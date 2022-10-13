ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

This Is The Best Barbecue Restaurant In Alabama

By Jason Hall
WDXB 102.5 The Bull
WDXB 102.5 The Bull
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vVj53_0iXupIhn00
Photo: Getty Images

A Decatur barbecue restaurant is being credited as the best in Alabama .

Love Food compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants in every U.S. state , which included Big Bob Gibson as the top choice for Alabama.

"When L&N railroad worker Bob Gibson dug a barbecue pit in his backyard in 1925, he had no idea he would end up creating a world championship business," Love Food wrote. " Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q is one of the most esteemed joints around, known for its hickory-smoked pulled pork shoulder and white barbecue sauce. Check out one of its platters and look at all its trophies on display to believe it ."

Love Food's full list of the best barbecue restaurant in every state is included below:

  1. Alabama- Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q
  2. Alaska- Turnagain Arm PiT BBQ
  3. Arizona- Little Miss BBQ
  4. Arkansas- Sim's Bar-B-Que
  5. California- Copper Top BBQ
  6. Colorado- Georgia Boys BBQ
  7. Connecticut- Pig Rig BBQ
  8. Delaware- Limestone BBQ and Bourbon
  9. Florida- Shiver's Bar-B-Q
  10. Georgia- Wiley's Championship BBQ
  11. Hawaii- Sunset Smokehouse
  12. Idaho- Rib Shack Barbecue
  13. Illinois- Smoque BBQ
  14. Indiana- Hank's Smoked Briskets
  15. Iowa- Jimmy Jack's Rib Shack
  16. Kansas- Joe's Kansas City Bar-B-Que
  17. Kentucky- Old Hickory Bar-B-Que
  18. Louisiana- The Joint
  19. Maine- Wilson County Barbecue
  20. Maryland- 2Fifty Texas BBQ
  21. Massachusetts- B.T.'s Smokehouse
  22. Michigan- Slows Bar-B-Q
  23. Minnesota- Animales Barbecue
  24. Mississippi- Clay's House of Pig
  25. Missouri- City Butcher and Barbecue
  26. Montana- The Notorious P.I.G.
  27. Nebraska- Smokin Barrel BBQ
  28. Nevada- John Mull's Meats and Road Kill Grill
  29. New Hampshire- Smokeshow Barbecue
  30. New Jersey- Red White & Que Smokehouse
  31. New Mexico- Mad Jack's Mountaintop Barbecue
  32. New York- John Brown BBQ
  33. North Carolina- Skylight Inn BBQ
  34. North Dakota- Spitfire Bar & Grill
  35. Ohio- Eli's BBQ
  36. Oklahoma- Smokin' Joe's Rib Ranch
  37. Oregon- Matt's BBQ
  38. Pennsylvania- Harvey's Main Street BBQ
  39. Rhode Island- Durk's Bar-B-Q
  40. South Carolina- Lewis Barbecue
  41. South Dakota- J.R.'s Rhodehouse BBQ PIT
  42. Tennessee- Peg Leg Porker
  43. Texas- Franklin Barbecue
  44. Utah- Charlotte-Rose's Carolina BBQ
  45. Vermont- Bluebird Barbecue
  46. Virginia- HogsHead Cafe
  47. Washington- Brileys BBQ & Grill
  48. West Virginia- Hickory House
  49. Wisconsin- Double B's BBQ
  50. Wyoming- HQ BBQ

Comments / 9

Related
92.9 WTUG

Top 5 Ways To Piss Off A Native Alabamian

I'm always running into folks that are new to Alabama. A big part of that in Tuscaloosa is, of course, having a rather large university in town. "Pissed off" might be a bit stronger reaction for some of these things. It just might make us chuckle or laugh out loud. That said, a few definitely can make an Alabama man or woman get pretty ticked off.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Look: Dolly Parton Reacts To Tennessee Upsetting Alabama

All of Tennessee is rejoicing over the Volunteers taking down the Alabama Crimson Tide. On Sunday, country music star and Tennessee native Dolly Parton celebrated the Volunteers' seismic 52-49 win on Twitter. "I said it's great to be a Tennessee Vol! What a win last night," Parton wrote. "If I...
KNOXVILLE, TN
radio7media.com

