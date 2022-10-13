Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Brazil's Bolsonaro and Lula Spar in First Debate of Runoff Campaign
BRASILIA (Reuters) - Right-wing Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and leftist former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva attacked each others' records in office on Sunday in the first debate of the second round of Brazil's election. Reflecting a fiercely polarized race that has been largely devoid of policy debates, the...
US News and World Report
French Development Minister Backs World Bank Reforms, Calls for U.S. SDR Loans
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - France's development minister is backing U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's call for the World Bank and similar institutions to vastly expand their lending, but said the United States needs to join France and other countries in channeling its IMF monetary reserves to poorer countries. Chrysoula Zacharopoulou, Secretary...
The EU is moving toward training thousands of Ukrainian soldiers on its own soil
The European Union will train thousands of Ukrainian soldiers on its own soil starting as early as next month under a plan that is expected to be approved Monday by EU foreign ministers. The EU has been debating for months on how to best aid Ukrainian forces as the war...
US News and World Report
IMF Countries Strengthen Calls to End Ukraine War, Russia Blocks Communique
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -International Monetary Fund member countries on Friday issued a near-unanimous call for Russia to end its war in Ukraine, the IMF's steering committee chair said, calling the conflict the single biggest factor fueling inflation and slowing the global economy. But Nadia Calvino, Spain's economy minister, told a news...
US News and World Report
Germany's Scholz Calls for Bigger European Union
BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Saturday called for an expanded European Union, telling a gathering of European social democrats that it would then be able to better pull its weight in global affairs. Since assuming office, Scholz has made European Union expansion to include the Balkans and...
US News and World Report
China Will Accelerate Building of World-Class Military, Strong Strategic Deterrent - Xi
BEIJING (Reuters) - China will accelerate the building of a world-class military and strengthen its ability to build a strategic deterrent capability, President Xi Jinping said on Sunday at the opening of the once-in-five-year Communist Party Congress in Beijing. China must adhere to the party's absolute leadership of the military,...
In France, fuel crisis frays nerves and workers' resilience
VERSAILLES, France (AP) — Even close to midnight on a school night, the tipoff was too important to ignore: A nearby gas station had just been resupplied. So Aicha Far scooped up her 6-year-old and set off into the night. The home carer needed to refuel her car so she could continue looking after the vulnerable people on the outskirts of Paris who rely on her to keep them fed, clean and safe. The prospect of a full tank was worth dragging the kid out of bed for. “I wrapped him in a blanket and put him in the back,” Far recalled on Saturday, as she gently coaxed an older woman she looks after to drink her breakfast hot chocolate. Chronic fuel shortages in France sparked by strikes and panic buying are fraying nerves and testing both the resilience and ingenuity of millions of French workers who depend on their vehicles to do their jobs.
US News and World Report
Nigeria's Zamfara State Orders Media to Close for Covering Political Rally
KADUNA, Nigeria (Reuters) - Zamfara state in northwestern Nigeria ordered five media outlets to close on Sunday after they covered a political rally for the opposition People's Democratic Party (PDP), which took place in violation of a state ban on political activities. The order to close came after Governor Bello...
US News and World Report
Zimbabwe Engaging With World Bank, IMF on Clearing IFI Debt, Says Finance Minister
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Zimbabwe is engaging with the World Bank and International Monetary Fund on how to clear its debts with international financial institutions, finance minister Mthuli Ncube said at an IMF press conference on Saturday. He said Zimbabwe had begun issuing bonds with maturities of between two and 20...
US News and World Report
OPEC Secretary General Says Oil Markets Are Going Through 'Great Fluctuations'
ALGERIA (Reuters) - OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais said on Sunday that "oil markets are going through a stage of great fluctuations" during his two-day visit to Algiers. Al Ghais added that the goal of OPEC and producers outside the organisation is to maintain market stability. (Reporting by Lamine...
US News and World Report
Iraq Says OPEC+ Decisions Are Based on Economic Indicators, Taken Unanimously
(Reuters) - Iraq's Oil Marketing Company (SOMO) said on Sunday that OPEC+ decisions are based on economic indicators and are taken unanimously. "There is complete consensus among OPEC+ countries that the best approach in dealing with the oil market conditions during the current period of uncertainty and lack of clarity is a pre-emptive approach that supports market stability and provides the future the guidance it needs," SOMO said in a statement.
Wall Street ends up 2% after sharp reversal; technicals help
NEW YORK, Oct 13 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks surged to close more than 2% higher on Thursday, as technical support and investors covering short bets drove a dramatic rebound from a selloff earlier in the day.
US News and World Report
Analysis-Targeted Energy Support in EU Is Easier Said Than Done - Officials
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - European Union governments have pledged "targeted and temporary" support against high energy prices for households and firms, so as not to undermine central bank efforts to fight inflation, but officials warn it will be politically very difficult to deliver. Speaking on the sidelines of the IMF and...
US News and World Report
African Union Chair Calls for Ethiopia Truce, Peace Talks
NAIROBI (Reuters) -The chair of the African Union on Sunday called for an immediate ceasefire in Ethiopia's Tigray region and urged parties in the two-year-old conflict to agree to direct peace talks. The Ethiopian government and its allies have been fighting Tigray forces on and off since late 2020. The...
US News and World Report
Argentine Judge Says Rest of Detained Venezuela Air Crew Can Leave
BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - An Argentine court has granted permission to the final five crew members of a Venezuelan plane grounded since June in Argentina on suspicion of potential terrorism links to leave the country, local media reported late on Friday. Argentine daily La Nacion and other media said Judge...
US News and World Report
Mexico Probes Whether Pegasus Spyware Purchases Were Legal
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - The Mexican attorney general's office said on Sunday it is investigating the purchase of Pegasus computer spyware by the previous administration and whether it was carried out legally. In a statement, the office referred to existing probes of two people, including a prominent ex-official, into the...
US News and World Report
Broadcom Banking on Early EU Approval of $61 Billion VMware Deal
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - U.S. chipmaker Broadcom will seek early European Union antitrust approval of its proposed $61 billion buy of cloud computing company VMware by pointing to competition from Amazon, Microsoft and Google, people familiar with the matter said. Announced in May, the deal is the second biggest globally so...
US News and World Report
SEC's Gensler Says CFTC Authority Over Stablecoins Should Be Bolstered
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Congress should give the Commodity Futures Trading Commission more powers to police cryptocurrency stablecoins to reduce risks to the financial system, Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler said on Friday. Stablecoins are usually pegged to the U.S. dollar and are primarily used to facilitate...
US News and World Report
China's Xi Says Full Control Over Hong Kong Achieved, Determined on Taiwan
BEIJING (Reuters) - China has achieved comprehensive control over Hong Kong, turning it from chaos to governance, Chinese President Xi Jinping said in a speech on Sunday at the opening of the once-in-five-year Communist Party congress in Beijing. China has also waged a major struggle against Taiwan separatism and is...
US News and World Report
OPEC Sec-Gen Says Output Cuts Were Pre-Emptive
(Reuters) -OPEC Secretary General Haitham al-Ghais said on Sunday that the group, alongside other producers that form the OPEC+ alliance, took purely technical decisions and that oil output cuts were a pre-emptive measure. Speaking from Algeria, Ghais also said a slew of statements from producer nations in support of the...
