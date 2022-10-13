(VIANEWS) – The Fed minutes (The minutes show what was discussed during the meeting and list those who voted with the majority and the dissenters) revealed that members were committed to maintaining the same restrictive policies that they had adopted in recent months. They raised the cash rate from 3% to 3.25%. The minutes revealed that there were concerns among some Fed members that this would require them to adjust risks. This is because it is more aggressive than the bank’s actions in many decades. Other members said an aggressive policy is needed in order to stop high inflation from being embedded within the economy.

2 DAYS AGO