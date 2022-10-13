ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, CA

Elk Grove Citizen

Sky River Casino to expand parking

Elk Grove’s Sky River Casino will have a new, 250,000-square-foot parking area before Oct. 31. This new, $1.6 million parking lot is being constructed by the 26-year-old Sacramento business, Martin Brothers Construction, which is owned by Elk Grove resident Felipe Martin. He is also a candidate for the Elk...
ELK GROVE, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Lincoln Police Logs

Thomas Kevin Swagerty, 30 of Lincoln was arrested at 4:10 a.m. Sept. 25 for trespassing at the 900 block of Twelve Bridges Drive. Swagerty was booked into the Placer County Jail. Charlotte Loella Clifford, 47 of Penryn was arrested at 11:39 a.m. Sept. 25 for warrants at Twelve Bridges Drive/Camino...
LINCOLN, CA
Mountain Democrat

County bike park getting into gear

Bicycle riders ready to show off their flair, flatspins and half-cabs will get their chance when the Old Depot Bike Park opens at the end of this year. Construction ramped up in mid-July this year at the 2.2-acre property at 40 Old Depot Road in Placerville, which was acquired by El Dorado County in May 2018 to develop the park. In February 2020 the county received a $2 million grant via Proposition 68 — the Parks, Environment and Water Bond Act of 2018 — to fund the project.
PLACERVILLE, CA
FOX40

Caltrans holding ‘Dump Day’ event in Linda

LINDA, Calif. (KTXL) — Caltrans is hosting a “Dump Day” event in Linda on Saturday, Oct. 15.  The “Dump Day” will give residents in Sutter and Yuba counties a chance to dispose of waste for free.  The Oct. 15 event will be at 1001 North Beale Road in Linda from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. […]
LINDA, CA
crimevoice.com

Marysville PD: After Arrest, Attempted Burglary Suspect Implicated in Separate Incident

A Marysville man was arrested in connection to an attempted burglary at a local gas station, and was implicated in a separate incident shortly after being booked, police said. Police responded around 1 AM on October 6 to the Circle K gas station on B Street to investigate a report of a burglary in progress. The suspect was described as having been armed with a knife and attempting to pry open a drive-thru window, police said.
MARYSVILLE, CA
ABC10

Motorcyclist killed in Citrus Heights crash

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — The Citrus Heights Police Department is investigating after a motorcyclist died in a crash Friday night. According to police, around 8 p.m. Friday, dispatchers received 911 calls reporting a crash in the 8100 block of Auburn Boulevard. When officers got to the scene, they reported seeing a motorcyclist laying on the roadway.
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
FOX40

Man on motorcycle dies after colliding with fence in Elk Grove

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — A pursuit between Elk Grove Police officers and a man on a motorcycle ended in a deadly crash on Saturday, according to the police department. At 10:30 p.m., officers attempted to stop the motorcycle for speeding near Elk Grove Boulevard and Franklin Boulevard when the rider failed to yield and […]
ELK GROVE, CA
FOX40

Fatal motorcycle vs vehicle crash in Citrus Heights

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. (KTXL) — A motorcyclist died on Friday in Citrus Heights after a collision between another vehicle and the motorcycle occurred, according to the Citrus Heights Police Department. The collision occurred around 8 p.m. in the 8100 block of Auburn Boulevard, according to police, and when officers arrived on scene they found the […]
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Minor Dies in Run-Off-Road Accident Near Nevada City

Vehicle Experiences Run-Off-Road Accident Off Tyler Foote Road. A minor died in a single-vehicle run-off-road accident on October 12 near Nevada City. The collision occurred at about 9:10 a.m. when the driver of a Toyota pickup, identified as a Nevada City resident, age 32, exited Tyler Foote Road for unknown reasons, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP). The vehicle passed down an embankment and crashed into a pine tree, which caused it to overturn.
NEVADA CITY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Students at elementary school in Sacramento hospitalized after smelling odor

SACRAMENTO - Hazmat workers are investigating an unknown chemical odor at a school in Sacramento that sent some students to the hospital.The incident happened at Ethel Philips Elementary School, which is at 2930 21st Ave., according to the Sacramento Fire Department. Students and staff smelled an odor they described as "chemically". Soon after, 10 students with "minor complaints" were transported to the hospital. The condition of the students is not worsening, the fire department says. Hazmat crews are at the school working to identify the source of the odor. This is a developing story.   
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

2 dead, 7 hurt in crash near Arden Fair area of Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two people have been killed and at least seven others are injured after a car crash near the Arden Fair area of Sacramento Sunday. According to a Tweet from the Sacramento Metro Fire District, multiple patients were being treated by first responders following the crash which happened around 9:39 a.m. Sunday.
SACRAMENTO, CA

