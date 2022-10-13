ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Martin Z.
4d ago

But so called Ghost guns are illigal!! Well they government wants to make it sound illigal but they're not!! You just can't sell it to someone else without a serial number. Anyways, serial numbers is a recent thing not a historical fact!

Kev B
4d ago

Being required to have or buy one with a serial number is also unconstitutional..... 🎉🥳🎊🪅🪩Big WIN for 2A now just get rid of the rest of the overreaching crap the government does and has indoctrinated people with and we're good to go.... The Left and the Right both hold indoctrinated viewpoints...

TransAmer99
4d ago

prior to 1968, there was no requirement for manufacturers to engrave or stamp serial numbers on each firearm. Most manufacturers did it anyway, to help identify their products. But I have run across several firearms, some in my own collection, manufactured in the 40's, 50's & early 60's that never had s/n's on them or any of their internal parts.

