Read full article on original website
Related
via.news
EUR/USD Pokes 21-DMA: 0.959% Down In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – EUR/USD flirts around with the 21 DMA hurdle at the 0.9800 threshold, as buyers try to maintain upside momentum in the face of slow oscillators. The sluggish conditions at the RSI (14) and MACD (14) are also threatening the latest upward move of major currency pairs. FXStreet...
via.news
USD/EUR Bullish Momentum With A 1% Jump In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) is currently on bullish momentum. At 12:23 EST on Monday, 17 October, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is at $1.02, going up by 1.83% since 2022-09-19 (21 sessions ago). USD/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 18.814% up from its 52-week low and 3.062% down from its 52-week high....
via.news
Silver Futures Bearish Momentum With A 0% Slide In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Silver (SI) is currently on bearish momentum. At 11:54 EST on Monday, 17 October, Silver (SI) is at $18.64, going down by 0% since (21 sessions ago). Today’s last reported volume for Silver is 39733, 99.99% below its average volume of 17226469079.64. Volatility. Silver’s last week,...
via.news
Palladium Futures Bearish By 0% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) is currently on bearish momentum. At 11:56 EST on Monday, 17 October, Palladium (PA) is at $1,994.00, going down by 0% since (21 sessions ago). Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 1270, 99.99% below its average volume of 6330164207.74. Volatility. Palladium’s last week,...
via.news
HANG SENG INDEX Bearish Momentum With A 11% Fall In The Last 30 Days
(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is currently on bearish momentum. At 23:08 EST on Sunday, 16 October, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is at 16,367.63, 11.84% down since the last session’s close. HANG SENG INDEX Range. About HANG SENG INDEX’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.13% down from...
via.news
EUR/GBP Is 1% Down In The Last 7 Days
(VIANEWS) – EUR/GBP (EURGBP) is currently on bearish momentum. At 19:06 EST on Sunday, 16 October, EUR/GBP (EURGBP) is at 0.8673, 1.31% down since the last session’s close. EUR/GBP (EURGBP) Range. Regarding EUR/GBP’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.58% up from its trailing 7 days low of $0.86...
via.news
USD/JPY At Its Highest Point Since August 1990: 0.907% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – USD/JPY climbed further in the American session, reaching a new 32-year high at 148.50. The US data on economics showed that inflation expectations were higher and the pair was boosted further. FXStreet confirmed that the University of Michigan Consumer Confidence Report showed an increase of long-term inflation...
via.news
DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Bullish Momentum With A 3% Rise In The Last 7 Days
(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is currently on bullish momentum. At 10:13 EST on Monday, 17 October, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is at 12,695.70, 3.44% up since the last session’s close. DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Range. Concerning DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s daily highs and lows, it’s 5.79% up from its trailing 7 days...
via.news
GBP/USD A Few Points To Recover From The Sub 1.1200 Levels: 0.938% Down In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – On Friday, the GBP/USD pair came under intense selling pressure and snapped a winning streak of two days to reach a one week high. Spot prices are resilient below the 1.1200-round-figure mark, but this is just one of many factors that caused intraday weakness. FXStreet confirmed that...
via.news
EUR/CHF Is 1% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/CHF (EURCHF) is currently on bullish momentum. At 12:06 EST on Monday, 17 October, EUR/CHF (EURCHF) is at $0.98, going up by 1.95% since 2022-09-21 (21 sessions ago). EUR/CHF’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 3.903% up from its 52-week low and 8.984% down from its 52-week high....
via.news
CBOE Falls By 3% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) is currently on bearish momentum. At 12:10 EST on Monday, 17 October, CBOE (VIX) is at $30.81, going down by 3.78% since the last session’s close. Regarding CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 1.06% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $31.14 and 6.58% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $32.98.
via.news
AUD/USD Near-Term Bearish Bias Ahead Of US CPI Data: 1% Down In 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – The Fed minutes (The minutes show what was discussed during the meeting and list those who voted with the majority and the dissenters) revealed that members were committed to maintaining the same restrictive policies that they had adopted in recent months. They raised the cash rate from 3% to 3.25%. The minutes revealed that there were concerns among some Fed members that this would require them to adjust risks. This is because it is more aggressive than the bank’s actions in many decades. Other members said an aggressive policy is needed in order to stop high inflation from being embedded within the economy.
via.news
NYSE Composite Over 2% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – NYSE Composite (NYA) is currently on bullish momentum. At 12:13 EST on Monday, 17 October, NYSE Composite (NYA) is at $13,969.68, going up by 2.66% since the last session’s close. NYSE Composite Range. Regarding NYSE Composite’s daily highs and lows, it’s 2.72% up from its trailing...
via.news
EUR/GBP Largest Daily Loss Of EUR In Just Two Weeks: 0.82% Up In 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – EUR/GBP shows modest gains of around 0.8750 during Thursday’s slow Asian session. The cross-currency pair suffers its largest daily loss for a week as it waits to see the German inflation data. Accordingly, money market bets are predicting a complete percentage rate increase by the BOE...
via.news
USD/CAD Gains A Few Pips After The Daily Low: Up By 0.881% In 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – USD/CAD finds support at the 1.3700 level on Friday, which stops the overnight slide from 1.3975-1.3980. This is the highest level since May 2020. The USD/CAD pair trades in the mid-1.3700s at the beginning of the European session, bringing it closer to its daily peak. FXStreet reports...
via.news
USD/CAD Falls In Spite Of A Modest USD Pullback, Upside Seems Cushioned: 0.968% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – The USD/CAD currency pair quickly retreated around 75-80 points during the North American session. It is now in neutral territory at mid-1.3700s. FXStreet reports that the US dollar loses its intraday gains, and falls closer to the week low reached earlier in the Friday. This, in turn prompts new selling of the USD/CAD pair. The risk-on trade and the retreating US Treasury bonds yields are key factors that put downward pressure on safe-haven dollars. The Fed’s potential for more aggressive tightening should be a positive for US bond yields as well as the dollar.
via.news
Fox Corporation Stock Bearish Momentum With A 9% Fall So Far On Monday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Fox Corporation (NASDAQ: FOXA) slid 9.06% to $28.69 at 13:57 EST on Monday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is rising 3.31% to $10,663.05, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, at the moment, a very bullish trend trading session today.
via.news
NASDAQ 100 Bullish By 3% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ 100 (NDX) is currently on bullish momentum. At 10:11 EST on Monday, 17 October, NASDAQ 100 (NDX) is at 11,027.58, 3.14% up since the last session’s close. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ 100 is 171417230, 95.09% below its average volume of 3498025792.18.
via.news
S&P 500 Went Up By Over 2% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – S&P 500 (GSPC) is currently on bullish momentum. At 10:10 EST on Monday, 17 October, S&P 500 (GSPC) is at 3,675.76, 2.59% up since the last session’s close. Today’s last reported volume for S&P 500 is 388214644, 82.9% below its average volume of 2270741273.13. S&P...
via.news
IShares 1-3 Year Treasury Stock Bearish By 0% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury (NASDAQ: SHY) dropped by a staggering 0% in 21 sessions from $80.93 to $80.93 at 15:57 EST on Monday, after three successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is jumping 3.22% to $10,653.55, following the last session’s downward trend.
Comments / 0