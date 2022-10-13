ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Meet the World's Tallest Living Domestic Cat, an Absolute Giant

Think your cat's big? Not compared with Fenrir, a gigantic kitty who belongs to William John Powers, a doctor in Farmington Hills, Michigan. Fenrir is 18.83 inches (47.83 centimeters) tall, and the Guinness Book of World Records has named him the world's tallest living domestic cat. His name, Fenrir, comes...
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
News On 6

Michigan Cat Breaks World Record For Tallest Living Domestic Cat

A Michigan man's cat now holds the world record for world's tallest living domestic cat. The cat's name is Fenrir, and he measures in at 18.83 inches tall. Finrir's owner, William Powers, also owns another world record holding cat. The other's name is Altair, and he holds the record for...
MICHIGAN STATE
WBBJ

Pet of the Week: Milo

This week’s Pet of the Week from Hero West Rescue is Milo. Milo, a rare dachshund piranha, is ready for his forever home. He is very sweet and loving, until he wakes up on the wrong side of the bed. A typical miniature dachshund, Milo is alert, curious, playful...
msn.com

16 friendliest cat breeds that make perfect pets

Slide 1 of 18: Our guide to the friendliest cat breeds are full of marvellous moggies who love nothing more than meeting and greeting their human companions. While cats may not be a dog’s best friend, they’re far from the unfriendly and aloof pets they have the reputation for being. Many people wonder whether cats are playful and interested in the people around them and, yes, some like their independence, but cats can be just as friendly, loveable and affectionate as dogs. Whether it's curling up on your lap or rubbing up against your legs for cuddles or trying to get your attention for a bit of playtime by leaping, climbing and running around, cats show their affection for their owners in different ways. If you're considering adopting a kitten or a full-grown cat into your household, it's important to get the right match for you, your family and your lifestyle from the outset.
pethelpful.com

Cat's Reaction to Her 'Favorite Human' Coming Home Is the Best

College can be the most fun years of someone's life, but when you're away from your pet, nothing will ever be perfect. We're sure @its_me_sally_g's son would understand! The young man had been away from the family cat--whose name is Basboosa, which is Arabic for 'kitty'--for two months while he furthered his studies (and had tons of fun, let's be honest), and the two were inseparable when we came for a visit.
PetsRadar

Best automated cat toys 2022: Perfect playthings to keep your kitties active

Automated cat toys are a real lifesaver if you're looking for ways to provide your feline friend with extra mental and physical stimulation when you're away from home or too busy to play. Some of the best cat toys that money can buy, automated toys will provide your kitty with the enrichment they need to stay happy and healthy.
lovemeow.com

Feral Kitten Flourishes into Happy Couch Cat When She Finds Someone to Trust

A feral kitten flourished into a happy couch cat when she found someone to trust. A tiny 5-week-old kitten was found wandering the streets as an orphan all alone. She had an upper respiratory infection, an upset stomach and was very timid. A good Samaritan spotted the kitten in poor...
93.1 KISS FM

23-Year-Old Single Man Advertises Himself on Billboard in Hopes of Getting Date

Looking for love is rarely easy. While some people hit the dating apps to find a match, others check their horoscopes, hoping to see a sign in the stars. Hoping to gain the attention of other single rubberneckers looking for love, one 23-year-old man decided to try something new by advertising himself on a massive roadside billboard instead.
pethelpful.com

Staffordshire Terrier's Ghost Halloween Costume Is Just Irresistible

Going for a few years strong every time fall rolls around, there's nothing more adorable than the "ghost" dog trend on TikTok, and seeing all the hilariously inventive ways pet owners get their little ghosties ready for halloween. Such is the case with this adorably spooky video that @Huey_ The_Blue_The_Staffy...
93.1 KISS FM

A Night of Fright and Spooky Delight at UTEP Haunted Campus Tours

Who -- or what -- haunts the University of Texas El Paso? The short answer is that's there's no short answer. The campus has been around for over a century and, boy, does it have a haunted history. The UTEP Student Alumni Association will share tales of the university's paranormal past on Friday, Oct. 21, during its 15th Haunted Campus tour.
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

93.1 KISS FM

El Paso, TX
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

93.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy