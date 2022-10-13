Read full article on original website
Related
voiceofalexandria.com
Wisconsin has 130 districts with slow internet - here are the 10 slowest
Stacker investigated school districts with slow internet in Wisconsin using data from Connect K-12. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
voiceofalexandria.com
Minnesota Gov. Walz receives $6.3 million, with $8,000 donations topping list
In Minnesota, Gov. Tim Walz is the number one fundraiser in state politics in the 2022 election cycle so far. According to the most recent campaign finance reports made to the Minnesota Campaign Finance and Public Disclosure Board, the governor received $6,310,606 in total contributions and spent $2,642,137 between Jan. 1, 2021 and July 18, 2022. Walz is running for re-election in 2022.
voiceofalexandria.com
Minnesota has 105 districts with slow internet - here are the 10 slowest
Stacker investigated school districts with slow internet in Minnesota using data from Connect K-12. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
voiceofalexandria.com
North Dakota has 5 districts with slow internet - here are the 5 slowest
Stacker investigated school districts with slow internet in North Dakota using data from Connect K-12. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
voiceofalexandria.com
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Sunday:. (two, twelve, sixteen, twenty-one, thirty)
voiceofalexandria.com
On Iowa Politics Podcast: Iowa Congressional Candidates, and Siouxlanders Struggle to Fill Events
On this week’s edition of the On Iowa Politics podcast: The 1st District candidates lean into their core issues, debates past and future in the 2nd District, and Siouxlanders having trouble filling candidate events. On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to re-create the...
voiceofalexandria.com
Authorities looking for murder suspect in central Minnesota
(Minneapolis, MN)--Authorities in Minneapolis are looking for a woman charged in a fatal shooting in March. Minneapolis police say 36-year-old Erica Shameka Roberts is wanted on an arrest warrant for the shooting death of Tanasha Austin. Roberts is reportedly Black, about five-foot tall and weighs around 125 pounds. She is...
Comments / 0