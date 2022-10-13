Singer Michael Bublé has announced his first UK tour in over four years.The multi-platinum selling singer will make his return next spring, visiting UK venues throughout March, April and May 2023 .The Higher tour will visit venues across Aberdeen, Birmingham, Glasgow, Leeds, Manchester, Newcastle, Nottingham and London.Bublé will be celebrating the 20th Anniversary of his first studio album, which was released back in 2003 and contained covers, including Queen’s “Crazy Little Thing Called Love”.“I can’t wait to be back in arenas across the UK – it’s going to be a true arena spectacle! I’m so excited for people to...

