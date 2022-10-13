Read full article on original website
Sky River Casino to expand parking
Elk Grove’s Sky River Casino will have a new, 250,000-square-foot parking area before Oct. 31. This new, $1.6 million parking lot is being constructed by the 26-year-old Sacramento business, Martin Brothers Construction, which is owned by Elk Grove resident Felipe Martin. He is also a candidate for the Elk...
californiaglobe.com
Sacramento County Election Officials are Registering Homeless Drug Addicts to Vote
“For the first time since the pandemic began, staff from Sacramento County’s elections agency set up tables Thursday at Loaves and Fishes, a nonprofit that provides services for homeless people,” the Associated Press reported. Think about that. Sacramento County is registering homeless drug addicts and homeless mentally ill...
2news.com
PCSO: Man arrested for possession of stolen motorcycle, loaded firearm and fentanyl
The Placer County Sheriff's Office says one of their deputies arrested a man who was in possession of a stolen motorcycle, a loaded firearm and fentanyl. On the night of September 7th, a Placer County Sheriff’s deputy located a stolen motorcycle in the Lincoln area. The rider, later identified...
goldcountrymedia.com
Lincoln Police Logs
Thomas Kevin Swagerty, 30 of Lincoln was arrested at 4:10 a.m. Sept. 25 for trespassing at the 900 block of Twelve Bridges Drive. Swagerty was booked into the Placer County Jail. Charlotte Loella Clifford, 47 of Penryn was arrested at 11:39 a.m. Sept. 25 for warrants at Twelve Bridges Drive/Camino...
State agency says Elk Grove broke law by rejecting housing project
ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Housing Agency says Elk Grove leaders broke state law when they rejected an affordable housing project a few months ago. The city said they declined it due to the location, which is known as the Old Town Historic District. The news comes at the same time as the […]
KCRA.com
Parents arrested for assaulting Yuba County high school principal on campus, sheriff says
OLIVEHURST, Calif. — Two parents have been arrested in Yuba County accused of attacking a principal of a high school after their student was injured in a fight. The violent incidents happened two weeks ago on and near Lindhurst High School in Olivehurst and, according to the Yuba County Sheriff's Office, one incident led to another.
Mountain Democrat
County bike park getting into gear
Bicycle riders ready to show off their flair, flatspins and half-cabs will get their chance when the Old Depot Bike Park opens at the end of this year. Construction ramped up in mid-July this year at the 2.2-acre property at 40 Old Depot Road in Placerville, which was acquired by El Dorado County in May 2018 to develop the park. In February 2020 the county received a $2 million grant via Proposition 68 — the Parks, Environment and Water Bond Act of 2018 — to fund the project.
Caltrans holding ‘Dump Day’ event in Linda
LINDA, Calif. (KTXL) — Caltrans is hosting a “Dump Day” event in Linda on Saturday, Oct. 15. The “Dump Day” will give residents in Sutter and Yuba counties a chance to dispose of waste for free. The Oct. 15 event will be at 1001 North Beale Road in Linda from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. […]
actionnewsnow.com
Deputies: Parents of student in fight bring gun to Yuba County high school
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. - Two felons were arrested for bringing a gun to a Yuba County high school last month, according to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they responded to Lindhurst High School on Sept. 28 for a report of students fighting. One student was taken to the hospital after the fight.
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Assault with a firearm, attempted kidnapping, battery by gassing
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. May 25. Oscar Hernandez-Martinez, 43, was arrested at 12 a.m. on suspicion of battery, trespassing and obstructing an officer in the 10700 block...
KTVU FOX 2
California high school student's parents arrested for attacking principal: sheriff
OLIVEHURST, Calif. - A Northern California high school student's parents were arrested after attacking the school's principal while carrying a gun, officials said. The fight erupted a few weeks ago at Lindhurst High School in Olivehurst after their child was injured in a school brawl, according to the Yuba County Sheriff's Office.
crimevoice.com
Marysville PD: After Arrest, Attempted Burglary Suspect Implicated in Separate Incident
A Marysville man was arrested in connection to an attempted burglary at a local gas station, and was implicated in a separate incident shortly after being booked, police said. Police responded around 1 AM on October 6 to the Circle K gas station on B Street to investigate a report of a burglary in progress. The suspect was described as having been armed with a knife and attempting to pry open a drive-thru window, police said.
Here are the Sacramento County and city measures voters will see on their ballot
(KTXL) — Funding for transportation projects and addressing homelessness will be some of the measures on the ballot in Sacramento County and the city of Sacramento for the 2022 midterm election. Here are the measures Sacramento voters will see on their ballot. Sacramento County measures Measure A If passed, this measure will raise sales taxes […]
Motorcyclist killed in Citrus Heights crash
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — The Citrus Heights Police Department is investigating after a motorcyclist died in a crash Friday night. According to police, around 8 p.m. Friday, dispatchers received 911 calls reporting a crash in the 8100 block of Auburn Boulevard. When officers got to the scene, they reported seeing a motorcyclist laying on the roadway.
CHP officer in critical condition after crash in South Sacramento; suspect arrested
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A California Highway Patrol officer is in critical condition after being hit by a car while investigating a deadly crash in Sacramento Sunday morning, CHP officials told ABC10. Around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, the officer was investigating a fatal crash near Stockton Boulevard and Florin Road when...
Man on motorcycle dies after colliding with fence in Elk Grove
ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — A pursuit between Elk Grove Police officers and a man on a motorcycle ended in a deadly crash on Saturday, according to the police department. At 10:30 p.m., officers attempted to stop the motorcycle for speeding near Elk Grove Boulevard and Franklin Boulevard when the rider failed to yield and […]
Fatal motorcycle vs vehicle crash in Citrus Heights
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. (KTXL) — A motorcyclist died on Friday in Citrus Heights after a collision between another vehicle and the motorcycle occurred, according to the Citrus Heights Police Department. The collision occurred around 8 p.m. in the 8100 block of Auburn Boulevard, according to police, and when officers arrived on scene they found the […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Minor Dies in Run-Off-Road Accident Near Nevada City
Vehicle Experiences Run-Off-Road Accident Off Tyler Foote Road. A minor died in a single-vehicle run-off-road accident on October 12 near Nevada City. The collision occurred at about 9:10 a.m. when the driver of a Toyota pickup, identified as a Nevada City resident, age 32, exited Tyler Foote Road for unknown reasons, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP). The vehicle passed down an embankment and crashed into a pine tree, which caused it to overturn.
Students at elementary school in Sacramento hospitalized after smelling odor
SACRAMENTO - Hazmat workers are investigating an unknown chemical odor at a school in Sacramento that sent some students to the hospital.The incident happened at Ethel Philips Elementary School, which is at 2930 21st Ave., according to the Sacramento Fire Department. Students and staff smelled an odor they described as "chemically". Soon after, 10 students with "minor complaints" were transported to the hospital. The condition of the students is not worsening, the fire department says. Hazmat crews are at the school working to identify the source of the odor. This is a developing story.
2 dead, 7 hurt in crash near Arden Fair area of Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two people have been killed and at least seven others are injured after a car crash near the Arden Fair area of Sacramento Sunday. According to a Tweet from the Sacramento Metro Fire District, multiple patients were being treated by first responders following the crash which happened around 9:39 a.m. Sunday.
