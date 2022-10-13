Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Hedge Fund Three Arrows Being Probed by U.S. Regulators - Bloomberg News
(Reuters) -Crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC), which filed for bankruptcy in July, is being probed by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and the Securities and Exchange Commission on whether it misled investors, Bloomberg News reported on Monday. The regulators are probing whether the Singapore-based fund over-stated the strength...
Distributor Fined $140K for Misrepresenting Export Shipments
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire-based laboratory equipment distributor has been fined $140,000 on 14 felony counts of failing to file export information on shipments to Russia and Ukraine between 2015 and 2019. Intertech Trading Corporation, in Atkinson, pleaded guilty to falsely describing the nature and value of...
FDA, Company Square Off in Hearing Over Drug Meant to Prevent Preterm Births
FDA, Company Square Off in Hearing Over Drug Meant to Prevent Preterm Births. MONDAY, Oct. 17, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- In a three-day hearing that began Monday, a U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisory committee will give the maker of a drug meant to prevent premature births a chance to show why its drug should not be pulled off the market.
Panel OKs More Time for Report on Alaska Campaign Complaint
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The commission that oversees campaign finance rules in Alaska on Monday granted a request by staff for more time to prepare an investigation report into a complaint alleging improper coordination between Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s campaign and a third-party group that supports his reelection.
Tech giant Tencent was China's most valuable company for 6 years. In September, it finally lost the title — to a liquor company.
Tencent's value fell from $950 billion in January 2021 to around $325 billion in less than 22 months, per Bloomberg data.
For China's Women, This Week's Congress Is Unlikely to Mean Progress
HONG KONG (Reuters) - As Xi Jinping consolidates power at China's 20th Communist Party Congress this week, Chinese women are not holding their breath for progress in gender equality. Xi's decade as the party's general secretary has seen the number of women in politics and elite government roles decline and...
U.S. Sues Cigna Corp for Overcharging Medicare Advantage Program
NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. prosecutors in Manhattan said on Monday they filed a civil lawsuit against Cigna Corp accusing the health insurer of overcharging the government's Medicare Advantage program by making it appear patients were more ill than they actually were. Prosecutors said Connecticut-based Cigna obtained tens of millions...
Trump Ally Clark Asks U.S. Court to Block Disciplinary Charges Against Him
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former Justice Department attorney Jeffrey Bossert Clark asked a federal court on Monday to intervene in a legal disciplinary case pending against him over his efforts to help former President Donald Trump overturn his 2020 election loss. In his lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the...
U.S. Supreme Court Gives Boost to Domino's in Arbitration Case
(Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday gave a boost to Domino's Pizza Inc's bid to force delivery drivers to bring a wage lawsuit in private arbitration rather than in court in a case from California that could have major implications for gig economy companies. The justices threw out...
