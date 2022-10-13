ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 117

Todd A. Graybill
4d ago

Minimum wage was never, nor will it ever be intended to be a living wage. It was meant as a starting point to enter the work force to learn skills and become more valuable to an employer.

Cass Gebhard
4d ago

nobody working at McDonald's Burger King in nose joints should be making $15 an hour they're supposed to be after school jobs or beginner jobs not livelihood jobs

Meandu
4d ago

Everybody thinks companies are gonna raise the minimum wage and they will be better off. They will raise it, but the cost of goods and services will rise to meet the deficit. So, you’re back to where you started from 🤗

