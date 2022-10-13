ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

US News and World Report

Trump Ally Clark Asks U.S. Court to Block Disciplinary Charges Against Him

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former Justice Department attorney Jeffrey Bossert Clark asked a federal court on Monday to intervene in a legal disciplinary case pending against him over his efforts to help former President Donald Trump overturn his 2020 election loss. In his lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the...
GEORGIA STATE
US News and World Report

Ukraine Shot Down 85-86% of Russian Drones Involved in Latest Attacks - Air Force

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine has destroyed 37 Russian drones since Sunday evening, around 85-86% of the number involved in attacks, Ukraine's air force spokesperson Yuriy Ihnat said on Monday. "That's quite a good result for the work of our air defences and that number will rise in the future," he...
The Independent

Heated Ohio Senate race gets ugly at second debate between JD Vance and Tim Ryan

The final debate before Election Day between JD Vance and Tim Ryan in Youngstown, Ohio, was puncuated by vicious back-and-forth sniping between two candidates with a clear personal disdain for one another.The night began with Rep Tim Ryan wielding Donald Trump’s “ass-kissing” quote – made in the same city just a few weeks ago by the former president when he visited town to stump for Mr Vance – like a club and portraying the Republican candidate as a spineless, two-faced politician. Mr Ryan was quick to note that Mr Vance was campaigning alongside a man he once compared to...
OHIO STATE
US News and World Report

U.S. Supreme Court Gives Boost to Domino's in Arbitration Case

(Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday gave a boost to Domino's Pizza Inc's bid to force delivery drivers to bring a wage lawsuit in private arbitration rather than in court in a case from California that could have major implications for gig economy companies. The justices threw out...
CALIFORNIA STATE
US News and World Report

U.S., Canada Deliver Armored Vehicles to Haitian Police to Fight Gangs

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. and Canadian military aircraft on Saturday delivered tactical and armored vehicles and other supplies to the Haitian National Police (HNP) to help combat criminal gangs that have worsened a humanitarian crisis in Haiti. "This equipment will assist the HNP in their fight against criminal actors who are...
WASHINGTON STATE
US News and World Report

White House: Biden Will Welcome Israel's President on Oct 26

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will play host to Israel's President Isaac Herzog for a White House meeting on Oct. 26, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced on Monday. (Reporting by Jeff Mason and Steve Holland; Editing by Chris Reese)
WASHINGTON STATE
US News and World Report

Cuba Replaces Energy Minister as Hours-Long Blackouts Stir Unrest

HAVANA, Cuba (Reuters) - Cuba´s communist-run government replaced its energy and mines minister with Vicente de la O Levy, head of the state-run electronics company, official media reported on Monday, as the country struggles to contain hours-long blackouts that have stirred rare protests across the island. The newly appointed...
US News and World Report

Media Groups Ask Uganda's Top Court to Scrap Law Over Free Speech Fears

KAMPALA (Reuters) - Media groups asked Uganda's top court on Monday to scrap a new digital communications law which they said broke the constitution and crippled free speech. The "Computer Misuse (Amendment) Act", which came into force last week, bans people from using a computer to send any information that might ridicule or degrade someone.
US News and World Report

Russia Faces Internal Turmoil, Says Former Diplomat Who Resigned Over War

LONDON (Reuters) -President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine has set Russia on a path towards turmoil that could unseat the Kremlin chief, trigger civil war or even ultimately break the country apart, said a Russian diplomat who resigned over the war. Boris Bondarev, a counsellor at Russia's permanent mission to...
US News and World Report

Belarus Activist Gets 25-Year Sentence for Opposing Regime

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — A leading Belarusian political activist was handed a 25-year prison sentence on Monday for opposing President Alexander Lukashenko’s regime, the latest move in a relentless crackdown on dissent in the ex-Soviet nation. Mikalay Autukhovich was convicted and sentenced by a Belarusian court on charges...
US News and World Report

Iranian Officials Say Tehran Prison Blaze Killed 4 Inmates

CAIRO (AP) — A towering blaze at a notorious prison housing political prisoners and anti-government activists in Iran's capital killed four inmates, the country's judiciary said Sunday. The dramatic scenes of the nighttime fire have reverberated across Iranian social media. Flames and thick smoke rising from Tehran's Evin Prison...
OREGON STATE
US News and World Report

Russian Missile Hits Apartments in Ukrainian City After U.S. Warns on War Crimes

MYKOLAIV, Ukraine/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A Russian missile struck an apartment building in the Ukrainian port of Mykolaiv early on Tuesday, a Reuters witness said, the latest strike on a city hours after the United States warned that it would hold Russia accountable for war crimes. The missile, which caused one of...
US News and World Report

Biden Will Act 'Methodically' in Re-Evaluating Saudi Relationship

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden will act "methodically" in deciding how to respond to Saudi Arabia over oil output cuts, but options include changes to U.S. security assistance, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Sunday. Sullivan, speaking on CNN, said no changes to the U.S.-Saudi relationship...
WASHINGTON STATE
US News and World Report

Fire, Gunshots at Tehran Jail Holding Political Prisoners, Dual Nationals

DUBAI (Reuters) -A fire broke out on Saturday in Tehran's Evin prison, where many of Iran's political and dual-national detainees are held, and witnesses reported hearing gunfire. State news agency IRNA said eight people were injured in the unrest, which erupted after nearly a month of protests across Iran over...
OREGON STATE
US News and World Report

Mexico Warns Venezuelan Migrants Not to Form Caravans

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexico's government on Saturday moved to discourage the formation of caravans by Venezuelan migrants, saying any who do will not be eligible to enter the United States under a new humanitarian scheme announced this week. Under a plan announced on Wednesday, Washington said it would grant up...
WASHINGTON STATE
US News and World Report

Student Loan Forgiveness Application Website Goes Live

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Monday officially kicked off the application process for his student debt cancellation program and announced that 8 million borrowers had already applied for loan relief during the federal government's soft launch period over the weekend. He encouraged the tens of millions eligible...
WASHINGTON STATE
US News and World Report

Iran Prison Fire Kills Four, Injures 61 as Protests Persist

DUBAI (Reuters) -A fire at Iran's Evin prison late on Saturday killed four detainees and injured 61, state media reported, as anti-government protests sparked by a woman's death in police custody continued on Sunday, including at several universities. Iranian authorities said on Saturday that a prison workshop had been set...
WASHINGTON STATE

