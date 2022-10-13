Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
German Spy Chief: 'Russia Is the Storm, China Is Climate Change'
BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's intelligence service chiefs warned on Monday that China could use stakes in critical infrastructure as leverage to pursue political aims amid a debate in Berlin over whether to let Chinese shipping company Cosco invest in Hamburg port. Germany's Greens-run economy ministry wants to veto Cosco's bid...
Australia drops recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia has reversed a previous government’s recognition of west Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, the foreign minister said Tuesday, prompting consternation from Israel. The center-left Labor Party government agreed to again recognize Tel Aviv as the capital. The Cabinet also reaffirmed that Jerusalem’s status must be resolved in peace negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians, Foreign Minister Penny Wong said. Australia remained committed to a two-party solution to the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians, and “we will not support an approach that undermines this prospect,” Wong said. Israel’s Prime Minister Yair Lapid expressed disappointment in Australia’s changed position.
One Dead in Flash Floods on the Greek Island of Crete
ATHENS (Reuters) - A man died and a woman was missing after their car was carried away in flash floods which hit the north coast of the Greek island of Crete on Saturday, Greek authorities said. The Greek fire brigade said they recovered the man from a vehicle that had...
Cuba Replaces Energy Minister as Hours-Long Blackouts Stir Unrest
HAVANA, Cuba (Reuters) - Cuba´s communist-run government replaced its energy and mines minister with Vicente de la O Levy, head of the state-run electronics company, official media reported on Monday, as the country struggles to contain hours-long blackouts that have stirred rare protests across the island. The newly appointed...
Ethiopia, Seeking to Control Tigray Airports, Takes a Town
ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — Ethiopian authorities said Monday they are aiming to get immediate control of airports and other infrastructure in Tigray, a statement of their war intentions that was followed by the capture of a town in the embattled northern region. Shire, a major northwestern town in...
Mexico Warns Venezuelan Migrants Not to Form Caravans
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexico's government on Saturday moved to discourage the formation of caravans by Venezuelan migrants, saying any who do will not be eligible to enter the United States under a new humanitarian scheme announced this week. Under a plan announced on Wednesday, Washington said it would grant up...
