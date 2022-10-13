We’ve tested plenty of Casper mattresses before. Our editor-in-chief David Kender is a fan of the Casper Original for how it balances firmness and softness. But our sleep testers had mixed feelings about the Casper Wave hybrid mattress and the Casper Select. Unfortunately, Casper’s Element Pro mattress (available at Casper) is another disappointment from the brand. From our first moments unboxing it to our string of lab tests, the mattress never impressed, leaving us curious whether the improvements from the original Element even were. If you’re looking for a foam mattress that’s better than the Element Pro, we love the Tuft & Needle Original Mattress.

13 HOURS AGO