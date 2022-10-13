This Is The Best Barbecue Restaurant In Alabama

Photo: Getty Images

A Decatur barbecue restaurant is being credited as the best in Alabama .

Love Food compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants in every U.S. state , which included Big Bob Gibson as the top choice for Alabama.

"When L&N railroad worker Bob Gibson dug a barbecue pit in his backyard in 1925, he had no idea he would end up creating a world championship business," Love Food wrote. " Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q is one of the most esteemed joints around, known for its hickory-smoked pulled pork shoulder and white barbecue sauce. Check out one of its platters and look at all its trophies on display to believe it ."

