ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
voiceofalexandria.com

Minnesota Gov. Walz receives $6.3 million, with $8,000 donations topping list

In Minnesota, Gov. Tim Walz is the number one fundraiser in state politics in the 2022 election cycle so far. According to the most recent campaign finance reports made to the Minnesota Campaign Finance and Public Disclosure Board, the governor received $6,310,606 in total contributions and spent $2,642,137 between Jan. 1, 2021 and July 18, 2022. Walz is running for re-election in 2022.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Education
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
voiceofalexandria.com

MN Lottery

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Sunday:. (two, twelve, sixteen, twenty-one, thirty)
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Authorities looking for murder suspect in central Minnesota

(Minneapolis, MN)--Authorities in Minneapolis are looking for a woman charged in a fatal shooting in March. Minneapolis police say 36-year-old Erica Shameka Roberts is wanted on an arrest warrant for the shooting death of Tanasha Austin. Roberts is reportedly Black, about five-foot tall and weighs around 125 pounds. She is...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy