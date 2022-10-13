Read full article on original website
Medical News Today
Treating urinary tract infections with Cipro
Urinary tract infections are a common condition that doctors may treat with antibiotics, such as Cipro. However, some people are at risk of serious side effects if they take Cipro, and should discuss alternatives with their doctor. For many people, Cipro is a safe treatment for a urinary tract infection...
healio.com
Electrical stimulation alleviates abdominal pain, symptoms in IBS with constipation
Transcutaneous electrical acustimulation improved abdominal pain and constipation symptoms in patients with irritable bowel syndrome compared with a sham procedure, according to a study published in American Journal of Gastroenterology. “In the past few years, transcutaneous electrical acustimulation (TEA), a noninvasive method that replaces needles [with] surface electrodes, has been...
reviewofoptometry.com
Topical Antibiotic Effective in Pediatric Acute Infective Conjunctivitis
Moxifloxacin eye drops were shown in this study to effectively shorten symptom duration for children with acute infective conjunctivitis. Photo: Alexandra Espejo, OD. Click image to enlarge. When evaluating how well a treatment performs in patients with an eye infection, it’s important to examine its effect on children vs. adults...
Medical News Today
Pain nerves may help to maintain a healthy gut, study shows
A study in mice suggests that pain neurons in the gut help to regulate the secretion of protective mucus. The neurons responded to painful gut inflammation by signaling other cells to increase mucus production. In a healthy gut, friendly bacteria also appeared to interact with the neurons to regulate how...
sciencealert.com
Traces of Fungi Found Growing Inside Tumors Could Be Linked With Patient Outcomes
Scientists discovered traces of fungi lurking in the tumors of people with different types of cancer, including breast, colon, pancreatic, and lung cancers. However, it's still not clear that these fungi play any role in the development or progression of cancer. Two new studies, both published Sept. 29 in the...
L.A. Weekly
Drugs That Do Not Blend Well With Cannabidiol
View the original article about Drugs That Do Not Blend Well With Cannabidiol at CBD Rubs. Cannabidiol can interact with many prescription medication types, causing unpleasant effects on the user. These are not the same as CBD side effects but can be unpleasant for you. Some substances that people consume can compromise the CYP450 system’s activity, including cannabidiol. The phytocannabinoid can affect how liver-based enzymes break down compounds. CBD can slow down or accelerate the metabolism of compounds according to the form of interaction. Keep reading to know more about CBD interactions with medications with prescription.
The coronavirus infects fat cells, study shows
Research shows that SARS-CoV-2 infects fat cells and certain immune cells in fat.
Helping the liver regenerate itself could give patients with end-stage liver disease a treatment option besides waiting for a transplant
The liver is known for its ability to regenerate. It can completely regrow itself even after two-thirds of its mass has been surgically removed. But damage from medications, alcohol abuse or obesity can eventually cause the liver to fail. Currently, the only effective treatment for end-stage liver disease is transplantation. However, there is a dearth of organs available for transplantation. Patients may have to wait from 30 days to over five years to receive a liver for transplant in the U.S. Of the over 11,600 patients on the waiting list to receive a liver transplant in 2021, only a little over...
Alzheimer’s might not be primarily a brain disease. A new theory suggests it’s an autoimmune condition.
The pursuit of a cure for Alzheimer’s disease is becoming an increasingly competitive and contentious quest with recent years witnessing several important controversies. In July 2022, Science magazine reported that a key 2006 research paper, published in the prestigious journal Nature, which identified a subtype of brain protein called beta-amyloid as the cause of Alzheimer’s, may have been based on fabricated data.
