The Supreme Court declined Monday to take up a case asking whether those born in American Samoa are entitled to birthright citizenship under the Constitution's 14th Amendment. The court's decision to stay out of the matter will come as a disappointment to many who wanted the justices to take the case and overturn a series of opinions from a century ago -- the so-called Insular Cases -- that have been widely discredited as odious remnants of a colonial past because they were grounded in racism towards the residents of territories.

UTAH STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO