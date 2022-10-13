Minimum wage was never, nor will it ever be intended to be a living wage. It was meant as a starting point to enter the work force to learn skills and become more valuable to an employer.
nobody working at McDonald's Burger King in nose joints should be making $15 an hour they're supposed to be after school jobs or beginner jobs not livelihood jobs
Everybody thinks companies are gonna raise the minimum wage and they will be better off. They will raise it, but the cost of goods and services will rise to meet the deficit. So, you’re back to where you started from 🤗
Related
Pennsylvania's largest newspaper endorses John Fetterman
Pennsylvania’s pandemic water aid program will end Oct. 28
Why Pennsylvania doctors are rallying against Mehemt Oz’s Senate bid
GOP goes to court again over Pennsylvania mail-in ballots￼
State Sen. Bartolotta urged Pa. health department to drop out of fracking public health forum, letter shows
How do I register to vote in Pa.? How do I request a mail-in ballot? Important deadlines and more midterm Election Day prep work.
Campaign finance record broken in Pennsylvania governor race
New state child tax credit could give hundreds to eligible Pennsylvanians
How to return a mail-in, absentee ballot in Pennsylvania
Booby-trapped campaign signs placed in Pa. yards: police
Tom Wolf administration insists undated mail ballots will be valid this November as counties proceed with caution
Police: Campaign signs in Pa. found booby-trapped with razor blades
Pa. election 2022: Where Doug Mastriano, Josh Shapiro stand on the opioid epidemic, medical marijuana, and other health issues
The Pennsylvania suburbs are not OK. It’s why GOP support has grown there. | Opinion
Request from Pennsylvania Republicans on mail-in ballots declined
Pennsylvania Senate Race remains statistical tie between Fetterman, Oz in new poll
Millions coming for new electric vehicle chargers in Pa. What you need to know.
Abortion providers focus on expanding telehealth, medication access as they await outcome of Pennsylvania’s governor’s race
Opinion: Stop Doug Mastriano. Vote for Josh Shapiro on Nov. 8.
WITF
WITF is a trusted provider of public media news and programming for approximately 2.3 million citizens in 19 counties of Central Pennsylvania, encouraging children and adults to Live Inspired®. A member station of PBS and NPR, WITF’s media services include public television (WITF TV and WITFK PBS KIDS 24/7), public radio (WITF 89.5 & 93.3), websites (including witf.org, TransformingHealth.org, PaPost.org, stateimpact.npr.org/Pennsylvania, and ExplorePAhistory.com), and a production services division (Media Solutions). WITF’s mission is to strengthen our communities by connecting us to each other and to opportunities for lifelong learning. WITF engages minds and enriches lives. For more information, visit witf.org.https://witf.org
Comments / 117