COVID rebound after Pfizer treatment likely due to robust immune response, study finds
Oct 6 (Reuters) - A rebound of COVID-19 symptoms in some patients after taking Pfizer's antiviral Paxlovid may be related to a robust immune response rather than a weak one, U.S. government researchers reported on Thursday.
outbreaknewstoday.com
Maldives warns of six diseases, illnesses spreading rapidly
The Maldives Health Protection Agency (HPA) tweeted last month a list of six infectious diseases/illnesses that are “spreading rapidly right now” and telling the public that precautions are important. The six include cold and fever, chickenpox, hand, foot and mouth disease, conjunctivitis, diarrhea and dengue fever. Let’s look...
L.A. Weekly
How CBD Might Help With Autoimmune Disorders
View the original article about How CBD Might Help With Autoimmune Disorders at Safe CBD For Me. Autoimmune disorders can disrupt the quality of a person’s life throughout his/her lifetime. These conditions develop as a result of abnormalities in the functioning of the immune system. The immune system plays a significant role in maintaining your health by destroying pathogens and other harmful foreign agents entering the body. But in people with autoimmune disorders, the immune system attacks the body’s own tissues thereby causing their destruction.
News-Medical.net
Rheumatoid arthritis drug can be repurposed to improve diabetes-associated symptoms
Researchers at Baylor College of Medicine and collaborating institutions discovered that the rheumatoid arthritis drug auranofin can potentially be repurposed to improve diabetes-associated symptoms. The study, which was conducted in mice, appeared today in the journal Cell Metabolism. Although scientists have identified definitive associations between inflammation in white adipose tissue...
Can Osteoporosis Be Related To Autoimmune Disorders?
The National Institute on Aging defines osteoporosis as a condition that weakens bones in the wrist, hip, and spine, causing them to break easily. According to the Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion, an estimated 10 million people aged 50 and above have osteoporosis in the United States. Over the years, osteoporosis has earned the moniker, "silent disease," because many people don't see (or rarely see) the symptoms until it's too late, per the National Institute on Aging. This is likely due to limited knowledge about bone growth.
IFLScience
Human Brain Cells Implanted Into Rat Brains Form Connections With Their Hosts
Scientists have transplanted human brain cells into the brains of rats, discovering that the new neurons will grow as the rat develops and even help influence their behavior. The research has resounding implications on not just neurological research, but also the ethics of creating animal-human hybrids in this way. The...
MedicalXpress
Expert explains how inflammatory bowel disease, irritable bowel syndrome differ
Receiving a medical diagnosis can be difficult. You may only hear parts of the conversation as you start to think about what treatment will be needed and how this will affect your daily life. It can be especially challenging when different diseases have names that sound similar, such as inflammatory bowel disease, or IBD, and irritable bowel syndrome, or IBS. Daisy Batista, M.D., a gastroenterologist at Mayo Clinic Health System-La Crosse, explains the difference between the two diseases.
Medical News Today
The cells of the stomach: Types and functions
The stomach is a muscular organ in the upper abdomen that is part of the digestive system. Various cells in the stomach secrete digestive enzymes and hydrochloric acid. These substances break down food so the body can absorb nutrients. The cells of the stomach are constantly exposed to digestive juices...
studyfinds.org
Children born to older parents or women under 20 more likely to suffer from bipolar disorder
VIENNA — Children whose parents are particularly old or young have a greater risk of suffering from bipolar disorder, reveal scientists in a new study. The 13-million-person review shows that mothers older than 35 or fathers over 45 are more likely to have a child suffering from the depressive condition. Likewise, giving birth under 20 makes your child more likely to have the disorder.
studyfinds.org
‘Seafood’ for everyone: Algae burgers could feed the world — and save the planet
SEATTLE — Algae burgers and other food created from marine aquaculture could feed the world and help save the planet at the same time, a new study explains. The green substance, packed with protein and vitamins, holds the key to combating climate change, according to scientists in the United States.
studyfinds.org
Just one cigarette blocks estrogen production in women’s brains
VIENNA, Austria — Just one cigarette blocks estrogen production in a woman’s brain, a new study reveals. The discovery may explain why women often find it harder than men to quit the habit. “For the first time, we can see that nicotine works to shuts down the estrogen...
