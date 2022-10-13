Walking around the campuses of the Ventura County community colleges, you’ll notice that our student body is diverse. Students represent a wide range of ethnicities, socioeconomic backgrounds, ages and immigration statuses. Moorpark College, Oxnard College and Ventura College provide a welcoming, safe environment to all. We believe that students, regardless of their citizenship status, should have access to higher education in this culturally rich environment as they pursue their career and professional goals. ...

VENTURA COUNTY, CA ・ 18 MINUTES AGO