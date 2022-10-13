ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Benzinga

Former Trump Adviser Says Elon Musk Transmitting A Message For Vladimir Putin

Putin uses prominent people as intermediaries says former Donald Trump adviser Fiona Hill. Hill said Elon Musk is being used by Putin in the Russia-Ukraine narrative because he has a huge Twitter following. Musk has previously denied discussing Ukraine with the Russian president. A former adviser to Donald Trump said...
The Associated Press

Australia drops recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia has reversed a previous government’s recognition of west Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, the foreign minister said Tuesday, prompting consternation from Israel. The center-left Labor Party government agreed to again recognize Tel Aviv as the capital. The Cabinet also reaffirmed that Jerusalem’s status must be resolved in peace negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians, Foreign Minister Penny Wong said. Australia remained committed to a two-party solution to the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians, and “we will not support an approach that undermines this prospect,” Wong said. Israel’s Prime Minister Yair Lapid expressed disappointment in Australia’s changed position.
thenewscrypto.com

Head of CFTC Finds FTX’s Idea on Intermediators a Significant Shift

The leaders in the derivatives business voiced their opposition to the plan. Behnam argued that a “non-intermediated future” would be a “significant deal.”. The plan to eliminate intermediaries in U.S. crypto derivatives by FTX has shaken up established financial institutions, but the head of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has suggested it might signify an “evolution” in the way markets function.
thenewscrypto.com

DeFi Protocols Lost $718 Million in 15 Days

The total losses in 2022 may exceed the total losses in 2021, which totaled more than $3.2 billion. On Tuesday, Solana’s popular Mango Markets trading protocol lost $100 million in liquidity. According to a report by American blockchain analysis company Chainalysis, hackers stole $718 million worth of cryptocurrency from...
thenewscrypto.com

Roche Freedman Dropped by Court in Tether, Bitfinex Lawsuit

Roche is a crypto lawyer and founding partner at Roche Freedman. Both Tether and Bitfinex team have expressed their delight after the decision. According to a Bloomberg article from Thursday, the law firm Roche Freedman was dropped as counsel for the plaintiffs in the market manipulation class action case against cryptocurrency exchange Bitfinex and stablecoin issuer Tether.
NEW YORK STATE
thenewscrypto.com

197 NFTs of Seven Treasuries NFT Collection Stolen

The vulnerability was exploited when an unauthorized user obtained the private key. The team reported that the smart contract had been changed after the event. Several Meta-morphic Seven Treasures Collection NFTs were taken from LiveArtX, a platform for non-fungible tokens (NFTs), early on Monday. After gaining access to the platform’s...
thenewscrypto.com

UK FCA Appoints Binu Paul as New Digital Assets Department Head

To legally operate in the UK, crypto businesses need to get FCA-authorization. Paul served as the Financial Markets Authority of New Zealand’s lead fintech specialist. Binu Paul has been named the new head of digital assets at the Financial Conduct Authority, the primary financial regulator in the United Kingdom.
thenewscrypto.com

CFTC Commissioner Plans to Define Retail Investors

She stated her intention to offer a new retail investor definition. Christy would begin by posting a more casual idea on the website and soliciting feedback. Given that the CFTC is expected to assume responsibility for spot crypto trading. Commissioner Christy Goldsmith Romero has said that the agency has to rethink its approach to rulemaking for retail investors.
thenewscrypto.com

Ethereum Block Generation Turning Towards OFAC Compliance

The vast majority of blocks over the last day have been sent by relays. The Ethereum-based research and development team Flashbots created MEV-Boost. On Friday, 51% of the blocks generated on the Ethereum blockchain in the past 24 hours complied with the recommendations of the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) of the U.S. Treasury Department.
thenewscrypto.com

Zimbabwe Tech Institute Developing Central Bank Digital Currency

The RBZ’s most recent announcement on the CBDC is similar to its prior updates. CBDC may assist the central bank cut down on the price of printing currency. According to HIT vice chancellor Quinton Kanhukamwe, the Harare Institute of Technology (HIT) in Zimbabwe is working on a central bank digital currency (CBDC). Kanhukamwe claims that the proposed CBDC would make it harder for corrupt practices including currency manipulation, cash hoarding, and shady FX dealings to flourish.

