 35 years of his annual Christmas concert tour, making it the longest running concert tour in the entertainment industry. The show includes dazzling multimedia effects. Nov. 30 at 7:30 p.m. at the Altria Theater, Richmond.

December

Christmas with C.S. Lewis. Join the thought-provoking Christian writer (or a facsimile thereof) at his Oxford home for Yuletide recollections. Dec. 1 to 4 at the Gottwald Playhouse at Dominion Energy Center, Richmond.

Handel’s “Messiah.” The Richmond Symphony and Richmond Symphony Chorus present the annual inspirational performance of the seasonal classic. Dec. 2, 7:30 p.m. at River Road Church in Richmond.

Jerry Seinfeld. The comedian’s Richmond show sold out so quickly that a late show was added, on Dec. 2, 9:30 p.m.

Hip Hop Nutcracker. The holiday mash-up blends innovative digital graffiti and visuals to transform the landscape from traditional 19th-century Germany to the vibrant sights and sounds of contemporary New York City. Dec. 8 at 7 p.m. at Altria Theater, Richmond.

Channel 5 Live with Andrew Callaghan. Deadpan humor and unfiltered reporting on social and political issues. Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. at the Libby S. Gottwald Playhouse at Dominion Energy Center, Richmond.

CarMax Tacky Light Run: “10 Years of Tacky.” Registration is open for the colorful nighttime 6k walk-jog-run event. Dec. 10, 6 p.m., beginning at Mid-lothian Mines Park, Chesterfield.

Vienna Boys Choir. Soak in the sweet holiday sounds of the renowned choir. Dec. 11 at 7:30 p.m. at Richmond’s First Baptist Church, Richmond; Dec. 12, 7:30 p.m. at Harrison Opera House, Norfolk; and Dec. 13, 7:30 p.m. at Saint Bede Catholic Church, Williamsburg.

A Magical Cirque Christmas. World-acclaimed performers and cirque artists take audiences back in time, immersing them in the spirit of the season and performing Christmas classics through the decades. Dec. 14 at 7:30 p.m. at the Altria Theater, Richmond.

Coming in 2023

Virginia Wine Expo. The 9-day educational wine, spirits, and food experience highlights Virginia wine, plus wine from our guest regions – Napa Valley and Argentina – and local cuisine. Feb. 25 to March 5, 2023. Tickets on sale in October.

Hamilton. Featuring a musical score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and Broadway, has created somewhat of a revolution, itself. Catch it when it returns to Richmond on April 11 through 23, 2023, at the Altria Theater, Richmond.

Burning Man Artist Kate Raudenbush Exhibit Coming to Richmond. The Burning Man artist will premiere her enchanting and evocative new exhibit, “Incanto: An Oasis of Lyrical Sculpture,” in collaboration with poet Sha Michele, the show will feature five monumental sculptures and run from April 28 through Oct. 29, 2023, at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, Richmond.

RSOL Designer House, 2023. The Richmond Symphony Orchestra League has announced its 19th designer house: the Taylor Estate, located on Monument Avenue. Save the date for Sept. 11, 2023.