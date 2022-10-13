South Florida man accused of molesting disabled teenager

Broward County, FL - A South Florida man has been arrested after allegedly molesting a partially blind 15-year-old with cerebral palsy and other disabilities.

51-year-old Saul Garcia was arrested on Tuesday and charged with lewd and lascivious molestation on a person under 16.

Police say Garcia approached the teen from behind and groped his rear and crotch while the teen was washing dishes in the kitchen area of the Lime Bay Community Association on Monday.

Investigators say Garcia left the kitchen momentarily to see if anyone was around, before returning to the kitchen to fondle the victim.

Authorities say a receptionist witnessed the incident, which was also recorded on surveillance video.

During questioning, Garcia admitted to doing the same thing to the teen in August.

Detectives say the teenager did not consent to the touching, and tensed up when Garcia touched him.

Records show Garcia remained in the Broward County Jail on Wednesday on bonds totaling $200,000.