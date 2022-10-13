Read full article on original website
NASDAQ 100 Bullish By 3% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ 100 (NDX) is currently on bullish momentum. At 10:11 EST on Monday, 17 October, NASDAQ 100 (NDX) is at 11,027.58, 3.14% up since the last session’s close. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ 100 is 171417230, 95.09% below its average volume of 3498025792.18.
NYSE FANG Jumps By 3% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is currently on bullish momentum. At 10:15 EST on Monday, 17 October, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is at 4,539.12, 3.75% up since the last session’s close. NYSE FANG Range. Concerning NYSE FANG’s daily highs and lows, it’s 3.9% up from its trailing 24 hours...
S&P 500 Went Up By Over 2% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – S&P 500 (GSPC) is currently on bullish momentum. At 10:10 EST on Monday, 17 October, S&P 500 (GSPC) is at 3,675.76, 2.59% up since the last session’s close. Today’s last reported volume for S&P 500 is 388214644, 82.9% below its average volume of 2270741273.13. S&P...
CBOE Falls By 3% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) is currently on bearish momentum. At 12:10 EST on Monday, 17 October, CBOE (VIX) is at $30.81, going down by 3.78% since the last session’s close. Regarding CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 1.06% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $31.14 and 6.58% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $32.98.
NASDAQ Composite Is 6% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) is currently on bearish momentum. At 12:12 EST on Monday, 17 October, NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) is at $10,689.67, going down by 6.63% since 2022-09-16 (21 sessions ago). Volume. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ Composite is 1679480000, 74.29% below its average volume of 6532720051.09....
GBP/EUR Bullish Momentum: 0.769% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) is currently on bullish momentum. At 07:06 EST on Monday, 17 October, GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) is at 1.1584, 0.769% up since the last session’s close. Concerning GBP/EUR’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.792% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $1.15 and 0.338% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $1.15.
S&P 500 Slides By 5% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P 500 (GSPC) is currently on bearish momentum. At 13:08 EST on Monday, 17 October, S&P 500 (GSPC) is at $3,678.03, going down by 5.04% since 2022-09-16 (21 sessions ago). Volume. Today’s last reported volume for S&P 500 is 1245184000, 44.94% below its average volume of 2261700074.64....
Dow Jones Industrial Average Rises By 3% In The Last 7 Days
(VIANEWS) – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is currently on bullish momentum. At 10:08 EST on Monday, 17 October, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is at 30,146.55, 3.23% up since the last session’s close. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Dow Jones Industrial Average is 57016429, 85.21% below...
Corn Futures Over 0% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Corn (ZC) is currently on bearish momentum. At 12:02 EST on Monday, 17 October, Corn (ZC) is at $685.00, going down by 0% since (21 sessions ago). Today’s last reported volume for Corn is 58899, 41.75% below its average volume of 101131.38. Volatility. Corn’s last week,...
CBOE Rises By 17% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) is currently on bullish momentum. At 12:12 EST on Monday, 17 October, CBOE (VIX) is at $30.81, going up by 17.15% since 2022-09-16 (21 sessions ago). About CBOE’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 109.16% up from its 52-week low and 20.88% down from its 52-week high.
EUR/USD Pokes 21-DMA: 0.959% Down In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – EUR/USD flirts around with the 21 DMA hurdle at the 0.9800 threshold, as buyers try to maintain upside momentum in the face of slow oscillators. The sluggish conditions at the RSI (14) and MACD (14) are also threatening the latest upward move of major currency pairs. FXStreet...
USD/EUR Bearish Momentum: 0.934% Down In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) is currently on bearish momentum. At 11:11 EST on Monday, 17 October, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is at 1.0188, 0.9335% down since the last session’s close. USD/EUR (USDEUR) Range. Regarding USD/EUR’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.595% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $1.02...
IShares 1-3 Year Treasury Stock Bearish By 0% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury (NASDAQ: SHY) dropped by a staggering 0% in 21 sessions from $80.93 to $80.93 at 15:57 EST on Monday, after three successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is jumping 3.22% to $10,653.55, following the last session’s downward trend.
HANG SENG INDEX Bearish Momentum With A 11% Fall In The Last 30 Days
(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is currently on bearish momentum. At 23:08 EST on Sunday, 16 October, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is at 16,367.63, 11.84% down since the last session’s close. HANG SENG INDEX Range. About HANG SENG INDEX’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.13% down from...
Palladium Futures Bearish By 0% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) is currently on bearish momentum. At 11:56 EST on Monday, 17 October, Palladium (PA) is at $1,994.00, going down by 0% since (21 sessions ago). Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 1270, 99.99% below its average volume of 6330164207.74. Volatility. Palladium’s last week,...
USD/CAD Gains A Few Pips After The Daily Low: Up By 0.881% In 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – USD/CAD finds support at the 1.3700 level on Friday, which stops the overnight slide from 1.3975-1.3980. This is the highest level since May 2020. The USD/CAD pair trades in the mid-1.3700s at the beginning of the European session, bringing it closer to its daily peak. FXStreet reports...
USD/JPY At Its Highest Point Since August 1990: 0.907% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – USD/JPY climbed further in the American session, reaching a new 32-year high at 148.50. The US data on economics showed that inflation expectations were higher and the pair was boosted further. FXStreet confirmed that the University of Michigan Consumer Confidence Report showed an increase of long-term inflation...
CarMax Stock Went Down By Over 28% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of CarMax (NYSE: KMX) fell by a staggering 28.05% in 21 sessions from $86.18 to $62.01 at 13:37 EST on Monday, following the last session’s downward trend. NYSE is jumping 2.51% to $13,948.19, following the last session’s downward trend. CarMax’s last close was $60.20,...
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Bullish By 3% In The Last 7 Days
(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is currently on bullish momentum. At 21:08 EST on Sunday, 16 October, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is at 6,988.30, 3.75% up since the last session’s close. Why is S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Index Going Up?. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index has...
MicroVision Stock Bullish Momentum With A 12.1% Jump On Monday
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with MicroVision (MVIS) rising 12.1% to $3.48 on Monday while NASDAQ jumped 3.43% to $10,675.80. MicroVision’s last close was $3.10, 71.19% below its 52-week high of $10.76. About MicroVision. MicroVision, Inc. makes lidar sensors for autonomous driving and automotive safety. Micro-electrical...
