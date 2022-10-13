Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
In Letter to North Korea's Kim, China's Xi Calls for Communication, Unity and Cooperation - KCNA
SEOUL (Reuters) -In a letter to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ahead of a historic congress of the ruling Chinese Communist Party, Chinese President Xi Jinping said it was more important than ever that Beijing and Pyongyang enhance communication, unity and cooperation, North Korea's state media reported on Sunday.
US News and World Report
China Will Accelerate Building of World-Class Military, Strong Strategic Deterrent - Xi
BEIJING (Reuters) - China will accelerate the building of a world-class military and strengthen its ability to build a strategic deterrent capability, President Xi Jinping said on Sunday at the opening of the once-in-five-year Communist Party Congress in Beijing. China must adhere to the party's absolute leadership of the military,...
US News and World Report
German Spy Chief: 'Russia Is the Storm, China Is Climate Change'
BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's intelligence service chiefs warned on Monday that China could use stakes in critical infrastructure as leverage to pursue political aims amid a debate in Berlin over whether to let Chinese shipping company Cosco invest in Hamburg port. Germany's Greens-run economy ministry wants to veto Cosco's bid...
Australia drops recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia has reversed a previous government’s recognition of west Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, the foreign minister said Tuesday, prompting consternation from Israel. The center-left Labor Party government agreed to again recognize Tel Aviv as the capital. The Cabinet also reaffirmed that Jerusalem’s status must be resolved in peace negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians, Foreign Minister Penny Wong said. Australia remained committed to a two-party solution to the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians, and “we will not support an approach that undermines this prospect,” Wong said. Israel’s Prime Minister Yair Lapid expressed disappointment in Australia’s changed position.
EXPLAINER: Why Germany is delaying its nuclear shutdown
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has ordered preparations to allow all of the country's three remaining nuclear reactors to continue operating until mid-April
US News and World Report
Russia Faces Internal Turmoil, Says Former Diplomat Who Resigned Over War
LONDON (Reuters) -President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine has set Russia on a path towards turmoil that could unseat the Kremlin chief, trigger civil war or even ultimately break the country apart, said a Russian diplomat who resigned over the war. Boris Bondarev, a counsellor at Russia's permanent mission to...
US News and World Report
Media Groups Ask Uganda's Top Court to Scrap Law Over Free Speech Fears
KAMPALA (Reuters) - Media groups asked Uganda's top court on Monday to scrap a new digital communications law which they said broke the constitution and crippled free speech. The "Computer Misuse (Amendment) Act", which came into force last week, bans people from using a computer to send any information that might ridicule or degrade someone.
US News and World Report
U.S., Canada Deliver Armored Vehicles to Haitian Police to Fight Gangs
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. and Canadian military aircraft on Saturday delivered tactical and armored vehicles and other supplies to the Haitian National Police (HNP) to help combat criminal gangs that have worsened a humanitarian crisis in Haiti. "This equipment will assist the HNP in their fight against criminal actors who are...
Biden administration to release millions of more barrels from oil reserve: report
The Biden administration is expected to release at least 10 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to stop gas prices from increasing further.
US News and World Report
Cuba Replaces Energy Minister as Hours-Long Blackouts Stir Unrest
HAVANA, Cuba (Reuters) - Cuba´s communist-run government replaced its energy and mines minister with Vicente de la O Levy, head of the state-run electronics company, official media reported on Monday, as the country struggles to contain hours-long blackouts that have stirred rare protests across the island. The newly appointed...
Worry grows for Iran woman athlete who climbed without hijab
An Iranian female competitive climber has left South Korea after competing at an event in which she climbed without her nation's mandatory headscarf covering
US News and World Report
U.S. Puts Sanctions on 14 Men for Alleged Ties to Al Shabaab Financial, Arms Networks
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. government on Monday imposed sanctions on 14 men, including six it said were part of a network that has engaged in weapons procurement, financial facilitation and recruitment for the al Shabaab militant Islamist group. "Treasury is focused on identifying and disrupting al Shabaab's illicit networks operating...
US News and World Report
World Bank Cites Overdue Payments, Puts Loans to Belarus in 'Nonperforming' Status
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The World Bank said on Monday it had placed all loans made by its main lending arm to Belarus into "nonperforming" status effective immediately, citing overdue payments amounting to $68.43 million. All International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) loans to, or guaranteed by, Belarus were affected,...
Senator's human rights objections block some US aid to Egypt
A veteran senator's objections over Egypt's human rights record have trimmed a symbolically significant $75 million off annual U.S. military aid to that country
US News and World Report
Fire at Indian Oil's Haldia Refinery Injures Three -Local Media
(Reuters) - A flash fire at Indian Oil Corp's Haldia refinery in India injured three people on Monday, local media reported. "The workers sustained burn injuries after hot water fell into the gas mixing plant, leading to a flash fire," a report in India Today said, adding there were no casualties and that the area has been sealed due to the incident. IOC was not immediately available for comment outside of normal business hours.
US News and World Report
For China's Women, This Week's Congress Is Unlikely to Mean Progress
HONG KONG (Reuters) - As Xi Jinping consolidates power at China's 20th Communist Party Congress this week, Chinese women are not holding their breath for progress in gender equality. Xi's decade as the party's general secretary has seen the number of women in politics and elite government roles decline and...
US News and World Report
Japan to Impose Additional Sanctions Against North Korea
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan will impose additional sanctions against North Korea by freezing assets of groups involved in the development of missiles, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a regular briefing on Tuesday. "We cannot tolerate North Korea's repeated provocative actions which threaten Japan's security and international peace and safety,"...
US News and World Report
Russian Missile Hits Apartments in Ukrainian City After U.S. Warns on War Crimes
MYKOLAIV, Ukraine/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A Russian missile struck an apartment building in the Ukrainian port of Mykolaiv early on Tuesday, a Reuters witness said, the latest strike on a city hours after the United States warned that it would hold Russia accountable for war crimes. The missile, which caused one of...
US News and World Report
White House: Biden Will Welcome Israel's President on Oct 26
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will play host to Israel's President Isaac Herzog for a White House meeting on Oct. 26, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced on Monday. (Reporting by Jeff Mason and Steve Holland; Editing by Chris Reese)
US News and World Report
Ukraine Oct Grain Exports Almost Return to Pre-War Levels - Ministry
KYIV (Reuters) - Ukrainian grain exports in the first 17 days of October were just 2.4% lower than in the same period of 2021 despite the closure of several seaports and the Russian invasion, agriculture ministry data showed on Monday. The country's grain exports have slumped since February as the...
