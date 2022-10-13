Read full article on original website
thenewscrypto.com
Head of CFTC Finds FTX’s Idea on Intermediators a Significant Shift
The leaders in the derivatives business voiced their opposition to the plan. Behnam argued that a “non-intermediated future” would be a “significant deal.”. The plan to eliminate intermediaries in U.S. crypto derivatives by FTX has shaken up established financial institutions, but the head of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has suggested it might signify an “evolution” in the way markets function.
EXPLAINER: Why Germany is delaying its nuclear shutdown
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has ordered preparations to allow all of the country's three remaining nuclear reactors to continue operating until mid-April
Biden administration to release millions of more barrels from oil reserve: report
The Biden administration is expected to release at least 10 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to stop gas prices from increasing further.
thenewscrypto.com
DeFi Protocols Lost $718 Million in 15 Days
The total losses in 2022 may exceed the total losses in 2021, which totaled more than $3.2 billion. On Tuesday, Solana’s popular Mango Markets trading protocol lost $100 million in liquidity. According to a report by American blockchain analysis company Chainalysis, hackers stole $718 million worth of cryptocurrency from...
thenewscrypto.com
Roche Freedman Dropped by Court in Tether, Bitfinex Lawsuit
Roche is a crypto lawyer and founding partner at Roche Freedman. Both Tether and Bitfinex team have expressed their delight after the decision. According to a Bloomberg article from Thursday, the law firm Roche Freedman was dropped as counsel for the plaintiffs in the market manipulation class action case against cryptocurrency exchange Bitfinex and stablecoin issuer Tether.
thenewscrypto.com
197 NFTs of Seven Treasuries NFT Collection Stolen
The vulnerability was exploited when an unauthorized user obtained the private key. The team reported that the smart contract had been changed after the event. Several Meta-morphic Seven Treasures Collection NFTs were taken from LiveArtX, a platform for non-fungible tokens (NFTs), early on Monday. After gaining access to the platform’s...
thenewscrypto.com
UK FCA Appoints Binu Paul as New Digital Assets Department Head
To legally operate in the UK, crypto businesses need to get FCA-authorization. Paul served as the Financial Markets Authority of New Zealand’s lead fintech specialist. Binu Paul has been named the new head of digital assets at the Financial Conduct Authority, the primary financial regulator in the United Kingdom.
thenewscrypto.com
CFTC Commissioner Plans to Define Retail Investors
She stated her intention to offer a new retail investor definition. Christy would begin by posting a more casual idea on the website and soliciting feedback. Given that the CFTC is expected to assume responsibility for spot crypto trading. Commissioner Christy Goldsmith Romero has said that the agency has to rethink its approach to rulemaking for retail investors.
Ukraine news – live: Zelensky says 37 Iranian drones shot down during Kyiv attack
Volodymyr Zelensky says his forces intercepted and shot down nearly 40 Iranian suicide drones and several cruise missiles in just 12 hours during Monday’s early morning attack on central Kyiv. “In just 12 hours from 9pm Sunday, 37 Iranian ‘Shaheds’ and several cruise missiles were destroyed,” Mr Zelensky said...
thenewscrypto.com
Ethereum Block Generation Turning Towards OFAC Compliance
The vast majority of blocks over the last day have been sent by relays. The Ethereum-based research and development team Flashbots created MEV-Boost. On Friday, 51% of the blocks generated on the Ethereum blockchain in the past 24 hours complied with the recommendations of the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) of the U.S. Treasury Department.
thenewscrypto.com
Zimbabwe Tech Institute Developing Central Bank Digital Currency
The RBZ’s most recent announcement on the CBDC is similar to its prior updates. CBDC may assist the central bank cut down on the price of printing currency. According to HIT vice chancellor Quinton Kanhukamwe, the Harare Institute of Technology (HIT) in Zimbabwe is working on a central bank digital currency (CBDC). Kanhukamwe claims that the proposed CBDC would make it harder for corrupt practices including currency manipulation, cash hoarding, and shady FX dealings to flourish.
