Germany slaps messaging app Telegram with $5 million fine
BERLIN — Germany announced Monday that it is issuing fines of 5.125 million euros ($5 million) against the operators of the messaging app Telegram for failing to comply with German law. The Federal Office of Justice said Telegram FZ-LLC hasn't established a lawful way for reporting illegal content or...
Kanye West to buy conservative social media platform Parler
The rapper formerly known as Kanye West is offering to buy right-wing friendly social network Parler shortly after getting locked out of Twitter and Instagram for antisemitic posts. The acquisition of Parler would give West, legally known as Ye, control of a social media platform and a new outlet for...
Smartphone maker Foxconn unveils EV for Taiwan brand Yulon
TAIPEI, TAIWAN — The company that assembles smartphones for Apple Inc. and other global brands unveiled an electric SUV on Tuesday that will be produced for a Taiwanese automaker under a similar contract model. Foxconn Technology Group said the SUV will be sold by Yulon Motor as the Luxgen...
Tech giant Tencent was China's most valuable company for 6 years. In September, it finally lost the title — to a liquor company.
Tencent's value fell from $950 billion in January 2021 to around $325 billion in less than 22 months, per Bloomberg data.
‘Bad situation’: Soaring U.S. dollar spreads pain worldwide
The cost of living in Cairo has soared so much that security guard Mustafa Gamal had to send his wife and year-old daughter to live with his parents in a village 70 miles south of the Egyptian capital to save money. Gamal, 28, stayed behind, working two jobs, sharing an...
Michael Buble tour: How to get tickets to singer’s first UK shows in four years
Singer Michael Bublé has announced his first UK tour in over four years.The multi-platinum selling singer will make his return next spring, visiting UK venues throughout March, April and May 2023 .The Higher tour will visit venues across Aberdeen, Birmingham, Glasgow, Leeds, Manchester, Newcastle, Nottingham and London.Bublé will be celebrating the 20th Anniversary of his first studio album, which was released back in 2003 and contained covers, including Queen’s “Crazy Little Thing Called Love”.“I can’t wait to be back in arenas across the UK – it’s going to be a true arena spectacle! I’m so excited for people to...
