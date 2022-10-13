Bicycle riders ready to show off their flair, flatspins and half-cabs will get their chance when the Old Depot Bike Park opens at the end of this year. Construction ramped up in mid-July this year at the 2.2-acre property at 40 Old Depot Road in Placerville, which was acquired by El Dorado County in May 2018 to develop the park. In February 2020 the county received a $2 million grant via Proposition 68 — the Parks, Environment and Water Bond Act of 2018 — to fund the project.

PLACERVILLE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO