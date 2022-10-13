TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- ChainSafe Systems, one of the world’s top blockchain infrastructure firms, announced today that it has secured US$18.75 million in an oversubscribed Series A funding round. The investment was led by Round13 with participation from new investors NGC Ventures, HashKey Capital, Sfermion, Jsquare, and returning investors Digital Finance Group, and Fenbushi Capital. Concurrent with the funding round, Khaled Verjee, Managing Partner of Round13’s Digital Asset Fund, is joining ChainSafe’s board of directors alongside founding members and current board member Joseph Lubin, co-founder of Ethereum and founder of ConsenSys Mesh – a long time investor and supporter of ChainSafe. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005566/en/ Headquartered in Toronto with offices in Berlin and Zagreb, ChainSafe operates globally and has more than 120 employees across 33 countries. The company was launched in 2017 after its founding team came together at an Ethereum meetup in Toronto. Together, they turned a passion for open-source and decentralized technology into a sustainable web3 business. Five years later, ChainSafe has evolved to become the leading multi-chain research and development company with a focus on infrastructure development and web3 gaming. (Photo: Business Wire)

