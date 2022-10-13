Breakfast celebrates value of Leadership Toledo

Leadership Toledo is turning Jayan Fernandes into a leader.

“I have stronger confidence in sharing my opinions, I have learned the importance of humility and self-awareness while working in a group, and I have begun exemplify these qualities of leadership in my quotidian life,” the junior at St. Francis de Sales High School said at Leadership Toledo’s 18th Community Breakfast Fundraiser held Thursday in the Glass City Center in downtown.

Mr. Fernandes, an alumnus of the organization’s Youth Leadership Toledo program and current member of the organization’s Youth in Philanthropy Encouraging Excellence program, was one of several speakers at the event that’s one of the chief meetups and fundraisers Leadership Toledo holds throughout the year.

“Leadership Toledo exists to cultivate a community of leaders dedicated to serving with authenticity and purpose,” organization program director Nicole Susdorf said. “As a single event, when we have 500 people in a room here, this is one of our largest.”

This year’s event took the theme of “We Believe.” Leadership Toledo is noted for bringing community leaders from all around the city together to motivate each other to achieve greater heights and successes, and this theme was meant to celebrate that idea.

Speakers at Thursday’s event called to mind the people that motivated them and believed in them going back to their childhoods.

Angelica Johnson, coordinator of the Like Me Program at Lourdes University, thanked Christopher Roseman, former chairman of the University of Toledo School of Intervention and Wellness. She credited him “for believing in me enough to sit down and listen about my undergraduate experience, about being first generation, and advising me to choose a career I was passionate about versus how well it paid.”

Ms. Johnson how three different times she set goals that she thought were unattainable. She spoke of how impactful the idea of belief was in achieving those goals of getting a graduate degree, finding a fulfilling job, and working in her own community.

Another attendee, Toledo Municipal Clerk of Court Vallie Bowman-English, said that her grandmother was that person in her life that pushed her to be better.

“She always told me I could do whatever I wanted to do, and be whatever I wanted to be,” Ms. Bowman-English said in an interview. “I did not believe my grandmother told any lies, so I thought if she said it, it was possible. In spite of some tough times in life, I always kept believing that I could.”

Ms. Bowman-English’s involvement with Leadership Toledo dates back five years to when the organization’s director, Anna Toney, reached out to her. Since then, Ms. Bowman-English has helped lead the criminal justice panel discussion the organization holds in conjunction with their adult class series, in which she tells those gathered about the court system and lends her expertise during question-and-answer sessions.

Ms. Bowman-English said she likes being involved with Leadership Toledo because of how it enhances the interconnectedness of the city she grew up in. She said she also appreciates how the programs that are offered by Leadership Toledo act as a roadmap for young professionals on how to succeed on a given career path. That is provided through advice from more entrenched professionals in the field on what the obstacles might be in store.

“It brings all the different groups of people who are actually doing the work, who are actually motivating people and moving measures forward to make this a better community,” Ms. Bowman-English said. “We are all together in one room, representing different walks of life, different interests and different organizations but we are coming together for a common goal. It shows that when we put our minds together, we can achieve greatness.”