LDS church buildings damaged by vandalism in Pocatello
POCATELLO — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints buildings adjacent to Caldwell Park were vandalized early Friday morning. Pocatello police responded to the two church buildings in the 100 block of South Seventh Avenue around 6 a.m. after a passerby reported the vandalism. Police found several smashed glass doors and windows at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints church building and adjacent family history center. ...
Pocatello police investigate church vandalism
The Pocatello Police Department responded to vandalism that occurred Friday in the early morning hours. The post Pocatello police investigate church vandalism appeared first on Local News 8.
Child injured during ISU homecoming parade in Pocatello
POCATELLO — A female juvenile was injured Saturday morning during the Idaho State University homecoming parade in Pocatello. Around 10:30 a.m. the child's foot was run over by one of the parade's floats near East Center Street and South Fifth Avenue, Pocatello police said. The girl was transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment. Police described the child's injuries as minor. Authorities did not provide the child's name or age.
Idaho Falls teen raises $30,000 for high school band
As a little boy growing up near Idaho Falls High School, Josue Perez became entranced by the sound of distant drums as the school’s marching band practiced outside. “I thought it was the coolest thing ever and I knew I wanted to be a part of it,” Josue said.
High school students raise over $2,000 for family battling cancer, other issues
FIRTH — Firth High School seniors Rylee Nielson and Josie Johnson raised more than $2,000 to help a teacher whose family is dealing with medical troubles. Diana Pearson has worked at Firth High in different capacities and impacted thousands of students for the last 29 years. Her husband is battling bone cancer and she has two grandchildren being treated at Primary Children’s Hospital.
Missing local teenager found safe
UPDATE Runaway juvenile Korbyn Domning has been located, returned to family, and is safe. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office thanks those who provided tips and information that assisted in locating her. ORIGINAL STORY The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a 16 year Korbyn Domning, who was reported as a...
Idaho Falls Fire Department is hiring
The Idaho Falls Fire Department is hiring 12 full-time firefighters. The post Idaho Falls Fire Department is hiring appeared first on Local News 8.
New restaurant touts quality food and quality service in Pocatello
POCATELLO — One of Rexburg’s most popular restaurants is expanding with a new location to open in Pocatello by the end of the month. Managing partner of both locations, Jacob Muller tells EastIdahoNews.com the Red Rabbit Grill has been looking to expand for a while. Muller, and owners Matt and Jane Smith picked a location surrounded by dozens of established eateries, but Muller is confident Red Rabbit will stand out amongst the competition.
A Feel Good Friday surprise for a remarkable couple who has changed others ‘for the better’
EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition. We recently received an email about Joe and Belinda Baird, a couple in Pocatello who has made a difference to those...
Local man convicted of sexaully abusing two teenage girls in 2020
POCATELLO — A jury recently convicted a 52-year-old local man of sexually abusing two underage girls following a trial at the Bannock County Courthouse. Kenneth Terrell McDermott, of Pocatello, was initially charged with two counts of felony lewd conduct in October 2020 following a four-month Pocatello police investigation. Prosecutors alleged in charging documents that McDermott sexually abused two girls, ages 14 and 15, in December 2019 and June 2020. ...
Authorities looking for suspects after headless big game carcass found near Rockland
Idaho Department of Fish and Game is seeking information regarding a possible deer or elk left to waste near Rockland in Power County. The skinned and quartered remains of either a large deer or possibly a small elk were found west of Big Canyon Road next to a group of trees. No head was present to aid in the identification of the animal. The report came to Idaho Fish and Game through the Citizens Against Poaching (CAP) hotline on Friday, Sept. 30. Based on the...
Ten local Boy Scouts awarded Eagle Scout rank
POCATELLO — Ten Boy Scouts of Troop 777 in Pocatello were awarded with the Eagle Scout rank on Oct. 1. Col. Larry Orchard, scoutmaster of the troop, said the Court of Honor was held at the Veterans Memorial Building at 5:30 p.m. “I had three boys that made Eagle last year,” he said. “But because of COVID, we did not award these boys their Eagle Badge. They wanted to be...
Man who drove drunk with two children sentenced to probation
An Idaho Falls man who drove intoxicated and injured two kids in his car was sentenced to probation Wednesday. Chico Cruz, 42, was ordered to serve seven years on probation. He was given an underlying sentence of two to seven years in prison, time he will not have to serve if he follows the terms of his probation. He will have to serve 100 hours of community service and attend a treatment court program for addiction.
4th Annual National Make A Dog’s Day set Oct. 22
Pocatello Animal Services is partnering with Phil Meador Subaru for its 4th Annual National Make A Dog’s Day. The post 4th Annual National Make A Dog’s Day set Oct. 22 appeared first on Local News 8.
Carcass of big game animal left to waste near Rockland
Idaho Department of Fish and Game is seeking information regarding a possible deer or elk left to waste near Rockland in Power County. The skinned and quartered remains of either a large deer or possibly a small elk were found west of Big Canyon Road next to a group of trees. No head was present to aid in the identification of the animal.
Idaho Falls man arrested after boasting about assault on social media
An Idaho Falls man has been arrested after he reportedly posted on social media about an attack that left the victim hospitalized. The probable cause affidavit states Donovan Helsing, 18, believed the victim had hit his cousin. He reportedly confronted the victim on South Ledge Rock Road and punched him, knocking him out.
Blackfoot Planning and Zoning chief resigns
Blackfoot Planning and Zoning Administrator Kurt Hibbert has resigned from the city and the position is now open to applicants who are interested in the job. Hibbert turned in his resignation to Mayor Marc Carroll about a week and a half ago.
Two suspects arrested following SWAT standoff at Pocatello apartment complex
POCATELLO — Two teenage suspects are in police custody following a SWAT standoff at a north Pocatello apartment complex on Tuesday night. Pocatello police deployed their SWAT team and armored vehicle during the standoff at the apartment complex in the 1800 block of West Quinn Road near Philbin Road. The standoff ended around 9:30 p.m. when both suspects surrendered, police said. ...
Dylan Rounds’ parents share new details about their missing son’s boots, phone, pistol and more
IDAHO FALLS — The parents of a missing man from eastern Idaho are releasing new details about their son’s disappearance and what they’ve learned since he vanished in May. Dylan Rounds, who turned 20 on Aug. 1, was farming in the desert town of Lucin, Utah. His...
Pocatello capitalizes on Preston turnovers in 41-21 district win
For the second straight week, Preston moved the ball pretty well against a district opponent, but once again turnovers loomed large. Preston turned the ball over three times in the first half — all on promising drives — and that was ultimately the biggest difference in Pocatello’s 41-21 win Friday night in an important 4A District 5 contest. “Yeah, that’s kind of a reoccurring theme for us, but it’s part...
