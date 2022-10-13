Read full article on original website
Australian Authorities Suspend Holon’s Crypto Investment Funds
Due to Holon Investments’ non-compliant TMD, ASIC has suspended funds. Holon’s investment is indeed the ability to sell or distribute three cryptocurrency funds to retail investors. According to a press release, the Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC) has suspended Sydney-based asset manager Holon Investments’ ability to sell...
Bitcoin Association Contacts Exchanges to Freeze the “Empty Block Miner” on BSV
As a major existing issue, an anonymous miner is creating “Empty Blocks” on the Bitcoin SV network. So the Bitcoin Association is taking action on this prevailing issue, contacting all crypto exchanges and miners to freeze the empty blocks of the BSV miner. Proceeding, the miner will be under criminal charges for performing malicious practice.
Head of CFTC Finds FTX’s Idea on Intermediators a Significant Shift
The leaders in the derivatives business voiced their opposition to the plan. Behnam argued that a “non-intermediated future” would be a “significant deal.”. The plan to eliminate intermediaries in U.S. crypto derivatives by FTX has shaken up established financial institutions, but the head of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has suggested it might signify an “evolution” in the way markets function.
MetaMask Now Supports Instant Crypto Purchase Via Bank
With the new MetaMask integration, users may exchange up to $3,000 per day. Only last month, Sardine secured $51.5 million in a Series B fundraising. The parent company of the popular cryptocurrency wallet MetaMask, ConsenSys, has announced an integration with the fintech business Sardine that would make it simpler for customers to convert cash into cryptocurrency.
ChainSafe Raises US$18.75 Million in Series A Funding to Accelerate Web3 Adoption
Uplift DAO Teams Up With MoonPay To Simplify Investing In Web3 Projects
Cross-chain crypto launchpad Uplift DAO offering funding for innovative initiatives via crowdsourcing has announced an integration with MoonPay, the leading web3 infrastructure company. With this collaboration, customers will have an easier time putting money into innovative web3 projects using more conventional payment methods. Through their collaboration, Uplift and MoonPay are...
Proposal To Deploy Uniswap on zkSync Passes With 100% Votes
ZkSync provides a scalable solution that allows for quicker transactions at reduced prices. The proposal passed with almost 100% of the vote in favor. Following the conclusion of a governance vote, the Uniswap decentralized exchange (DEX) will be integrated into the zkSync layer 2 privacy tool. Users of Uniswap, a...
Kevin O’Leary Believes the Stablecoin Transparency Act Will Boost BTC
As per O’Leary, if the Stablecoin Transparency Act is passed, the BTC price will go up. The Act will probably be passed by the US Congress after the midterm elections. Kevin O’Leary, the Canadian businessman and chairman of O’Shares Investments has a recent update regarding Bitcoin’s potential price movements. In a recent interview, O’Leary declares that the price actions of Bitcoin (BTC) may increase when the Stablecoin Transparency Act is enacted.
Terra Classic (LUNC) Massive Burn on Binance
During the previous week, 4.39 billion LUNC were burned. Since the introduction of the burn mechanism, a total of 19.22 billion LUNC have been burned. According to a recent report, a group called the Terra Rebels is devising measures that will hasten the LUNC’s demise. The goal of improving this coin’s burning is to reduce the token supply because the on-chain tax is insufficient.
Ethereum Block Generation Turning Towards OFAC Compliance
The vast majority of blocks over the last day have been sent by relays. The Ethereum-based research and development team Flashbots created MEV-Boost. On Friday, 51% of the blocks generated on the Ethereum blockchain in the past 24 hours complied with the recommendations of the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) of the U.S. Treasury Department.
Top 3 Cryptocurrency Gainers of the Last 24 Hours
The top 3 gainers of the day are QNT, MKR, and CSPR. QNT has increased by nearly 10.24% during the last 24 hours. Let’s take a look at the top 3 gainers of the past 24 hours. Quant (QNT) Quant (QNT) is the native token of the Quant Network,...
Lazarus Hacking Group Targeting Japanese Crypto Firms
The alert was given in a document published on Saturday by the National Police Agency. The North Korean Lazarus hacking gang is now utilizing false job postings. Japanese officials have issued a warning, citing intelligence that the Lazarus group of North Korea is specifically targeting firms in Japan. Especially that deal with digital currencies. The alert was given in a document published on Saturday by the National Police Agency, the Financial Services Agency, and the National Center of Incident Readiness and Strategy for Cybersecurity.
Quant (QNT) Price Skyrocket to 99% In a Month, Will It Continue?
Quant price increased by over 99.5% to $224. QNT gained more than 400% from its annual low of $41.16. Quant (QNT), a less popular cryptocurrency, has seen price surges while prominent crypto like Bitcoin and Ethereum have decreased. QNT price jumps by more than 99.5% in the previous month. At the time of writing, Quant traded at $224 with a price increase of over 23% in the last 24 hours.
NFT Marketplace Magic Eden Offers Zero Royalty Option
Solana NFT market fluctuations seem to have cornered Magic Eden at this juncture. Coral Cube would also provide dealers with option of selling NFTs without paying royalties. Solana NFTs have reignited the discussion about creator royalties. And markets that don’t pay them are finding willing traders and expanding their market share. In a manner that hasn’t happened in the wider Ethereum NFT ecosystem.
QC Ally Hires Industry Powerhouse Kristin Broadley as Chief Innovation Officer to Expand Tech-Enabled Loan Quality Initiatives
197 NFTs of Seven Treasuries NFT Collection Stolen
The vulnerability was exploited when an unauthorized user obtained the private key. The team reported that the smart contract had been changed after the event. Several Meta-morphic Seven Treasures Collection NFTs were taken from LiveArtX, a platform for non-fungible tokens (NFTs), early on Monday. After gaining access to the platform’s...
UK FCA Appoints Binu Paul as New Digital Assets Department Head
To legally operate in the UK, crypto businesses need to get FCA-authorization. Paul served as the Financial Markets Authority of New Zealand’s lead fintech specialist. Binu Paul has been named the new head of digital assets at the Financial Conduct Authority, the primary financial regulator in the United Kingdom.
Avicena Acquires microLED Fab Facility and Engineering Team From Nanosys
Former Morgan Stanley CEO John Mack on Cryptocurrency
John Mack, has acknowledged that he still possesses bitcoin. According to Mack, the financial system will increasingly rely on the digital realm. John Mack, a former CEO of Morgan Stanley, discussed cryptocurrencies in an interview. From June 2005 to January 2010, Mack served as the global investment bank’s chief executive.
Cardano (ADA) Price Plummets Amid Sluggish Market Conditions
Cardano’s supporters, though, are confident in the long-term viability of digital money. Crypto analyst says this is a great time for long-term investors to buy $ADA. Unfavorable macroeconomic circumstances have put a damper on the crypto market. Cardano in particular has been quite volatile during this whole crypto crisis. For the last week, Cardano (ADA) has lost almost 15% of its value, and for the past day, it has lost about 5%. Currently, ADA can be purchased for $0.3639.
