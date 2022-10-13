An Idaho Falls man who drove intoxicated and injured two kids in his car was sentenced to probation Wednesday. Chico Cruz, 42, was ordered to serve seven years on probation. He was given an underlying sentence of two to seven years in prison, time he will not have to serve if he follows the terms of his probation. He will have to serve 100 hours of community service and attend a treatment court program for addiction.

3 DAYS AGO