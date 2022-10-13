ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Heated Ohio Senate race gets ugly at second debate between JD Vance and Tim Ryan

The final debate before Election Day between JD Vance and Tim Ryan in Youngstown, Ohio, was puncuated by vicious back-and-forth sniping between two candidates with a clear personal disdain for one another.The night began with Rep Tim Ryan wielding Donald Trump’s “ass-kissing” quote – made in the same city just a few weeks ago by the former president when he visited town to stump for Mr Vance – like a club and portraying the Republican candidate as a spineless, two-faced politician. Mr Ryan was quick to note that Mr Vance was campaigning alongside a man he once compared to...
OHIO STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Obama to campaign in Michigan and Georgia in final weeks of midterm elections

Former President Barack Obama will travel to Atlanta and Detroit for campaign events in the final weeks of the midterm elections. The Democratic Party of Georgia said in a statement Saturday that Obama will campaign with Democratic candidates on October 28. It was unclear which Democrats the former President would stump with in Georgia, which is home to high-profile races for governor and US Senate.
GEORGIA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Trump complains American Jews don't appreciate his moves on Israel, drawing criticism

Former President Donald Trump on Sunday criticized American Jews for what he argued was their insufficient praise of his policies toward Israel, warning that they need to "get their act together" before "it is too late!" The suggestion, made on Trump's social media platform Truth Social, plays into the antisemitic...
News Channel Nebraska

Supreme Court declines to take up effort to secure birthright citizenship for American Samoans

The Supreme Court declined Monday to take up a case asking whether those born in American Samoa are entitled to birthright citizenship under the Constitution's 14th Amendment. The court's decision to stay out of the matter will come as a disappointment to many who wanted the justices to take the case and overturn a series of opinions from a century ago -- the so-called Insular Cases -- that have been widely discredited as odious remnants of a colonial past because they were grounded in racism towards the residents of territories.
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy