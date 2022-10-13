ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Week 7 Picks: Texas vs Iowa State, third Saturday in October and more

By Joey Hickey
 4 days ago
As the season progresses, the set of games for each week become even more consequential. That fact is certainly true this week, as two sets of top-ten teams clash for bragging rights.

No. 4 Michigan and No. 10 Penn State face off in a pivotal Big Ten matchup. The game likely decided who challenges Ohio State for a spot in the Big Ten title game.

Michigan is the reigning Big Ten champion and representative in the College Football Playoff. Even so, Penn State has the ability to wreak havoc on the road this week.

In the SEC, No. 1 Alabama and No. 8 Tennessee meet in what is perhaps the most storied rivalry in conference history. There haven’t been many stories to tell since Nick Saban took over in Tuscaloosa. The Volunteers have lost 15 straight in the series, but Bryce Young’s injury makes the Crimson Tide vulnerable to upset.

Let’s look at who could emerge from these games with a win.

Tim Warner/Getty Images
Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
Syndication: The Oklahoman

No. 7 Oklahoma State 44, No. 15 TCU 37

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Aaron E. Martinez/Austin American-Statesman- USA TODAY NETWORK