Alabama Governor Awarded Nearly $19.3 Million in Grants

ALABAMA GOVERNOR KAY IVEY ON THURSDAY ANNOUNCED SHE HAS AWARDED NEARLY 19.3 MILLION DOLLARS TO PROVIDE IMPROVEMENTS IN 49 ALABAMA TOWNS, CITIES AND COUNTIES THROUGH THE COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANTS. ACCORDING TO A PRESS RELEASE, THE FUNDS WILL ENABLE GOVERNMENTS TO PAVE OR RESURFACE ROADS, ELIMINATE BLIGHT AND DRAINAGE PROBLEMS, IMPROVE WATER OR SEWER SERVICE AND BUILD OR IMPROVE LOCAL COMMUNITY CENTERS AND PLAYGROUNDS. THE CDBG PROGRAM IN ALABAMA IS AWARDED ANNUALLY ON A COMPETITIVE BASIS IN SEVERAL CATEGORIES. AMONG THOSE SELECTED IN NORTH ALABAMA INCLUDE CHEROKEE IN THE AMOUNT OF $362,422 FOR DRAINAGE AND DITCH IMPROVEMENTS AND LEXINGTON IN THE AMOUNT OF $397,907 FOR WATER AND FIRE SUPPRESSION IMPROVEMENTS. GRANTS ARE ALSO AWARDED TO HELP LOCAL GOVERNMENTS EXAMINE NEEDS AND PROVIDE A VISION FOR THE FUTURE.
ALABAMA STATE
utv44.com

Alabama teacher under fire for drag queen video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WPMI) — A middle school teacher in Huntsville is at the center of controversy this morning after taking part in Drag Queen StoryTime. A video of the event went viral last week, focusing on a suggestive joke he made. Now the teacher says he is getting backlash...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WSFA

Amendment on November ballot could impact election laws

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Election day is less than a month away and this year there will be more than just candidates on the ballot. There are 10 constitutional amendments that voters can choose to pass. Amendment four is an election law that was passed by lawmakers in 2021. The...
ALABAMA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Alabama

If you happen to live in Alabama and you also love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Alabama that are well-known for making absolutely delicious burgers, but also for providing amazing atmosphere, so make sure to pay them a visit if you haven't already.
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Marcus Spanevelo faces new Alabama charge in Cassie Carli death

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. — St. Clair County's district attorney has filed an abuse of a corpse charge against Marcus Spanevelo, linked to ex-girlfriend Cassie Carli. On Monday, Lyle Harmon said, "First and Foremost, our hearts and prayers go out to the family of Cassie Carli. Currently, a massive investigation into Cassie Carli’s death is ongoing and involves three states and their respective state agencies. These agencies continue to work tirelessly with each other for the common goal of justice."
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, AL
95.3 The Bear

Alabama Student Becomes Tik Tok Star With Over 50 Million Likes

A young Alabama student, living in Tuscaloosa, is quickly becoming a social media "influencer". According to ziprecruiter.com, the average annual "salary" for a Tiktok influencer is $52,681. Ziprecruiter.com says some are making almost $100k. That's not bad money for making short videos all day long. Alabama tiktok sensation uses the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WKRG News 5

Florida police capture Alabama fugitive

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Springfield Police Department have captured a fugitive from Alabama who was wanted on domestic-related offenses. Officers said they responded to a domestic dispute on Bayou Avenue. The suspect, 52-year-old Jerry Parker, had left the home. Springfield Police located him a short time later at Harlem Avenue and Cherry Street. […]
SPRINGFIELD, FL
April Killian

Alligators In The Tennesse Valley? Read About the Latest Sightings!

Gators...gators everywhere! For many years, photos of alligators supposedly sighted around the Tennessee Valley have been passed around regularly on social media. Sightings from the mouth of Cypress Creek near McFarland Park in Florence all the way across the state have been a point of argument and speculation in north Alabama. The latest, below, is a photo shared by James Spann on his Facebook page. It was taken by Edith Fuqua recently in Wheeler Wildlife Refuge near Decatur. Is the photo a hoax or is it true that we have alligators lurking around in the Tennessee Valley? Actually, yes we do have alligators in the Tennessee Valley! How some of them got here, however, may surprise you.
FLORENCE, AL
WDXB 102.5 The Bull

WDXB 102.5 The Bull

Birmingham, AL
2K+
Followers
238
Post
396K+
Views
ABOUT

Birmingham's #1 for New Country

 https://1025thebull.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy